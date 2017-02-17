Things To Do Today In London: Friday 17 February 2017

Watch Don't Dribble On The Dragon this Friday at Greenwich Theatre

What we're reading

Things to do

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: See half term out with a bang by learning about the Cutty Sark, or letting the kids take charge of a newly-discovered planet. What could possibly go wrong? More half term inspiration here.

FIRE BREATHER: Keep the little ones busy this Friday with Don't Dribble On The Dragon. A sweet tale about the importance of family and growing up, it'll hit the spot for grown ups and kids alike. Greenwich Theatre, £15/£12.50/£10, book ahead, 3pm



FRIDAY LATE: Delve into fashion and frolics at the London Transport Museum's late. Take part in crafting workshops or a pub quiz, listen to talks, and check out the museum's latest poster exhibition. London Transport Museum, £12/£10, book ahead, 6.45pm-10pm

STRICTLY BALLROOM: Show off your best (or worst) moves at Bishopsgate Ballroom. Whether you can dance or not, this class is for everyone — just bring enthusiasm and energy. Bishopsgate Institute, £10/£8, book ahead, 7pm-11pm

FASHION: Explore the the relationship between fashion and places around the world with the International Fashion Showcase 2017. Ogle work by some of the world's most talented young designers. Somerset House, free, book ahead, 7pm-9pm

UAL's newest exhibition Ken. To Be Destroyed opens this Friday

OLD SPORT!: Hop back to the prohibition era with The Candlelight Club. Don your best flapper dresses and pinstripe suits for an evening of cocktails and sophisticated dancing (provided you don't have too many cocktails). Location to be revealed after booking, from £25, book ahead, 7pm-midnight

CONFETTI FUN: Sparkling fun is on offer at Drink, Shop & Do this Friday. Let loose with all the best party tunes at Confetti Fun Friday. It's well worth all that shaking glitter out of your hair on Saturday morning. Free entry until 10pm, £3 after, just turn up

BE WILD: Let loose tonight with Wild Life! Expect classic party jams from Prince, Biggie and Michael Jackson, and themed events, giveaways, a photo booth and more. Queen of Hoxton, free until 9pm, £5 until 11pm, £7 after, just turn up

KEN: Explore transgender identity with Ken. To Be Destroyed. Artist Sara Davidmann's aunt Hazel married Ken, who, Hazel later found out was transgender. Hazel began writing letters to Davidmann's mother; these are the base of the exhibition, which explores what Ken's life would have been as a woman. London College of Communication, free, just turn up, until 24 March

ABC: The alphabet gets reinvented in this new exhibition which brings together a range of photographers from various walks of life, to teach children in a new and creative way. V&A Museum of Childhood, Free, just turn up, until 4 June

Stage review: Wheel of misfortune

Photo: Ray Burmiston

This classic early 20th century 'six degrees of separation' play is given a bold update with gender neutral scenarios as each scene's actor is randomly chosen by a spinning wheel like the ones on the old game shows. A clever gimmick with dazzling sound, sets and lighting don't make up for a ropey and shallow script, though and the play lacks depth, relying too much on stereotypes and weak comedy.

La Ronde, The Bunker, Southwark Street, SE1 1RU. £15-£19, until 11th March ★★☆☆☆ Chris Bridges

Art review: War and refugees

Courtesy of the artist, Jack Shainman Gallery, New York and carlier|gebauer, Berlin.

Richard Mosse has created a hard-hitting installation in the Barbican's Curve gallery. Three screens show footage from a military grade thermographic imaging technology. We see refugees being rescued from boats and footage from refugee camps, where a lone man prays. Seeing fighter jets taking off and strafing targets with a deafening roar of a soundtrack is shocking and brings home the reality of the world we're often insulated from. Another brilliant exhibition from Mosse. Richard Mosse: Incoming, The Curve, Barbican. Free, until 23 April ★★★★★

Good cause for the day

Vicki and Geoff, always on a train

EPIC JOURNEY: Londonist transport aficionado Geoff Marshall and museum education professional Vicki Pipe are visiting all the stations. All the stations? ALL the stations. This spring/summer they'll be going to the UK's 2,560 railway stations, sharing their experiences online as they go. This is one heck of an epic journey, and they'll need a good supply of tea and sandwiches to fuel it. Help them hit their £28,825 goal.

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.

Scientific research is resuming on how psychedelics affect the weirder aspects of human consciousness. This talk from Dr David Luke engages in current study into pyschedelics and their historical use in shamanic rituals. Be prepared, you might leave with more questions than answers. Get tickets

Every January you do the same thing. You make a New Year's resolution to lose weight, be thriftier, quit smoking or possibly even to start exercising. Yet how many of us find ourselves in the exact spot we started in once the month is up? This talk by Dr Gabija Toleikyte, explains why the brain resists changing habits of a lifetime. She'll also explain how to create long lasting change, by working with your brain rather than against it. Get tickets