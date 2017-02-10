Things To Do Today In London: Friday 10 February 2017

Things to do today is sponsored by CommuterClub.

Get in the Valentine's mood with Soane's Museum on Friday night.

TREEHUGGER: Reconnect with nature via virtual reality. Treehugger is an interactive media installation aimed at shifting our mindset from consumerism to conservation. Southbank Centre, free, just turn up, noon

NIGHT MARKET: Get that loving feeling with a late night Lovers Market. Get your hands on hampers and fresh cut flowers. Or get cosy with a screening on Breakfast at Tiffany's. Old Spitalfields Market, free, just turn up, 5.30pm-9pm

LOVE LATE: Bask in the warmth of Soane's Museum's Valentine's Candlelit Late. Wander through the Georgian hallways, and soak up live music. Take a sideways look at romance and love with micro-talks throughout the night. Sir John Soane's Museum, £30, book ahead, 6.30pm/7pm/7.30pm/8pm

SPANISH LOVE: Explore the nature of relationships with CinemaAttic on Friday night. A short film showcasing Spanish language films, CinemaAttic explores how humans seek and maintain love. Hackney Picturehouse, £5, book ahead, 7pm

LONDON LINES: How have London many maps been created over the centuries? Join author and broadcaster Travis Elborough for London Lines: Mapping the Metropolis. British Library, £10/£7, book ahead, 7pm-8.30pm

Quentin Blake meets Beatrix Potter at House of Illustration

DANCE: Be stress free on Friday night with The Get Down. Dance to 70s jams, don your best flares and fringe, and expect glitter and glow-sticks on Friday night. Drink, Shop & Do, free until 10pm, £3 after

KITTY IN BOOTS: See drawings by Quentin Blake at the House of Illustration. He's better-known for illustrating Roald Dahl's work, but these drawings were intended for a recently re-discovered Beatrix Potter book, The Tale Of Kitty-In-Boots. House of Illustration, £8.25, book ahead, until 26 February

CARTOONS: Future Shock: 40 Years of 2000 AD celebrates one of Britain's publishing phenomenons. 2000 AD's iconic characters, including Judge Dredd, have had a lasting impact on popular culture. See 80 pages of original artwork displayed from each decade of the comic. Cartoon Museum, £7, £5, £3, just turn up, until 27 April

CROSSRAIL: The Crossrail project has given archaeologists the chance to explore London's most historical sites. See the archaeological discoveries of the project as they are put on display to the public for the first time. Museum of London Docklands, free, just turn up, until 3 September

Stage review: Fantastical Mr Fox

Photo: Billy Rickards

It is a hedonistic and hectic life in this one-hander about a man called Charlie. He can't sleep. He lost his job, lost his girlfriend and there is this fox following him about. Played by Ben Aldridge, you are never quite sure what is real and illusory. But there's a thrilling and pulsating soundtrack by Chris Bartholomew underscoring the madness. It's very much worth taking a trip down the foxhole. Run The Beast Down, Finborough Theatre, Finborough Road, SW10. From £14, until 25 February [Tuesday-Sunday] ★★★★☆ Paul Ewing

Art review: Tender punk

Credit: Estate of Jo Brocklehurst

There are bright mohawks and leather jackets aplenty. But these drawings capture a more tender side to punk culture, exploring emotion through colourful illustrations. It's an insightful and visually stunning exhibition. Jo Brocklehurst: Nobodies and Somebodies, House of Illustration, 2 Granary Square, N1C 4BH. £7.50, until 14 May ★★★★☆ [Tuesday-Sunday]

Good cause for the day

CAT-WALK: Help raise money for cat and dog shelters with celebrity fundraising fashion show K9 Katwalk. 55 Exhibition Road, free/donation, just turn up, 7:30pm

