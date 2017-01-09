Things To Do Today In London: Monday 9 January 2017

John Marquez, Claudie Blakley and Kevin Bishop in Once in a Lifetime at the Young Vic. Credit - Johan Persson

What we're reading

Things to do

JOURNEY TO JUSTICE: Multimedia exhibition Journey to Justice at Morley Gallery tells the story of the US civil rights movement, its connection with the UK and the impact it had on the world. Using a series of 'bus stops', the exhibition focuses on the stories of people who are less known in the UK. Free, just turn up, until 3 February

GLAD TO BE GAY: Discover the struggle of the journey to legal equality faced by gay people since the 1967 Sexual Offences Act. Glad to be Gay is an exhibition using the Hall-Carpenter Archives and The Women’s Library collection, considers the legal challenges of the last 50 years. Free, just turn up, until 7 April

PALACE EXPLORERS: Kids can take part in storytelling, arts and crafts, gardening and exploring the palace grounds in Palace Explorers at Fulham Palace. £20, book ahead, 9.30am-10.30am

POWER: Join a panel of women from various backgrounds to discuss POWER at The Vaults near Waterloo. Explore the significance of female empowerment and social change in light of the Donald Trump 'reality'. £15, book ahead, 6.30pm-11pm

HIPS DON'T LIE: Channel your inner Shakira at Drink, Shop & Do's Belly Dancing Class in King's Cross. £10, book ahead, 7pm-8pm

SWING PATROL MONDAYS: Waterstones on Piccadilly hosts a swing dancing class tailored for beginners. Swing Patrol Mondays is a chance to learn something new and meet new people while dancing among the bookshelves. £10, book ahead, 7pm-8pm

Alison Thea-Skot is performing It's Thea-Skot in Here (So Take Off All Your Clothes) at Soho Theatre

THEA-SKOT IN HERE: Join Alison Thea-Skot as she navigates through chaos and mayhem in this stand-up show at Soho Theatre. It's Thea-Skot In Here (So Take Off All Your Clothes) introduces you to Skot's various characters (including Cher as a bat) and her brilliant improvisation. £12/£10, book ahead, 7.15pm

ONCE IN A LIFETIME: Do you have what it takes to make it in Hollywood? Because these three do. Discover the effect of the first ever talking motion picture had on the entertainment industry in 1930's America with Once in a Lifetime at the Young Vic. From £10, book ahead, 7.30pm

SMASHED: A cult piece that has become a worldwide sensation, Smashed at The Peacock Theatre, is a mix of skill and theatricality, featuring some of the world's greatest jugglers, riveting stories and wit. From £15, book ahead, 7.30pm

Good cause for the day

LAUGHS FOR CHARITY: Have a laugh and raise money for charity at Country Mile Comedy Club at The Star of Kings in King's Cross. Hosted by Ed Gamble and headlined by Felicity Ward, Country Mile is fundraising for the Schistosomiasis Control Initiative. £3.50, book ahead (or £5 on the door), from 8pm

Art review

Copyright Dan Hillier

PSYCHEDELIC PRINTS: If these prints look trippy, it’s because artist Dan Hillier travelled to Peru for inspiration. There, psychedelic plants and shamans provided the influence for these black and white works filled with mystical symbols. Ceremony: new works by Dan Hillier at Saatchi Gallery. Free, until 30 January ★★★☆☆ [Open every day]

Funzing

