Things To Do Today In London: Friday 27 January 2017

What we're reading
- Time Peake lands at the Science Museum.
- The City's getting another skyscraper.
- Number of London's rough sleepers rises again.
- Pollution levels getting worse.
- London's A-Z gets an upgrade.
- London's best off-menu dishes.
- When using Oyster can be cheaper than using contactless.
Things to do
SKI VILLAGE: Fancy going skiing but can't get the time off? Go for the second best thing at London's Vauxhall Winter Village. Alright, it may not have the snow, but with a winter sports bar, hot food stalls and a photo booth, it's got all the elements of aprés-ski. Free entry, just turn up, 11.30am-10pm
MUSEUM LATES: Explore the Natural History Museum by night this Friday. From from billion-year-old meteorites to dinosaurs and mammals, and food and drink in between, it will be a night of adventure and secrets. Free, just turn up, 6pm-10pm
MORE MUSEUM LATES: This V&A late honours the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality. Perfect your Polari or hear activists at the museum's own speakers' corner. Free, just turn up, 6.30pm-10pm
BURNS HOOTENANNY: Celebrate the great Robert Burns with Burns Hootenanny. With a whisky den, street food creations from Scottish traders and live electric ceilidh, let loose at The Biscuit Factory. £21.59-£44.80, book ahead, 6pm-12am
MEMORY LOSS & THEATRE: Join Sally as she adjusts to a new life with a robot husband, fading memories and figuring out whether love can really conquer all. Spillikin has been praised as astonishing, evocative and moving — see it at Greenwich Theatre. £15/£12.50, book ahead, from 7.30pm (until 28 January)
THE HILLS ARE ALIVE: Travel with Julie Andrews to Austria as she undertakes her role as governess for the von Trapp children. A tale of love, music and, er, Nazis — sing along to The Sound of Music at Prince Charles Cinema. £16/£9.50, book ahead, from 7.30pm
A CAPPELLA FESTIVAL: Industry experts and performers from all over the world are descending on Kings Place in King's Cross for the London A Cappella Festival. As well as performances sans instrument, the programme includes talks and workshops. Various prices, book ahead, until 28 January
RECORDS & REBELS: Explore the late 1960s, a decade of era-defining music, fashion and political activism at the V&A. You Say You Want a Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966-1970 evaluates the impact of these finished, and unfinished, revolutions — and how they impact us today. Various prices, book ahead, until 26 February
ART: Ronchini Gallery presents French artist Elvire Bonduelle's first solo show in the UK. Bonduelle focuses on a critique of how we interact with art in typical gallery spaces, and the experience of contemplation. Free, just turn up, 27 January-18 March
RE-IMAGINATION: The Transport Museum's newest display opens this Friday. In Poster Parade: Re-imagining historical posters, old posters and memorable designs are cleverly modified for contemporary audiences. £16/£13.50, book ahead, until 27 April
In The Round series brings Berlin cabaret vibes to Camden
Intimate seated gigs may not be the norm at Roundhouse, but this is exactly what's promised at the In The Round series of events. From jazz to electronica, Indian percussion to rock, the 2017 line-up is a cracker if ever we saw one.
Head to the Camden venue on 3 February for the fantastic Tiger Lillies, a band influenced by pre-war Berlin cabaret with elements of gypsy music and black humour. This Grammy-nominated group has hints of Bertolt Brecht and Jacques Brel within their tracks. At Roundhouse, they'll be playing from their brand-new album Cold Night in Soho.
Stage review: A devastating portrayal of benefit cuts
It's not hard to see why Katherine Soper's debut play bagged the Bruntwood Prize: tightly structured, surprisingly funny, and incredibly poignant, this is a quietly devastating portrayal of life under Britain's benefit cuts. The four-strong, first-rate cast in Matthew Xia's production will leave you feeling battered, but oddly hopeful, in this exposé of the lengths to which some will go to protect the ones they love. Wish List, Royal Court, Sloane Square, SW1W 8AS.From £10, until 11 February ★★★★☆ Savannah Whaley
Art review: Expansive Landscapes
A rather traditional landscape painter like Michael Andrews is not what you'd expect to see at Gagosian gallery, but that's what we have here. They are large paintings but their scope is even more expansive. The paintings of Australia capture the sun-beaten landscape, while those of Britain feel a little underwhelming. Michael Andrews: Earth Air Water, Gagosian, 20 Grosvenor Hill, W1K 3QD. Free until 25 March ★★★☆☆ (Tuesday-Saturday)
Good cause for the day
THE DIVORCE CEILIDH: Don your best tartan, dance to live music and meet new people at this special Divorce Ceilidh at Battersea Arts Centre. Whether you're a kilt-wearing Scot or someone who can't tell the difference between a sporran and a spaniel, this is for you. All proceeds go towards Clapham's Trinity Hospice. £25, book ahead, 7.30pm-11.30pm
