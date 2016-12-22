Things To Do Today In London: Friday 23 December 2016

What we're reading

Things to do

ICE SKATING: Looking to hit the ice before the big day? Check out our list of London's best spots.

MOOMINLAND: Head to the Southbank Centre for an interactive adventure in Moominland. We had a whale (or a surreal hippo-like creature) of a time. £13.50-£16.50, book in advance, until 23 April

BACKSTAGE TOUR: Find out about the work that goes into making a production at The National Theatre, through a backstage tour. Rehearsals, prop and costume making all happen on site, so you have the chance to see the next big hit take shape, months before its run. £9.50, book in advance, 10am-11.15pm and 1pm-2.15pm

LUNCHTIME JAZZ: Head down to The Royal Festival Hall to see the Shanghai Syncopated Orchestra perform jazz classics from the 1920s and 1930s. Free, book in advance, 1pm

V&A CAROLS: Pop into the V&A for the last of its lunchtime carols series. There'll be Yuletide classics and some more modern fare, so you're sorted, no matter your taste. Free, just turn up, 1pm-2pm

A PUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL: Movingstage Marionette Company retell Dickens' A Christmas Carol, with puppets. It's happening at the Puppet Theatre Barge in Little Venice. £12 for adults, £8.50 for children, book in advance, 3pm

JAYDE ADAMS: Jayde Adams turned 31 and realised that her route to happiness was being herself... in her own words: a total dickhead. 31 is her new comedy show at The Soho Theatre where Jayde Adams is totally herself. £10, book in advance, 7pm-8pm

KEVIN!: Watch Macaulay Culkin defend his home from Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern after his family accidentally abandon him at Christmas. Head to The Grand in Clapham for your annual Home Alone fix. From £3, book in advance, 7pm-11pm

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT: The story of men broken by the brutality of war. The Pleasance Theatre is hosting this performance of Remarque's classic tale, which had a sellout run at the Edinburgh Fringe. £12, book in advance, from 7.30pm

YIPPEE KI-YAY: One man wrecking crew, John McClane (Bruce Willis), is the only man who can save Christmas. The Prince Charles Cinema is screening the classic action flick Die Hard in 70mm for all the purists out there. £12.50, book in advance, from 8.45pm

Zaha Hadid takes on abstraction

© Zaha Hadid Foundation, Image: © Hugo Gelndinning

ZAHA HADID GETS ABSTRACT: The early drawings and paintings by the late Zaha Hadid are not as expected. Her structures may be smooth and curvy, but these works are all very angular. They are so far removed from architectural plans that they look more like abstract paintings. Zaha Hadid: Early paintings and drawings at Serpentine Sackler. Until 12 February, free, ★★★☆☆ (closed 24-26 December and 31 December - 1 January)

Good cause of the day

MINCE PIE EATING CONTEST: Cheer on mince pie chomping champions, to help raise money and awareness for black mental health issues. Afrwecan is putting on this event at The BBQ Shack in Acton; you'll also have the chance to meet Santa at his grotto and win some prizes. Free entry, book in advance, 12pm-2pm

Fancy some Dim Sum Fun? Learn how to make restaurant-quality dim sum under the guidance of the main instructor at the London Cookery School, William Wong. William will also teach you about different Chinese teas, and how to find one you love. If that's not enough, you'll also pick up some Cantonese, so you can order the authentic way the next time you're in China Town. Get tickets

Every January you do the same thing. You make a New Year's resolution to lose weight, be thriftier, quit smoking or possibly even to start exercising. Yet how many of us find ourselves in the exact spot we started in once the month is up? This talk by Dr Gabija Toleikyte, explains why the brain resists changing habits of a lifetime. She'll also explain how to create long lasting change, by working with your brain rather than against it. Get tickets