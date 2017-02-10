Things To Do Today In London: Thursday 9 February 2017

Forget those winter blues with John Cusack and Jack Black in High Fidelity at House of Vans. Photo: Buena Vista Pictures

THE TUDORS: Who were the Tudors? What kind of lives did they lead? Taken from the accounts of their servants, this talk about the private lives of the Tudors unveils a less glamorous side of the likes of Henry VIII and Elizabeth I. The National Archives, £5/£4, book ahead, 2pm-3pm

MODERN LONDON: Explore the history behind the London that we live in today on this guided walk. Learn about the 18th century version of WikiLeaks, the American who helped London's poor and an event that led to creation of security services. Farringdon Underground station, £12/£9, book ahead, 2pm-4pm

RICHARD BURTON: Immerse yourself in the life of the legendary Richard Burton with new, one-man show, Burton. Explore the various aspects of the Welsh actor's life, including his guilt, mental state and tempestuous relationship with Elizabeth Taylor. Artsdepot, £12/£10, book ahead, 2pm/7.30pm

FREE FILM SCREENING: Rob knows a lot about music, but very little about women. Watch as he recounts his top five breakups, including the one he is currently going through, in film High Fidelity. House of Vans, free, just turn up, 5pm/7pm

UNDER THE SEA: Despite being one of the major components of the Earth, we don't know all that much about the ocean. Join Professor Carolyn Roberts for a talk about what is actually going on in our oceans. Barnard's Inn Hall, free, just turn up, 6pm-7pm

JAPAN: Travel to Japan with True North, Akita, a film that reveals the natural beauty of the country. Producer Hidetaka Ino will speak after the screening about the concept of locality in Japan and its development.The Swedenborg Society, free, book ahead, 6.30pm

FEAR THE BEARD: Lucinda Hawksley, a descendant of Charles Dickens and an author in her own right, gives a talk about facial hair, and how it was influenced in the Victorian period. Find out what Florence Nightingale herself had to do with facial hair fashion. Florence Nightingale Museum, £8, book ahead, 6.30pm-8.30pm

HIGH ADVENTURE: Hear how four professionals decided to escape the demands of daily life and sought adventure and excitement by paddleboarding from Bristol to London with only five hours of training. The Prince of Wales on Drury Lane, £6, book ahead, 6.30pm-9.30pm

CHILDREN'S FESTIVAL: Imagine Children's Festival begins at Southbank Centre today. Over the 11 days, events include author talks, performances of favourites such as The Gruffalo, and a pedal-powered screening of The Little Mermaid. Southbank Centre, various prices, 9-19 February

KITTY IN BOOTS: See drawings by Quentin Blake at the House of Illustration. He's better-known for illustrating Roald Dahl's work, but these drawings were intended for a recently re-discovered Beatrix Potter book, The Tale Of Kitty-In-Boots. House of Illustration, £8.25, book ahead, until 26 February

Stage review: The Glass Menagerie reflects fragile beauty

Kate O’Flynn and Cherry Jones in The Glass Menagerie. Photo by Johan Persson

Hot out of Broadway, this tremendous, moving revival of the semi-autobiographical work that made Tennessee Williams’s name does full justice to his intimate family tragedy. John Tiffany’s beautifully judged production balances poignant realism with expressionist lyricism, and Bob Crowley’s self-reflecting watery design features a fire escape soaring dreamlike above. Heading a strong cast, American star Cherry Jones is faultless as the overbearing, faded Southern belle who persuades her restless son to bring home a ‘gentleman caller’ for her damaged daughter. The Glass Menagerie, Duke of York’s Theatre, St Martin’s Lane WC2N 4BG. From £15, until 29 April ★★★★★ Neil Dowden

Art review: Giant fingers & sewer living

Image copyright Anna Arca

This year’s Jerwood Solo Projects is the best year yet. Giant flesh coloured fingers present a world of sci-fi feminism, a sewer is converted into a living space in a critique on modern living, and the surveillance state is brought home with a jarring video. Three brilliant and ambitious works in a great exhibition. Jerwood Solo Presentations 2017 at Jerwood Space, 171 Union Street, SE1 0LN. Free, until 26 February ★★★★★ [Monday-Sunday]

Good cause for the day

QUIZ NIGHT: Test your knowledge on Harry Potter, the tube, pop music, LGBTQ history and food at the Nerdy Pub Quiz. 75% of your £10 ticket goes to Stonewall Housing. Hackney Attic, £10, book ahead, 7.30pm

