Things To Do In London This Weekend: 4-5 February 2017

All weekend

Explore The Ladybird Life of Dickens: an illustrated adventure at the Charles Dickens Museum

MAGIC LANTERNS: Follow the trail at The Magical Lantern Festival to see lantern installations themed on the Silk Road and the Chinese Year of the Rooster, as well as the Houses of Parliament. You can also enjoy ice skating, food from around the world and funfair rides. Chiswick House Gardens, £16.50/£10.50, book ahead, until 26 February

LADYBIRD LIFE OF DICKENS: The original illustrations from the 1965 Ladybird Life of Dickens book are on display at the Charles Dickens Museum. Marvel at John Kenney's drawings alongside Lawrence du Garde Peach's words. Each illustration shows a scene from Dickens's life. Charles Dickens Museum, free with admission, book ahead, until 1 April

WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY: Ranging from dramatic landscapes to intimate portraits, see a selection images depicting nature through the eyes of passionate photographers at the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition. It's one of our favourite exhibitions every year. Natural History Museum, £13/£8, book ahead, until 10 September

FALLING SHAWLS: Learn all about traditional Sami shawl-making with Sami artist Outi Pieski's installation, Falling Shawls. The installation is a combination of hundreds of fringe elements to make a coloured three-dimensional drawing. Southbank Centre, free, just turn up, until 31 December

FLEA MARKET: With a choice of 30 vintage stall holders, get your hands on some unique and beautiful clothing, jewellery, homeware and more at the Hackney Flea Market. Abney Public Hall, free, just turn up, 11am-6pm, 4-5 February

SHEER PLEASURE: A new exhibition of Japanese furniture, paintings, prints and ceramics opens at the William Morris Gallery this weekend. The items belonged to the gallery's founder, Frank Brangywn, and marks 150 years since his birth. William Morris Gallery, free, just turn up, 4 February-14 May

Saturday 4 February

Watch Labyrinth at Prince Charles Cinema.

3D DRAWING: Channel your creative side under the guidance of 3D printing pen artist Grace Du Perez and make your own phone case with the 3Doodler pen. Drink, Shop & Do, £31, book ahead, 10.30am-12.30pm

ALMSHOUSE TOURS: Look around one of the Geffrye Museum's restored 18th century almshouses. Get an insight into the lives of the poor and elderly of the past with this guided tour. Geffrye Museum, £4, book ahead, 11am/12pm/1pm/2pm/3pm

CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL: North London Brew Fest's craft beer festival culminates today, with 25 cask and keg beers to choose from, plus entertainment in the form of DJs. The Snooty Fox, free, just turn up, noon-1am

UNUSUAL HISTORY TOUR: Londonist contributor Laurence Scales leads a guided tour around the St James's area, telling the stories of forgotten heroes and curious lives, with a focus on science and inventions. Exact location on booking, £12/£6, book in advance, 2pm

HER: A 15-year-old girl from London finds that conflict has made her an alien in her own country. In Her, the protagonist, as different versions of the 'girl', faces the harsh realities that young girls in conflict zones are confronted with. Half Moon Theatre, £7, book ahead from 3pm/7pm

MUSICAL MUSEUM: Explore some of the Musical Museum's exhibits before settling in to an evening of Maiastra concert featuring the works of Tchaikovsky and Debussy. Musical Museum, free (donations to Aidan Woodcock Charitable Trust recommended), just turn up, museum open from 6.30pm, concert at 7.30pm

LONDON REMIXED: London Remixed Festival — offering the fun of a festival without the mud — concludes tonight. Expect remixed sounds from ghetto funk, drum and bass, reggae, anarchic hoedown, latin breaks, brass band hip hop, electro-afro music, balkan beats, folk remix, electro swing, tropical bass, afrobeat and more. Rich Mix, £20, book ahead, 8pm

MASQUERADE BALL: Don your finest ball gown or cravat for this special masquerade ball and screening of Labyrinth. Cheer Sarah on as she makes her way to the Goblin City to rescue her baby brother, 'FRIEND' with Ludo and give a shoutout to Sir Didymus. Prince Charles Cinema, £13.50/£11, book ahead, 8.45pm

SOHO COMEDY: Join funny lady Shappi Khorsandi as she celebrates the 40th anniversary of her arrival in Britain. 'Oh My Country' From Morris Dancing to Morrisey features whip-crack jokes, razor sharp wit and endless charm. Soho Theatre, £18/£16, book ahead, 9.30pm [until 11 February]

Sunday 5 February

Frock Me! vintage fashion fair is back at Chelsea Old Town Hall.

LONDON WINTER RUN: There's still time to enter Cancer Research's London Winter Run. The 1okm route states in Trafalgar Square, £45, book ahead, from 9.30am

VINTAGE FROCKS: Get you hands on some vintage threads at the Frock Me Vintage Fashion & Textiles Fair. With 50+ traders from across the UK and France, you'll be spoilt for choice. Chelsea Old Town Hall, £4/£2, book ahead, 11am-5.30pm

FAMILY THEATRE: David Gibb performs original music, as well as songs inspired by children's music from around the world. Whether he's singing about swimming, finding a dragon in your bedroom or waiting for the postman, David Gibb: Letters Through Your Door is a lovely way to keep the kids entertained. Artsdepot, £7, book ahead, 11am/2pm

STORY TIME: Enjoy an afternoon of creativity and family time with A World of Stories. The afternoon encourages families to discover their story-writing skills, taking inspiration from the Horniman's handling collection. Recommended for children aged 3+. Horniman Museum & Gardens, kids £3, adults free, book ahead, 1pm-2.15pm/2.45pm-4pm

PULP ON ICE: Skate like Common People at Alexandra Palace ice skating rink. Feeling Gloomy dedicates an evening on the ice to the music of Pulp. Alexandra Palace, £8.70, book ahead, 5.30pm-8pm

STEVEN SPIELBERG: Celebrate the life of acclaimed director Steven Spielberg as he turns 70. The Philharmonia Orchestra is joined by film legend Iain Johnstone for an evening of music from Spielberg's films, including E.T., Jurassic Park, Jaws and more. Southbank Centre, from £15, book ahead, 7.30pm

SUPER BOWL: Plenty of places are screening the super bowl, but we like the sound of this Super Bowl party with huge screens, grilled cheese sandwiches and booze. Oh, and it's raising money for charity too. The Social, £9, book ahead, 8pm

Stage review: Depression based comedy with Chris Gethard

The funny parts are well worth the wait in Career Suicide. It runs until 1 February.

A comedy show about depression is a tough sell. That's the theme of Chris Gethard's new show, Career Suicide. It's all true and has parts that will bring you close to tears (not of joy), taken from Gethard's battle with depression, alcoholism and suicidal tendencies. When the laughs do come, they're huge and worth the wait. So join Gethard as he takes you on a tour of life in New Jersey and breaks out a spot-on Morrissey impression, and meet his wondrous but terrible shrink Barb. Career Suicide, Soho Theatre, Wardour Street, W1. From £8, until 4 February ★★★★☆ Harry Rosehil

Stage review: Cirque Du Soleil Is Beautiful But Lacks Thrills

The latest slice of epic big top action from this world-conquering circus brand has beautiful imagery and choreography but lacks genuine heart-in-the-mouth action. Cirque du Soleil - Amaluña, Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, SW7 2AP. Tickets from £20, until 26 February. ★★★☆☆ Franco Milazzo

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.

Every January you do the same thing. You make a New Year's resolution to lose weight, be thriftier, quit smoking or possibly even to start exercising. Yet how many of us find ourselves in the exact spot we started in once the month is up? This talk by Dr Gabija Toleikyte, explains why the brain resists changing habits of a lifetime. She'll also explain how to create long lasting change, by working with your brain rather than against it. Get tickets

Scientific research is resuming on how psychedelics affect the weirder aspects of human consciousness. This talk from Dr David Luke engages in current study into pyschedelics and their historical use in shamanic rituals. Be prepared, you might leave with more questions than answers. Get tickets