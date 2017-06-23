Things To Do Today In London: Friday 23 June 2017

London Zoo is open late tonight (c) ZSL London Zoo

What we're reading

Paddington Station used to have an unusual walkway.

New homes have been secured for Grenfell Tower residents.

London's public transport to be zero-emission by 2050, pledges Sadiq Kahn.

Things to do

UNDER THE TRACKS: Photographer Ted Kinsey has been photographing London's many railway arches for years, not because of their architecture, but for what occupies them. From cinemas, to swimming pools, churches and even an aerial trapeze gym, witness a photographic record of the arches as they are today. The Underdog Gallery (London Bridge), free, just turn up, 23-25 June

CATHEDRAL OF THE PINES: For the first time, The Photographers' Gallery has devoted all three gallery spaces to one artist. Cathedral of the Pines exhibits Gregory Crewdson's exploration of human relations with natural environments. The Photographers' Gallery, free until noon, £4 thereafter, just turn up, until 8 October

COOKIE DOUGH: We walk past this one of a kind pop-up on the way home from work, and it's hard not to get drawn in. Today is your last chance to get your hands on some edible cookie dough, and with flavours like Unicorn Food and Nutting Better — you'll regret it if you don't. Old Street station, just turn up, 8am-8pm

DESIGN CAPITAL: We live in a global capital of built environment expertise, with an architecture sector alone recently valued at £1.7bn. As we negotiate our exit from the EU, a panel discusses how we can protect our legacy and ensure our continued global status. New London Architecture, free, book ahead, 8.30am-9.30am

Life under the arches. Image copyright Ted Kinsey.

STREET GYM: Join this free physical urban adventure as you exercise up against architectural features, gradients and street furniture. You might never see the city in the same way again. Bulthaup (Clerkenwell Road), free, book ahead, 12.30pm-1.15pm MIDSUMMER FEST: Celebrate Midsummer's Eve at Aquavit in St James's Market. Live music, pop-up bar, food stands; all your favourite London festival entertainment in one place for a magical evening — as long as Puck doesn't turn up to cause mischief. Aquavit, free, book ahead, 5pm-10pm ZOO NIGHTS: It's adults only as London Zoo stays open late for an evening of entertainment, and a chance to see the animals as you wouldn't normally. At dusk, they're more lively than in the daytime. Once they're in bed, take part in quizzes and games, or tuck into dinner at the street food market. ZSL London Zoo (Regent's Park), £17.50, book ahead, 6pm-10pm

SIXTY MINUTES: Tables turn on veteran political commentator Andrew Marr, as this time he's the one being asked the tough questions. With a string of high profile roles at the BBC, The Economist and The Independent, he's certainly one to learn from. China Exchange, £10, book ahead, 6.30pm-7.30pm MR SPEAKER: The Speaker of the Commons, John Bercow, joins political commentator Steve Richards for a conversation about his political career. Why did he choose to be a Speaker rather than pursue a party political career? How much further does the Commons need to modernise? There will also be a chance to put your own questions to Bercow. Kings Place, £14.50-£29.50, book ahead, 7pm LUCHA LIBRE: Iconic masked wrestling superheroes battle it out in this acrobatic, mythical, and often dangerous world of Mexican wrestling. Prepare to be transported from York Hall to a Mexican arena, and witness spectacular high-flying manoeuvres from this stellar lineup. York Hall, from £20, book ahead, 7pm

WOMEN IN POLITICS: The UK just elected a record number of female MPs to the House of Commons. Harriet Harman talks to Kirsty Lang about how the role of women in politics is changing, and what the future holds for Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party. Kings Place, £15, book ahead, 9.30pm

Art review: vivid photography

Image courtesy Annka Kultys gallery.

Fluorescent lights, escalators in Vegas, a flower in a puddle. All glow in bright neon colours in a photography exhibition designed for the Instagram generation. Beauty is found in consumerism and its byproducts. Signe Pierce: Faux Realities at Annka Kultys, 472 Hackney Road, E2 9EQ. Until 1 July, free. ★★★★☆ (Wednesday-Saturday)

Food review: summer, Jamaican-style

If it’s summer vibes you’re after, Jamaican burger shack Boom Burger is serving them up by the bucketload. The menu is small — burgers, salads, wings and fries — but these guys specialise in what they know. One bite of the Bacon Boom will have you craving that tangy melted cheese for weeks on end. The jerk sauce on the Boom Wings caters towards the tamer end of the market, and those looking for something a little spicier may be disappointed, but the sweet, fruity rum cocktails more than make up for it. Sitting proudly right under the Westway, this place gets busy on weekdays — we can only imagine what it’s like at weekends. Boom Burger, 272 Portobello Road, Notting Hill, W10 5TY ★★★☆☆ Laura Reynolds

Theatre review: on a hot summer night

Copyright Specular

Where better to get your teeth into operatic rock than the London Coliseum, home of the ENO? Jim Steinman was the genius behind many of Meat Loaf’s greatest hits and this jukebox musical showcases much of their finest work together, not least I’d Do Anything For Love, Dead Ringer For Love, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad and the foot-stomping title track. The storyline is micro-thin; some of the scenes and songs are pure filler and the acting is extremely over the top, but the singing is thrilling and there’s a superb set design which makes great use of one of the largest indoor stages around. Ultimately, it all comes down to the songs and, over the three hour running time, those with a deep love for 1980s soft rock will be in seventh heaven here. Bat Out Of Hell The Musical. The Coliseum, St. Martin's Lane, WC2. £15-£275. Until 22 August. ★★★★☆ FM

Good cause for the day

BUSH HALL DOES GLASTO: Those of us without tickets to Glastonbury can stop wallowing, as the fields of Dairy Ground and the artists of The Other Stage come to this sunny west London terrace, complete with cold drinks and burgers. In light of the recent Grenfell Tower tragedy, there will also be a fundraiser for the victims. Bush Hall, £3/£5, book ahead, 5pm-1am

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.

Scientific research is resuming on how psychedelics affect the weirder aspects of human consciousness. This talk from Dr David Luke engages in current study into pyschedelics and their historical use in shamanic rituals. Be prepared, you might leave with more questions than answers. Get tickets

Every January you do the same thing. You make a New Year's resolution to lose weight, be thriftier, quit smoking or possibly even to start exercising. Yet how many of us find ourselves in the exact spot we started in once the month is up? This talk by Dr Gabija Toleikyte, explains why the brain resists changing habits of a lifetime. She'll also explain how to create long lasting change, by working with your brain rather than against it. Get tickets