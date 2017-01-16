Daan Deol

Things To Do Today In London: Tuesday 17 January 2017

Canary Wharf Winter Lights Festival is back.

Things to do

LIGHT FESTIVAL: Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival is back, with 30 free light installations dotted around the Canary Wharf area. Don't miss the neon words floating in Jubilee Park, or the five angels dotted around Jubilee Place and Park. Free, just turn up, until 27 January (4pm-9pm, daily)

TEENAGE BEDROOMS: Revisit your teen years at the Geffrye Museum in Hoxton's Teenage Bedrooms exhibition. See photos of the rooms of 26 London teenagers and discover why they can be "like a house inside of a house". Free, just turn up, until 23 April

BEATRIX POTTER: If you're a fan of the children's author, don't miss this display dedicated to her at the V&A Museum. Beatrix Potter's London explores the role the city played in her life and work. Free, just turn up, until 28 April

INVENTION OF SCOTLAND: Author Walter Scott created a heroic image of Scotland, and continues to endure on popular imagination. Find out why with this Gresham College lecture at the Museum of London. Free, just turn up, 1pm-2pm

PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBITION: Dutch photographer Marie-Jeanne van Hövell tot Westerflier holds her first London exhibition at The Dutch Centre in the City, showcasing photos of Amsterdam. Dutch Ambassador Simon Smits opens the exhibition tonight. Free, just turn up, 7pm

JIM CARREY'S BIRTHDAY: Celebrate comedy actor Jim Carrey's birthday at Drink, Shop & Do in King's Cross by decorating a biscuit with his face. B-E-A-utiful. Free with a drink, just turn up, from 7pm

MIDLIFE CRISIS: Join journalists Miranda Sawyer and Marisa Bate for a discussion on life crises, including sky-high rent, internet anxiety and other challenging life moments. They will explore the struggles of life in your 40s and 50s, and 20s and 30s respectively in the 4th Estate Literary Salon at Hoxton Square Bar and Kitchen. £7, book ahead, 7pm-8pm

Teenage Bedrooms at The Geffrye. Photo: The Geffrye Museum

TRUMP: The election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States has raised many questions. Explore how he will govern, shape the presidency, what his relationship with Republicans in Congress will be like and more with Thinking about the Trump Presidency at LSE. Free, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

POETRY: Enjoy an evening of poetry at Somerset House. Nowhere in Particular: The Poetry of Utopia celebrates poetry's ability to take us to another world, with performances of specially commissioned works by emerging poets. £5, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

LOLITICS: Instead of being depressed by the news, laugh at it and celebrate activism, optimism and left-wing spirit with Lolitics Comedy Club at the Black Heart in Camden. Tonight's line-up includes Andy Zaltzman. £3, just turn up, 7.30pm

Good cause of the day

NIGHT WALK: Get fit and give to a good cause with the Big London Night Walk. Change the lives of hardworking Big Issue vendors and hear their personal insights on this 12 mile charity walk through London at night. £25 (plus £220 fundraising target), book ahead, 3 March



Review: Kite Runner Flies Again

Photo: Robert Workman

Closer to the Hosseini novel than the 2007 movie, protagonist Ben Turner hogs stage time narrating the story, instead of allowing characters to develop. But Andrei Costin’s sensitive, self-sacrificing servant boy will tug your kite/heart strings and there are still some fine, can’t-look-away moments. The Kite Runner, Wyndham’s Theatre, Charing Cross Road, WC1, £14.75-£91.75, until 11 March 2017 (Monday-Saturday) ★★★☆☆ Johnny Fox

Review: Exceedingly Good

Royal Collection Trust (c) Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2016

Lockwood Kipling’s son Rudyard may be better known, but this exhibition focuses on Lockwood's obsession with Indian design and how he brought it to Britain. The show is packed full of books, photographs, paintings and decorative items that tell Lockwood’s fascinating story, including the controversy of his role in expanding the British Empire. Lockwood Kipling: Arts and Crafts in the Punjab and London at V&A. 14 January - 2 April, free ★★★★☆

