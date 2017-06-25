Things To Do This Weekend In London: 24-25 June 2017

All weekend

Catch Me (Attrape Moi) at Underbelly Festival

IT'S ALL INSTRUMENTAL: Whether you've never touched an instrument or once put a violin down and forgot to pick it up again, Learn to Play Weekend is offering free music lessons for both adults and children on piano, guitar, violin, trumpet and drums — or try something new on the Yamaha Venova. Yamaha Music Store (Wardour Street), free, just turn up, 24-25 June

CROYDON HERITAGE: In the run up to the Croydon Heritage Festival , a host of events will get your brains in gear, from archaeological displays to talks on attracting bees to your garden. Hear an introduction to the River Wandle or find out about Croydon's part in gaming history. 16-30 June

PALACE FESTIVAL:Soak up the atmosphere of this impressive Tudor palace as performers take to the stage in Hampton Court's beautiful open-air courtyard. Highlights include Will Young, Van Morrison, James Morrison and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Hampton Court, various prices, book ahead, 7-24 June

PRIDE FESTIVAL: The parade may not be for a couple of weeks, but Pride in London events begin this weekend with the official festival launch, film screenings, exhibitions, tours and more. See programme for full details. 24 June-9 July

UNDERBELLY FESTIVAL: The best in live circus, comedy, cabaret and family entertainment is at South Bank. Have a tipple in one of London's largest outdoor bars before you kick back and watch some of the amazing performances. South Bank, various prices, book ahead,until 30 September

Saturday 24 June

BILINGUAL: If you've always wanted to try learning Spanish, German, Italian or Brazilian-Portuguese but haven't been able to convince yourself to take lessons yet, Lingua Diversa is offering one-hour taster sessions to get you started. Conway Hall (Holborn), £10, book ahead, various times

EMERGING ARTISTS: Split between the Royal College of Art's two campuses in Battersea and Kensington, emerging contemporary art and design is on show from over 600 postgraduate students. Much of the work will also be on sale or commission, so get yourself a piece of the action before they're famous. Free, just turn up,noon-6pm

REBEL GARDENING: Did you know you can grow new plants from your supermarket leftovers? Just because you're a city-dweller, doesn't mean you can't get into a spot of gardening. Learn how to create seedbombs and green spaces in this urban gardening session. Museum of London, £25, book ahead, 1.30pm-4pm

PRESERVING HISTORY: Discover one of the most severely bombed areas of the city in the second world war — from the buildings they tried to rescue, to the ones that have been lovingly restored, and even those that remain as damaged monuments. Moorgate Station, £12, book ahead, 2.30pm-4.30pm

SERPENTINE PAVILION: This year's Serpentine Pavilion has been revealed, and we love it. Tour round Francis Kéré's bold, innovative structure and see how he brings his characteristic sense of light and life to the lawns of Kensington Gardens. Serpentine Pavilion, free, just turn up, 3pm

ART AT WAR: Explore the different ways war can be depicted through art, featuring photographs of recent conflicts and a discussion on the challenges of being an artist in a war zone. Royal College of Nursing Library and Heritage Centre, free, book ahead,5.30pm-8pm

LONDON SWEDES: Sit back and chill out on fluffy bean bags under flower arches at this Midsummer House party, with live music, authentic Swedish food and what every summer party needs - a chocolate fountain. Loft Studios (Kensal Green), £25/£30, book ahead, 5.30pm-3am

MASKED MAYHEM: Head to Mexico this weekend via York Hall, where legendary and newly-masked wrestling stars battle it out in flamboyant capes and outlandish suits. The Greatest Spectacle of Lucha Libre has everything from high-flying moves to catapulting off ropes. York Hall (Bethnal Green), various prices, book ahead, 7pm

GAP YEAR COMEDY: Comedian Jordan Brookes brings his Edinburgh Fringe show to Soho as he tells the tales of a gap year gone wrong, with daft faces, uncomfortable poses, and unnecessary confessions. Soho Theatre, £10/£12, book ahead, 9.15pm

Sunday 25 June

DRAGON BOAT: It's a race to the finish line at this year's London Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, a fun-filled day out that promises traditional Chinese lion dancing, martial arts displays, Tai Chi, cultural theatrical acts and dance performances, and of course the dragon boat race itself. London Regatta Centre, free, just turn up, 8.30am-6pm

AMAZING ANTIQUES:Explore the longest running antiques fair in London and find a hidden treasure you just have to have. This particular fair specialises in fine jewellery, silver, ceramics and paintings. The Royal Horticultural Halls and Conference Centre, £4, just turn up, 10am-4.30pm

LOCAL MARKET: Enjoy a plethora of delicious foods, beautiful handmade goods, unique clothes, and even some pet fashion accessories at East Village Market, accompanied by the pleasing notes of musicians from across London. Victory Park, free, just turn up, 11am-4pm

VINTAGE SURPRISES: Find a one of a kind treasure at the Big London Flea with over 50 vintage traders in north London's biggest vintage market. From curiosities and collectibles to lost and found objects, you may come across something quite unexpected. EPIC Dalston, free, just turn up, 11am-6pm

DISMEMBERED:Should we be alarmed at the ideological attack on the state since 2010, by a series of governments to the right of the Thatcher administration? Or were these cuts a pragmatic response to the deficit crisis? Polly Toynbee and David Walker, authors of a book on the topic, discuss. Kings Place, £15-£29.50, book ahead,11.30am

KEATS HOUSE: Hear the stories of John Keats and his good friend Charles Brown on this tour of the basement and first floor areas of their former home, and discover how it was transformed into the building we know and love today. Keats House, free with admission, just turn up, 11.30am-12.15pm

SECRET SPIES: Immerse yourself in a world of danger and intrigue as you evade undercover surveillance to carry out a series of missions in the heart of the city. Undercover London will make all your spy career fantasies come true and is sure to keep you on your toes. Have you got what it takes? Secret Venue (Orange Street), £25, book ahead, 1.45pm-4.30pm

REFLECTING WITH ED: Ed Miliband reflects on his political career and looks ahead to what might happen next. Is there a future for the centre left? How does he explain the current position of the Labour party? Features a Q&A session with the audience. Kings Place, £19.50-£29.50, book ahead, 2pm

SUPPORT GRENFELL: Join in a West End fundraising gala evening of song, dance and comedy for those made homeless and the relatives of those who lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire. Songs of Solidarity stars Jason Manford, Dreamgirls star Tyrone Huntley, Wicked star Rachel Tucker and others. All proceeds will go to the Grenfell Tower Fire fundraiser. Trafalgar Studios, £25-£45, book ahead, 7.30pm

Good cause for the weekend: Amnesty International UK

Raising money for Amnesty International UK to help them promote their vision of unity and universal human rights, Ben Oakley Gallery and friends are hosting a special two day show launching an exclusive limited edition print release donated by contemporary artist Guy Denning. There is also a showcase of art throughout the weekend as various artists interpret what unity means to them. Ben Oakley Gallery, free, just turn up, 24-25 June, 11am-6pm

Scientific research is resuming on how psychedelics affect the weirder aspects of human consciousness. This talk from Dr David Luke engages in current study into pyschedelics and their historical use in shamanic rituals. Be prepared, you might leave with more questions than answers. Get tickets

Every January you do the same thing. You make a New Year's resolution to lose weight, be thriftier, quit smoking or possibly even to start exercising. Yet how many of us find ourselves in the exact spot we started in once the month is up? This talk by Dr Gabija Toleikyte, explains why the brain resists changing habits of a lifetime. She'll also explain how to create long lasting change, by working with your brain rather than against it. Get tickets