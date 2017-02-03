Things To Do Today In London: Friday 3 February 2017

Check out Jo Brocklehurst: Nobodies and Somebodies at the House of Illustration. (c) Estate of Jo Brocklehurst

RUG RHYMES: The Poetry Library Den welcomes children under five and their carers to meet puppets, Federico and Firebird, for nursery rhymes, poems and stories. Then browse and borrow books from the centre's children's collection, and continue telling stories all the way home. Southbank Centre, free, just turn up, from 10.30am

ANTI-WINTER BLUES: Bid adieu to the winter blues with this series of uplifting films. This week, Wish I Was Here, tells the story of an actor who reevaluates his life when coming to a major crossroads. House of Vans, free, just turn up, 5pm and 7pm

PUB QUIZ: Ever done a pub quiz underneath a ceiling painted by Peter Paul Rubens? Here's your chance. Test your political, historical and sporting knowledge at the Palace Pub Quiz at Banqueting House, £15, book ahead, 6pm-9pm

FRIDAY LATE: Experience Look Out, the annual LGBTQI inspired evening at The Wallace Collection. Dance the night away, study the romantic elements of the collection, and grab your pair of 'Queer Goggles'. The Wallace Collection, £12.50/£11, book ahead, 6.30pm-9.30pm

TALES OF ISTANBUL: Istanbul has served as the capital of the Ottoman, Roman, Latin and Byzantine empires. Join authors Bettany Hughes and Elif Shafak for Tales of Istanbul, discussing their own fascination with the city. British Library, £12/£10/£8, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

SWING DEN: Get moving with Swing Den, and lindy hop the night away at this beginners' swing dancing class, followed by a social dance for all abilities. Bishopsgate Institute, £8/£5, book ahead, 7pm-11pm

LONDON REMIXED: Get groovy with the London Remixed Festival 2017. Showcasing the best of Latin grooves, afrobeat, tropical brass and more, the weekend includes performances from 25 bands and DJs. Rich Mix, various prices, book ahead, until 5 February

RA ART: Admire the work of emerging artists with Royal Academy's Premiums: Interim Projects exhibition. Art is by those at the midpoint of their studies at the RA schools, ranging from photography to painting, sculpture to video. Burlington House, free, just turn up, until 5 February

SOMEBODIES & NOBODIES: Jo Brocklehurst's work documents her experiences with sex, androgyny and couture, which went onto inspire the work of designer Jean-Paul Gautier. House of Illustration, £7.50/£5/£4, book ahead, until 14 May

Stage review: Mr Fox packs plenty of swagger but revolting Bean steals the show

The Lyric Hammersmith makes Roald Dahl a handsome 100th birthday present of this rip-roaring reimagining of his classic story. The masterful swagger of cunning Mr Fox (Greg Barnett) is surprisingly upstaged by a revolting Bean (Richard Atwill) as he, Boggis and Bunce besiege Foxy in revenge for his incessant stealing. Forced to reassess what it means to be 'fantastic', Mr Fox unites his friends to outsmart the trio, rallied by an energetic score and imaginative set, in one of the most inventive adaptations you — or Dahl — could ever have imagined. Roald Dahl's Fantastic Mr Fox, Lyric Theatre Hammersmith, The Mall, W6. Age guidance 5+, £15-£40, until 19 February ★★★★★ Phillipa Ellis

Art review: Escape to an imaginary city

The temporary wooden structure screening two films is impressive. A shame that the cowboy and vaudeville themed videos are abysmal. The one redeeming work is a sound piece where you lie back and escape to an imaginary city. But maybe you'll feel differently about this one. Joachim Koester: In the face of Overwhelming Forces, Camden Arts Centre, Arkwright Road, NW3 6DG. Free, until 26 March ★★☆☆☆ (Tuesday-Sunday)

QUIZ NIGHT: Test your knowledge on Harry Potter, tube history, pop music, LGBTQ history and food with the Nerdy Pub Quiz. 75% of your £10 ticket goes to Stonewall Housing. Hackney Attic, £10, book ahead, 9 February

Scientific research is resuming on how psychedelics affect the weirder aspects of human consciousness. This talk from Dr David Luke engages in current study into pyschedelics and their historical use in shamanic rituals. Be prepared, you might leave with more questions than answers. Get tickets

Hear crazy true stories from the people who've probably done everything on your bucket list. Be inspired by tales of marathon running, exploring the Arctic at 16 and driving to Mongolia. Get tickets