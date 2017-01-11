Things To Do Today In London: Tuesday 10 January 2017

What we're reading

THE SPRING TO COME: It's the final day of this Southbank Centre exhibition, which explores the story of an aspiring poet as he tries to deal with the realities of war. Free, just turn up, from 11am

MATHS AND MOVIES: Explore the relationship between maths and movies in this Gresham College lecture at Museum of London. Professor Chris Budd explains the significance of maths in manipulating and changing images, and how this can be used in fields from crime to medicine to film. Free, just turn up, 1pm-2pm

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Looking for something to fill your lunch break? There's a free lunchtime piano concert at Morley College on Westminster Bridge Road. The students of the Composition Workshop will perform their work. Free, just turn up, 1.05pm-2pm

SOHO FIRE STATION: Pop into Soho Fire Station on Sharftesbury Avenue for a public consultation on plans to make London the world's safest global city. There are a variety of activities, so go beyond the big red doors and meet the people who keep the city safe. Free, reserve a ticket online, 4pm-6pm

THE ALPINE LATE: If you're feeling jealous of your mates that are off skiing, catch a little bit of the aprés-ski vibe for yourself at Christie's auction house in South Kensington, which is staying open late. There will be talks from those who've designed chalets, a snowflake-making workshop and a cocktail masterclass. Free, just turn up, 6pm-8.30pm

DIANE SPENCER: This veteran of the UK comedy circuit veteran covers Viking funerals, suicidal penguins, Russian diets, Katie Price and more in her new show Seamless, at the Angel Comedy Club. £5 if you book in advance, all spare tickets free on the door, 7pm-8pm

BOTANICAL PAPER ART: Learn how to make minimalist 3D winter flowers with just a few pieces of paper at the London Craft Club in Islington. This class is perfect for beginners, and you'll leave with a framed flower of your own making and a new set of skills to replicate it with. £39, book in advance, 7pm-9pm

RING CARVING: Design your own silver ring in jeweller's wax, and see the result glimmer back at you within two weeks, at Drink, Shop, Do in King's Cross. Complimentary cocktail included in ticket price. £69, book in advance, 7pm

MAGNIFICENT BEARDED LADY: Moisture. Oil. Comb. Repeat. That's what life's like for Dame Nature, the magnificent bearded lady. Hear her recount tales from her extraordinary life at Wilton's Music Hall. £8-£15, book in advance, 7.45pm

IMPROV COMEDY: Look, it's at the Top Secret Comedy Club, so details are expectedly thin on the ground for this one. We do know it will be improv comedy by Shoot From The Hip, which is more than we usually find out. Free, book in advance, 8pm-10.30pm

Human side of organ transplants

Screens and speakers convey these moving images.

MOVING HUMAN STORIES: A small exhibition looking at the human side of transplants. The personal stories of organ donation recipients and of relatives of organ donors can make for an emotional listen. It’s also the last temporary exhibition before this museum closes for three years. Transplant and Life at Hunterian Museum, 35-43 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, WC2A 3PE. Until 20 May, free. ★★★☆☆ [Tuesday-Saturday]

NEPALESE FEAST: Book in advance to help raise money for Action Against Hunger, a charity fighting child hunger following the earthquakes in Nepal. £55, book in advance, 24 February 7pm-11pm

Hear crazy true stories from the people who've probably done everything on your bucket list. Be inspired by tales of marathon running, exploring the Arctic at 16 and driving to Mongolia. Get tickets

Every January you do the same thing. You make a New Year's resolution to lose weight, be thriftier, quit smoking or possibly even to start exercising. Yet how many of us find ourselves in the exact spot we started in once the month is up? This talk by Dr Gabija Toleikyte, explains why the brain resists changing habits of a lifetime. She'll also explain how to create long lasting change, by working with your brain rather than against it. Get tickets