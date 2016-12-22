Things To Do Today In London: Thursday 22 December 2016

Prince Charles is hosting a quote-along screening of Elf (2003). Photo: New Line Cinema

What we're reading

London's brand new tube maps.

Two different views on the redevelopment of Denmark Street.

What was Christmas shopping like 100 years ago?

The gallows where pirates hanged.

Things to do

FUNKY MOVES: Kick off the Christmas hols with a dance-off. Head over to Eddie Catz in Wimbledon for its Funky Moves Christmas Dance Party, and keep little ones entertained with makeovers, festive moves and party games. £25, book ahead, 11am-1pm

CHRISTMAS BUNTING: Give your Christmas decorations the personal touch with the Christmas stocking bunting workshop at Farmopolis. £3 (suggested donation), book ahead, 11am-4pm

CHRISTMAS CAROLLING: Warm up those vocal chords with a festive workshop at Farmopolis. Join Xenia Davis and the Farmopolis Choir for Christmas songs, Calypso carols and Finnish reindeer chants. £3, book ahead, 2pm-3.30pm

CHEEKY CHRISTMAS CRAFTS: Running out of gift ideas? Make something cheeky for your Secret Santa and friends (but probably not your mum) at Drink, Shop & Do in King's Cross. Have festive fun and cocktails with Cheeky Christmas Crafts. From £5, just turn up, from 7pm

THE WAVE PICTURES: Head down to All You Read Is Love in Leytonstone, to see the class British alt pop band The Wave Pictures. Free, just turn up, from 7pm

Get carolling with Xenia Davis at Farmopolis

CHRISTMAS AT MILDRED'S: Five women are brought together by fate, and are determined to celebrate what could be their last Christmas. Head to the quiet English countryside for Christmas at Mildred's at the Hens & Chickens theatre for this festive thriller. £10, book ahead, 7.30pm-8.30pm

SANTA!: Don't forget your maple syrup as you travel through the seven levels of the candy cane forest this weekend. Head to Prince Charles Cinema for Elf and join Buddy on his quest to meet his father and save Christmas. £13.50/£11, book ahead, from 9pm

WINTER WONDERLAND: Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park is 10 years old. Enjoy festive attractions and entertainment including funfair rides, The Nutcracker on Ice... and good old fashioned ice skating. Some attractions require pre-booking. Free entry (charge for some events), just turn up, until 2 January

WINTER MARKET: Christmas shopping is sorted thanks to Southbank Centre's Winter Market. Get your hands on handmade crafts, festive grub and mulled wine. Free, just turn up, until 8 January

NORDIC CHRISTMAS: Spend your Thursday looking for Gonks. They're mythical creatures from Scandinavian culture associated with Christmas and winter — and they're hiding at Southbank Centre. Beware: they keep an eye on children and report back to Santa... Free, just turn up, until 16 January

Good cause for the day

CANDLELIT CAROLS: Give back this Christmas and help the St Mary Magdalene Organ Restoration Fund with Candlelit Carols for All. Visit St Mary Magdalene Church on Windmill Hill for a night of Christmas music and goodwill. £10, book ahead, 7pm-10pm

Review: Fighting Animals

FIGHTING ANIMALS: Rubens hunting scenes are given a contemporary twist. Tigers, lions, hippos, rhinos and horses all engage in energetic combat in these perfectly frenetic paintings that are very close to the style of the Old Masters. Hugo Wilson: Chroma Hunt at Shapero Modern, 32 St George Street, W1S 2EA. Until 10 January, free. ★★★☆☆ [Monday-Saturday]

