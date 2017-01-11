Things To Do In London This Weekend: 14-15 January 2017

Things to do in London this weekend is sponsored by The Big Issue Foundation.

All weekend

The Prince Charles Cinema is screening Labyrinth this weekend.

PHOTOGRAPHY AT THE HORNIMAN: It's your last chance to check out the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Horniman Museum in Forest Hill, showcasing the natural world's beauty and diversity. Free, just turn up, until 15 January

DUTCH LANDSCAPE MASTER: Enjoy the last weekend of Adriaen van de Velde: Dutch Master of Landscape at Dulwich Picture Gallery, the first exhibition devoted to the Dutch painter. The exhibition explores six sides of van de Velde, telling the story of his short life. £12.50/£11.50/£7, book ahead, until 15 January

BOWIE AND YOUTH: From Ibiza To The Norfolk Broads is a solo show following Martin, a young boy with an illness that no one understands. After receiving an unexpected gift for his birthday, Martin goes on journey of self discovery, all set to David Bowie's music. Takes place at Greenwich Theatre. £15/£12.50, book ahead, 14-15 January

ROALD DAHL: In honour of Roald Dahl's 100th birthday, illustrator Sir Quentin Blake has drawn special portraits of Dahl's most famous characters. Celebrate this phizz-whizzing anniversary at the British Library with Quentin Blake: The Roald Dahl Centenary Portraits. Free, just turn up, until 21 May

LONDON AND PUNJAB: The V&A launches Lockwood Kipling: Arts and Crafts in the Punjab and London this weekend. A tale of the life and work of John Lockwood Kipling, the exhibition explores his impact on the Arts and Crafts movement. Free, just turn up, until 2 April

Saturday 14 January

Dame Nature - The Magnificent Bearded Lady is showing at Wilton's Music Hall.

COSY AND CRAFTY: Enjoy hot chocolate and other treats as you knit, craft flower crowns and relax in the storytelling corner at this family-friendly Hygge themed event at Southbank Centre. Free, just turn up, from 11.30am

CREATURE CREATIONS: Head to the Grant Museum of Zoology for a family-friendly art afternoon. Create artworks inspired by some of the weird creatures in the museum's collection. Free, just turn up, 1.30pm-4.30pm

DICKENS WALK: The Museum of London leads a Charles Dickens themed walk, exploring the Victorian London of the author and his characters. £20, book in advance, 3pm

THE BOX: This play at Draper Hall in Newington Butts is about a man's struggle for survival in his prolonged isolation. The Box explores the psychological consequences of solitary confinement. £10/£8, book ahead, 7.30pm-10pm

BEARDED LADY: Moisturise. Oil. Comb. Repeat. Now you are ready for Dame Nature - The Magnificent Bearded Lady. Join Dame Nature for an evening of characters, stories and laughter at Wilton's Music Hall. From £8, book ahead, from 7.45pm (10-14 January)

MASQUERADE BALL: Pull on your best threads for Prince Charles Cinema's Labyrinth Masquerade Ball. Join Sarah as she goes on adventure to rescue her brother from the Goblin King, played by David Bowie. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. £13.50/£11, book ahead, from 8.45pm

Sunday 15 January

Barbican Conservatory is open on Sunday. Photo: Londonist

DICKENS HOUSEMAIDS: Step back into 1839 and discover the secrets of the young Charles Dickens and his growing family. The Housemaids Tour at the Charles Dickens Museum in Bloomsbury is a tour of the author's last surviving residence in London. £15/£12/£8, book ahead, 10.15am/11.45am

CLUB YOGA: Take part in an house of power yoga at Drink, Shop & Do's Club Yoga. Don't worry if you break a sweat, you'll get a bottomless brunch of bagels, bloody Marys and champagne afterwards. £35, book ahead, noon-1.30pm

BARBICAN CONSERVATORY: Deep in the concrete jungle of Barbican Centre sits a real jungle, of sorts. Barbican Conservatory only opens to the public on Sundays, and is home to all manner of tropical flowers and plants, as well as fish and terrapins. Don't miss the cactus room upstairs. Free, just turn up, noon-5pm

MYTHICAL BEASTS: Become one of the many mythical beasts in John Keats's poetry. Make head dresses and tails from natural materials in this family day at Keats House in Hampstead. Free, book ahead, 1pm-4pm

DAVID BOWIE: Celebrate the life of Brixton native David Bowie with the David Bowie Tour. Singing his classics en-route, tours begin outside Brixton Underground Station and take visitors through the singer's hometown. £10, book ahead, 2pm-4pm

SHERLOCK: Enjoy the series four finale of BBC's Sherlock at Rich Mix, with an introduction by writer-star Mark Gatiss and a featurette. From £8, book ahead, from 8.15pm

