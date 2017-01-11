Things To Do Today In London: Tuesday 10 January 2017

What we're reading
- London to Edinburgh in 45 minutes: the future is fast approaching.
- The tube strike has forced hideous Londoners to travel above ground.
- It's also caused everyone to completely lose their chill.
- Coming up to a year since the Starman left us, explore the lost shrines of David Bowie.
- Dramatic falls in London's HIV rates may be due to drugs bought on the internet.
- A blind man attached a GoPro to his guide dog, filming the abuse he gets from London's commuters.
Things to do
THE SPRING TO COME: It's the final day of this Southbank Centre exhibition, which explores the story of an aspiring poet as he tries to deal with the realities of war. Free, just turn up, from 11am
MATHS AND MOVIES: Explore the relationship between maths and movies in this Gresham College lecture at Museum of London. Professor Chris Budd explains the significance of maths in manipulating and changing images, and how this can be used in fields from crime to medicine to film. Free, just turn up, 1pm-2pm
LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Looking for something to fill your lunch break? There's a free lunchtime piano concert at Morley College on Westminster Bridge Road. The students of the Composition Workshop will perform their work. Free, just turn up, 1.05pm-2pm
SOHO FIRE STATION: Pop into Soho Fire Station on Sharftesbury Avenue for a public consultation on plans to make London the world's safest global city. There are a variety of activities, so go beyond the big red doors and meet the people who keep the city safe. Free, reserve a ticket online, 4pm-6pm
THE ALPINE LATE: If you're feeling jealous of your mates that are off skiing, catch a little bit of the aprés-ski vibe for yourself at Christie's auction house in South Kensington, which is staying open late. There will be talks from those who've designed chalets, a snowflake-making workshop and a cocktail masterclass. Free, just turn up, 6pm-8.30pm
DIANE SPENCER: This veteran of the UK comedy circuit veteran covers Viking funerals, suicidal penguins, Russian diets, Katie Price and more in her new show Seamless, at the Angel Comedy Club. £5 if you book in advance, all spare tickets free on the door, 7pm-8pm
BOTANICAL PAPER ART: Learn how to make minimalist 3D winter flowers with just a few pieces of paper at the London Craft Club in Islington. This class is perfect for beginners, and you'll leave with a framed flower of your own making and a new set of skills to replicate it with. £39, book in advance, 7pm-9pm
RING CARVING: Design your own silver ring in jeweller's wax, and see the result glimmer back at you within two weeks, at Drink, Shop, Do in King's Cross. Complimentary cocktail included in ticket price. £69, book in advance, 7pm
MAGNIFICENT BEARDED LADY: Moisture. Oil. Comb. Repeat. That's what life's like for Dame Nature, the magnificent bearded lady. Hear her recount tales from her extraordinary life at Wilton's Music Hall. £8-£15, book in advance, 7.45pm
IMPROV COMEDY: Look, it's at the Top Secret Comedy Club, so details are expectedly thin on the ground for this one. We do know it will be improv comedy by Shoot From The Hip, which is more than we usually find out. Free, book in advance, 8pm-10.30pm
Human side of organ transplants
MOVING HUMAN STORIES: A small exhibition looking at the human side of transplants. The personal stories of organ donation recipients and of relatives of organ donors can make for an emotional listen. It’s also the last temporary exhibition before this museum closes for three years. Transplant and Life at Hunterian Museum, 35-43 Lincoln’s Inn Fields, WC2A 3PE. Until 20 May, free. ★★★☆☆ [Tuesday-Saturday]
Good cause for the day
NEPALESE FEAST: Book in advance to help raise money for Action Against Hunger, a charity fighting child hunger following the earthquakes in Nepal. £55, book in advance, 24 February 7pm-11pm
Funzing
