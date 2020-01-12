Things To Do Today In London: Thursday 12 January 2017

Sam Hall or 'Goldierocks' will be DJing Somerset House's skate night this Thursday. Photo: Somerset House

Things to do

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Soak up classical sounds with your sandwich at the LSE Arts Lunchtime Concert Series. The award-winning Castalian String Quartet performs works from Beethoven and Haydn. Free, just turn up (first-come, first-served), 1.05pm-2pm

BAKE OFF ALUMNI: Great British Bake Off fans unite. It's your chance to meet 2015 GBBO winner Nadiya Hussein as she signs copies of her novel, The Secret Lives of the Amir Sisters, at Newham Bookshop. Free, just turn up, from 4pm

POLLUTION TALKS: Find out what can be done to tackle air pollution in Europe. Gresham College's Something in the Air explores the cost of contamination and how it poses health implications for rich and poor alike. Free, just turn up (first-come, first-served), 6pm-7pm

GLITTER: Just because Christmas is over doesn't mean you can't indulge in a spot of Mariah Carey. Sing along to a screening of Carey's feature film debut, Glitter, at The Gallery Cafe's Chapel Cinema. It tells the story of a young girl with a big dream. Original, right? Free, book ahead, 6.45pm-9pm

BUILD A LEGO ROBOT: Put your Lego-building skills to good use at Drink, Shop & Do in King's Cross. With a group of five, make a Lego Robot, give it a name and a skill, and then pitch it against other robots. Free when you buy a drink, just turn up, from 7pm

Watch Warren Miller - Ski Film Tour this Thursday at Union Chapel, Islington

SHOREDITCH'S SISTER ACT: Channel your inner Tina/Mariah/Stevie at Hoxton Square's Gospeloke. It's been described as Sister Act meets Top of the Pops. Go, you diva, you. £13, book ahead, 7pm-11pm

SKI FILM TOUR: Fancy seeing the world's best ski slopes without the high prices? Warren Miller - Ski Film Tour is perfect for you. Follow the world's best skiers and snowboarders on their wintry adventures in Alaska, Greenland and the Swiss Alps. £12.50/£11, book ahead, 7.30pm-10pm

GOLDIEROCKS: Embrace the winter with Somerset House's skate nights. Goldierocks, aka Sam Hall brings you the entertainment for this Thursday's skate night. Wrap up and get skating. £17, book ahead, from 8pm/9.15pm/10.30pm

WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY: Nature and photography lovers have just a couple more days to check out the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Horniman Museum. Free, just turn up, until 15 January

FROM THE EGG: Steven Turner is rocking up to Trinity Buoy Wharf in a massive egg. His accompanying exhibition Everything Comes From The Egg explains what he's trying to achieve by sailing around the country in this strange craft. Free, just turn up, until 29 January

Good cause for the day

UNITE FOR HAITI: Join the UCL Humanitarian Institute and Thinking Development at a special reception on the 7th anniversary of the Haiti earthquake. Celebrate the opening of the new Centre Rosalie girls' primary school, which was destroyed in the earthquake, and fundraise to help move onto the next stage of reconstruction. £10/£8, book ahead, 6pm-10pm

Comedy review: Edinburgh Fringe winner returns to Soho

GOOD GADD: A bloke dicking about in a gorilla suit could well signal comedy for the lowest common denominator. Not so with Richard Gadd's Monkey See Monkey Do. His Edinburgh Fringe-winning monologue edges into grave, uncomfortable territory. But hilarious use of multimedia (and upside-down chins) will keep you cackling like a hyena. Richard Gadd: Monkey See Monkey Do, Soho Theatre, 21 Dean Street, W1D 3NE. £14-£20, until 4 February (not every day — check dates) ★★★★☆

Art review: western themed cartoons

Copyright: Glen Baxter

FUNNY ART-Y CARTOONS: Artist Glen Baxter mixes the world of fine art with Western themed cartoons, with hilarious results. Some of the works are just plain surreal but they often make you laugh out loud. Cowboys lassoing a Richard Serra sculpture is downright bizarre. Glen Baxter: Furtive Loomings at Flowers, 21 Cork street, W1S 3LZ. Free, until 11 February. ★★★★☆ [Monday-Saturday]

