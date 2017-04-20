Things To Do Today In London: Thursday 20 April 2017

Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead at cinemas across London

HANDS ON HISTORY: Get your paws on The National Archives' collection and take a look at the documents that show the slow and torturous journey of America entering the first world war. The National Archives, £10, book ahead, 2pm-4pm

TYRANNOSAUR CHRONICLES: How did the mighty tyrannosaur evolve? Hear from palaeontologist Dr David Hone about the ecology, evolution and behaviour of this species of dinosaur. Age 7+. The Royal Institution, £14/£10, book ahead, 6pm-7.15pm

STAR SECRETS: Head to Greenwich to hear from experts in all things star-related. See images from space telescopes in the planetarium show and find out more about the processes of star mapping and planet hunting. Royal Observatory, £10/£8.50/£7, book ahead, 6pm-7.30pm

DANCEHALL NIGHT: Get your body moving as Bashment and Dancehall night Brukout! rocks up at Boxpark for a night of live DJs and complimentary whiskey cocktails. Boxpark Shoreditch, free, book ahead, 6pm-9pm

DOCHEADS: This film night is on the theme of the excluded or marginalised, and features films set in Bradford, Calais and Cambodia. The screenings are followed by a 30-minute discussion with a film maker. Arthouse Crouch End, £10, book ahead, 6.30pm

Cardinal Burns at the 100 Club

THEATRE ON SCREEN: If you missed out on tickets to see Daniel Radcliffe in Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead at the Old Vic, do not panic. You can catch it on the silver screen tonight at venues all across London. Various venues, £22.50, book ahead, 6.50pm

SKETCH COMEDY: 'Bold, imaginative, original and dead funny'. That's what the critics say about sketch comedy duo Cardinal Burns, who are performing alongside Nish Kumar and Ed Gamble tonight. 100 Club (Oxford Street), £11, book ahead, 7.30pm

PATRIOTIC WOMEN: This all-female comedy night has a St George's Day theme, so expect to hear about everything that's great about Britain — but don't take everything you hear seriously. R.S. Hispaniola, £8/£10, book ahead, 7.30pm-10pm

ARABIC FOLK: Palestinian artist El Far3i brings together hip-hop, folk music and poetry at this show celebrating the release of his latest album. Rich Mix (Shoreditch), £11/£13, book ahead, 8pm

LIVE JAZZ: Lauderdale House's Jazz in the House series opens with a performance by pianist and singer Ian Shaw, who has won several awards in the jazz world. Lauderdale House (Highgate), £15/£13/£7, book ahead, 8.30pm

Art review: I see red

Walk into a world aglow with red lights and the sound of crickets, and experience being hit with cold and warm air courtesy of the heaters at bunker-esque Block 336 in Brixton. Sarah Roberts' installation is like walking into a surreal mid-western US apocalypse. Alongside this are the colourful, heavily-layered abstract portraits by Mark Jackson. Sarah Roberts & Mark Jackson at Block 336, 336 Brixton Road, SW9 7AA, until 6 May, free ★★★★☆ (Thursday-Saturday) Tabish Khan

Theatre review: guarding beauty

The first twenty minutes of Guards at the Taj are abysmal. Weak philosophical discussion between two characters the audience is given no reason to care about, with misplaced banter to boot. The play circles around a disturbing legend: that after its completion, everyone who worked on the Taj Mahal had their hands cut off so no building of comparable beauty could ever be built again. Once Guards starts delving into these darker themes and utilising the minimal but excellent set, things really start to pick up. It's just a shame about the opening. Guards at the Taj, The Bush Theatre, 7 Uxbridge Road, W12 8LJ, £25-£10, until 20 May ★★★☆☆ (Monday-Saturday) Harry Rosehill

Good cause for the day

HOSPITAL ABSEILING: Abseil 150 feet down the the face of St Thomas' Hospital for an enormous thrill and a brilliant cause. All money goes towards Guy's and St Thomas' charity raising money for the hospitals. St Thomas', £25/£30, book ahead, 12 May, noon-6pm

