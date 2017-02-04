Things To Do Today In London: Thursday 2 February 2017

Watch Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day.

What we're reading

Fans petition for a George Michael statue in Highgate.

London to be most 'film-friendly' city, according to Sadiq Khan.

Belgravia squatters removed from £15m home.

A gorgeous shot of St Paul's.

Things to do

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Spend your lunchtime listening to music by the Jackson Beilby Duo. The winners of the Royal Overseas League Ensemble Competition will perform works from Mozart, Martinů, Schubert and Halvorsen. LSE, free, just turn up, 1.05pm-2pm

DAY OF THE GROUNDHOG: Celebrate Groundhog Day with a screening of the film of the same name. Follow Phil (Bill Murray) as he gets caught in a time warp, forced to relive the same day over and over. Prince Charles Cinema, £5-£8.50, book ahead, 1.35pm/4pm/6.25pm/8.45pm

NEW RIVER WALK: Go in hunt of traces of a river that no longer exists. The New River was built to supply London with water from Hertfordshire. These days, the Islington section of the river is gone, but this guided walk will retrace it. £9/£12, book ahead, 2pm-5pm

CLAYTIME: Enjoy an evening of music, pottery demonstrations and and other crafty activities at this late night opening of the Jewish Museum inspired by the Shaping Ceramics exhibition. Jewish Museum, £10/£5, book ahead, 6pm-9pm

HOLOCAUST TALK: How can we understand the mentality of those who implemented the Holocaust? Author and researcher Laurence Rees talks about his research, and his experiences talking to people affected by the Holocaust. LSE, free, just turn up, 6.30pm-8pm

AUTHOR TALK: Acclaimed author John Burnside's novels and short stories have won numerous awards and praise. Join him in conversation with Christina Patterson. British Library, £10/£7, book ahead, 6.30pm-8pm

CLIMATE CHANGE: Hear about the everyday experience of living with the effects of climate change with this documentary screening, telling the story of people who live in slums in Bangladesh. Rich Mix, free, book in advance, 6.45pm

PLAY WITH CLAY: Create your very own sculpture of your favourite Disney character. Sip cocktails, mould your favourite Disney princess, snowman or mouse and whistle while you work. Drink, Shop & Do, free when you buy a drink, just turn up, from 7pm

Hear experiences of climate change at Rich Mix.

FILM NIGHT: Enjoy a free screening of It's Always Fair Weather. The film, a story about friendship and dreams, is full of dance numbers, songs and laughter. The Water Poet, free/donation suggested, just turn up, 7pm-11pm

FOREIGN CORRESPONDENTS: Hear award-winning foreign correspondents discuss their experiences reporting from some of the most challenging environments across the world. Panel includes Jeremy Bowen, Middle East Editor for the BBC, and Christina Lamb OBE, Chief Foreign Correspondent for the Sunday Times. The Royal Geographical Society, £15, book ahead, 7.30pm-9pm

CLAPHAM COMEDY: Have a laugh with Pippa Evans, Abi Roberts, Amy Gledhill and more comedians at Clapham Comedy. Free lollipops are available. The Bread and Roses, £10/£8, just turn up/book ahead, 7.30pm

LADYBIRD LIFE OF DICKENS: The original illustrations from the 1965 Ladybird Life of Dickens book are on display at the Charles Dickens Museum. Marvel at John Kenney's drawings alongside Lawrence du Garde Peach's words. Each illustration shows a scene from Dickens's life. Charles Dickens Museum, free with admission, book ahead, until 1 April

Stage review: Mr Swallow - Houdini. Magic. Comedy. Gold

You’ll recognise actor Nick Mohammed as the awkward IT specialist in a bit-part in Bridget Jones’s Baby, but his comedy chops won him 5* reviews and the word-of-mouth ‘must see’ hit of the 2016 Edinburgh Festival for this bizarre and perpetually hilarious contortion in which he plays a hapless actor impersonating the escapologist Houdini. Circuit comedians Kieran Hodgson and David Elms act as magician's assistants and chime in with the odd dance routine (and we mean odd). Just the tonic we all need. Mr Swallow – Houdini, Soho Theatre, Wardour Street, W1 £15-21. Until 18 February ★★★★★ Johnny Fox

Art review: Surreal in Sussex

Edward James, Salvador Dali, Mae West lips sofa, 1938 © Royal Pavilion & Museums, Brighton & Hove

The breadth of this exhibition is massive, starting with icons based on classical style, right through to surreal paintings by the likes of Roland Penrose. The exhibition is exploring how radical artists and writers were drawn to Sussex in the first half of the 20th century. A great story backed up by some brilliant works. Sussex Modernism: Retreat and Rebellion at Two Temple Place, WC2R 3BD. Until 23 April, free. ★★★★☆ (Wednesday-Monday)

Good cause of the day

There's still time to get tickets for Stand Up To Cancer at Islington's Union Chapel tomorrow. Singer songwriter Laura Mvula headlines the show which raises money for Cancer Research UK. Union Chapel, £@5, book ahead, 3 February

