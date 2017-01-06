Things To Do Today In London: Friday 6 January 2017

Say goodbye to the Christmas season with the Geffrye Museum's Fairwell to Christmas. Photo: Geffrye Museum

What we're reading

Taxes and Brexit vote pushed London house prices down.

A building in Elephant and Castle has a giant banana on top of it.

Mayor of London opens emergency homeless shelters.

Look at this gorgeous mural on Clerkenwell Road.

Yes, this is Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly as Holmes and Watson.

Things to do

WINTER MARKET: It's your last chance to visit Southbank Centre's Winter Market. Get your hands on drinks, food and handmade gifts. Free, just turn up, until 8 January

UNDERWEAR HISTORY: Ever wondered about the evolution of underwear? Visit the V&A's Undressed: A Brief History of Underwear exhibition and discover the history of underwear and how cut, fit and design reveal issues of gender, sex and morality. Various prices, book ahead, until 12 March

FAREWELL TO CHRISTMAS: Enjoy a glass of mulled wine and carol singing as the Geffrye Museum in Hoxton bids a Farewell to Christmas. Wrap up and get cosy around a fire in the garden. Free, just turn up, 3.30pm-5pm

FRIDAY NIGHT FOLK: Enjoy an evening of relaxing music at Southbank Centre, with a performance from multi-instrumental acoustic trio Bristol Kane. Free, just turn up, from 5.30pm

EXHIBIT A: Get philosophical at Rich Mix and explore the ideas of indifference, nobility, ignorance and more. Artists Tisdale and Murrell use Exhibit A to investigate the concept of celebrity and notoriety and how these qualities are presented to the public. Free, just turn up, from 6pm

PHAROAHE MONCH: Relax with a drink and some live music at Camden's Jazz Cafe. Enjoy a performance from hip-hop lyricist Pharoahe Monch as he presents his newest material. From £22.50, book ahead, from 7pm

SWING DANCING: Swing into 2017 at Bishopsgate Institute. A class tailored especially for beginners (though all are welcome), Swing Den is a chance to learn something new while meeting people and having fun. £8/£5, book ahead, 7pm-11pm

Skate at Somerset House with Dimensions.

LAUGH LIVE: Ginglik Productions provides the laughs for Laugh Live at Kensington Roof Gardens. A compilation of musical sketches, mouthy parrots and a free cocktail for the first 50 guests will set your weekend off nicely. £15, book ahead, 7.30pm-10pm

CLUB NIGHT: Somerset House's Skate Club Nights continue on the ice rink. Join electronic music festival Dimensions for a night of fun and music on the ice, and warm up with a cocktail in the Fortnum's Lodge afterwards. £17, book ahead, sessions from 8pm

SCARED TO DANCE: Let loose with Scared to Dance at the Shacklewell Arms in Dalston, with guest DJ Charles Watson from Slow Club, and a mixture of sixties, indiepop and new wave music. £4/£6, book ahead, 11pm-3am

Good cause of the day

UNITE FOR HAITI: Book ahead to join the UCL Humanitarian Institute and Thinking Development at a special reception on the 7th anniversary of the Haiti earthquake. Celebrate the opening of the new Centre Rosalie girls' primary school, which was destroyed in the earthquake, and fundraise to help move onto the next stage of reconstruction. £10/£8. book ahead, 6pm-10pm, 12 January

Art Review

Courtesy: Rosenfeld Porcini Gallery

MESMERISING WATER DROPS: Sebastian Gordin has created abstract vitrines where water drips down to hypnotic effect. One display is obscured by frosted glass while others are less obscured but still designed for viewers to reach their own conclusions as to what’s happening in each scene. It’s all surreal, but mesmerising. Sebastian Gordin: If animals didn’t exist at Rosenfeld Porcini Gallery, 37 Rathbone Street, W1T 1NZ. Until 11 February, free. ★★★★☆ [Open Tuesday-Saturday].

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.

Anyone can travel the world in style for next to nothing. You just need to know how! Our friends at Funzing UK are organising a unique talk with Nicky, aka The Miles Mogul. He's a music lawyer, photographer, traveller and most importantly air miles Guru. Come along and hear stories from Nicky's first class adventures and leave knowing how to do it yourself on a shoestring. This is a unique chance to learn the secret hacks and tips he's gathered over the years on how to travel in the ultimate style without breaking the bank. Get tickets

Hear crazy true stories from the people who've probably done everything on your bucket list. Be inspired by tales of marathon running, exploring the Arctic at 16 and driving to Mongolia. Get tickets