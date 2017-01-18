Things To Do In London This Weekend: 21-22 January 2017

All weekend

The Magical Lantern Festival is back at Chiswick House (photo from 2016 festival).

LIGHT FESTIVAL: Canary Wharf Winter Lights festival is a free light festival taking place at various locations around Canary Wharf. Wander round and see light installations — including some which are interactive. Free, just turn up, 16-27 January (4pm-9pm)

LONDON ART FAIR: It's that time of year again — London Art Fair takes over the Business Design Centre in Islington, bringing galleries, artists, museums and art lovers under one roof for exhibitions, displays and more. £15-£22, book ahead, 18-22 January

LANTERN FESTIVAL: It's the first weekend of this year's Magical Lantern Festival at Chiswick House, with giant lanterns themed on the Silk Road, as well as a 15-metre illuminated sculpture of the Houses of Parliament. There will also be a funfair and ice rink alongside the lights (extra charges apply) plus food and drink stalls. £10.50-£20, book ahead, 19 January-26 February

LORD OF THRONES: J.R.R. Tolkien meets George R.R. Martin meets comedy soap opera at Wilton's Music Hall. Lord of Thrones is a 50-hour improvised comedy soap opera, complete with live music and and all-night bar. Don't worry, you don't have to stay for the whole thing— pick your timeslot(s) on booking. £10/£5, book ahead, 20-22 January

GLASTONBURY: Looking forward to festival season already? The V&A has a sound and film installation about the world-famous festival through time. The footage, which was filmed at the Worthy Farm event in 2014, shows the festival from different people's perspectives. Free, just turn up, until 26 February

NON ZERO ONE: Six individuals from different backgrounds have put together their own audio tours of the Barbican, exploring themes of self-image, lost friendships and acceptance. Pick one, and start your walk. Free, just turn up, until 2 April

TEENAGE BEDROOMS: Revisit your teen years at the Geffrye Museum's Teenage Bedrooms exhibition in Hoxton. Step inside the rooms of 26 London teenagers and discover why they can be "like a house inside of a house". Included in museum entry, just turn up, until 23 April

Saturday 21 January

Take a tour of Savile Row.

WEAVE WITH KIDS: Keep little ones entertained at The London Loom in Hackney. They will be taught how to use a loom and at the end of the class can take home their very own creation. £25, book ahead, 10am-1pm/11.30am-2.30pm

TEA TOUR: Take a walking tour about tea history, starting at Monument station. Find out when tea smuggling flourished in the UK, where the East India Company was storing its tea and more. You'll get tea and snacks on the way too. £15, book ahead, 10.30am-12.30pm

SAVILE ROW: Explore more than two centuries of British style with Suited and Booted, a walking tour of Savile Row, Find out about the scandals, the point of buttoned cuffs and why the Japanese call a suit a "sab-i-ro". £12/£9, book ahead, 11am-12.30pm

ART MAKERS: Get creative at the Horniman Museum in Forest Hill. Make rooster lanterns for Chinese New Year at this week's Art Makers session for families. Free for adults/Children £3, just turn up, 1.30pm-2.15pm/2.45pm - 3.30pm

TUDORS: Join Footprints of London for a guided walk looking into the Tudor period beyond the politics, royalty and religion. Walk starts at Blackfriars station. £12/£9, book ahead, 2pm-4pm

SEX APPEAL: Sex Appeal is a fundraising comedy gig, with all proceeds going to sexual health charity Brook. Taking place at Conway Hall in Holborn, the line-up includes Al Murray, Richard Herring, Mae Martin, and special guest Sophie Ellis Bextor. £25, book ahead, 7.30pm

CHOIR CONCERT: The London Bulgarian Choir teams up with the Chubrica Ensemble from Amsterdam for an evening of Bulgarian folk music at St Peter's Church in Notting Hill. £8-£12, book ahead, 7.30pm

U SUCK: Head to Birthdays in Dalston for U Suck, a night of break-up songs and power anthems, describing itself as a "life-affirming break-up night". Expect to hear songs from the likes of Beyonce, Little Mix and TLC. Free in advance/£5 on the door, 10.30pm-3am

Sunday 22 January

Meet the founder of the Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising, Robert Opie. Photo: Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising

SUNDAY MORNING YOGA: Tap into your zen mode with Community Yoga at Housmans Bookshop in King's Cross. Combat stress and negativity with a calm and sequence of stretching and exercises. Donation suggested, book ahead, 10am-11.15am

PLANTATION WALK: Explore the Isabella Plantation in Richmond Park with a free guided walk led by the gardeners. Find out about the history of the 40 acre woodland garden, which was planted in the 1830s. Free, just turn up, 11am-12.30pm

BARBICAN CONSERVATORY: Deep in the concrete jungle of Barbican Centre sits a real jungle, of sorts. Barbican Conservatory only opens to the public on Sundays, and is home to all manner of tropical flowers and plants, as well as fish and terrapins. Don't miss the cactus room upstairs. Free, just turn up, noon-5pm

MARKETING MAGIC: Meet the founder of the Museum of Brands, Packaging and Advertising. Robert Opie will tell the fascinating story of how the museum came about, and will answer questions on research, restoration, design and much more. Free with museum admission, just turn up, 12.30pm/2pm

SWING: Get moving with Bishopgate Swing. Lindy Hop the night away to the sound of vintage DJs at this beginners' swing dancing class, followed by a social dance for all abilities at Bishopsgate Institute. £10/£8, book ahead, 6.30pm-10.30pm

TRUMP COMEDY: Head to the Cavendish Arms in Stockwell for a Love Trumps Hate comedy night, timed to coincide with the week of Trump's inauguration. Check out the line-up here. Free (donations to Stop Hate UK encouraged), just turn up, 7pm-9.45pm

WRESTLING QUIZ: Fans of WWF/WWE wrestling might want to head along to Moth Club in Hackney, for a Royal Rumble quiz. Oooh Yeah. £20 for a team of up to 5, book ahead, 7-11pm

Funzing

Fun things to do with our friends and sponsor Funzing.