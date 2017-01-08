Daan Deol

Free And Cheap London Events: 9-15 January 2017

All week

Shadow walker by Richard Peters is on display at Horniman Museum. © Richard Peters

WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY: Nature and photography lovers have one final week to check out the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Horniman Museum. Free, just turn up, until 15 January

SCIENCE AND SPIRITUALITY: Lose yourself in Zara Hussein's sculptural installation Numina at Barbican, combining designs of the Islamic world with modern digital arts. Free, just turn up, until 25 January

JOURNEY TO JUSTICE: Multimedia exhibition Journey to Justice, at Morley Gallery, tells the story of the US civil rights movement, its connection with the UK and the impact it had on the world. Using a series of 'bus stops', the exhibition focuses on the stories of people who are less known in the UK. Free, just turn up, until 3 February [open Monday-Saturday]

GLAD TO BE GAY: Discover the struggle of the journey to legal equality faced by gay people since the 1967 Sexual Offences Act. Exhibition Glad to be Gay uses the Hall-Carpenter Archives and The Women’s Library collection to consider the legal challenges of the last 50 years. Free, just turn up, until 7 April

Monday 9 January

PRACTICAL MEDITATION: Get your zen on with Inner Space's Practical Meditation course in Covent Garden. For better concentration, creativity and relaxation, Raja Yoga is something anyone can do for a mindful, peaceful and happier life. Free, book ahead, 4pm-5pm

Tuesday 10 January

THE SPRING TO COME: It's the final day of this Southbank Centre exhibition, which explores the story of an aspiring poet as he tries to deal with the realities of war. Free, just turn up, from 11am

LUNCHTIME CONCERT: Treat your ears to free music with a lunchtime piano concert at Morley College on Westminster Bridge Road. The students of the Composition Workshop will perform their work. Free, just turn up, 1.05pm-2pm

MATHS AND MOVIES: Explore the relationship between maths and movies with Mathematics Goes To The Movies, a Gresham College lecture at Museum of London. Professor Chris Budd explains the significance of mathematics in manipulating and changing images, and how this can be used in fields from crime to medicine to film. Free, just turn up, 1pm-2pm

Wednesday 11 January

Listen to spoken word with The New Poet's Prize at Southbank Centre.

GENDER INEQUALITY: Join this panel debate at LSE to explore recent developments affecting gender inequality. Maria Miller MP is among the panellists. Free, just turn up, 6.30pm-8pm

SPIKE LEE: Explore Spike Lee's controversial breakthrough film, Do The Right Thing at Deptford Cinema. The film follows Mookie through a tense day on the streets of Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. £5/£3.50, book ahead, from 7.30pm

POETRY PRIZE: Relax with an evening of spoken word from 2016's New Poet's Prize winners. Listen to winners Imogen Cassels, Jenny Danes, Theophilus Kwek and Phoebe Stuckes's readings at Southbank Centre. Free, just turn up, from 8pm

Thursday 12 January

Lego Robots at Drink, Shop & Do. Photo: Drink, Shop & Do

BUILD A LEGO ROBOT: Put your Lego-building skills to good use at Drink, Shop & Do in King's Cross. With a group of five, build a Lego Robot, give it a name and a skill, and see who wins. Free when you buy a drink, just turn up, from 7pm

Friday 13 January

LUNCHTIME GIG: Folk duo The Frog, The Fish & the Whale perform a lunchtime concert at Southbank Centre, blending genres from classical to world, pop and jazz. Free, just turn up, from 1pm

THE GET DOWN: Confetti cannons, wall-to-wall disco and Bronx hip-hop is what's on offer at Drink, Shop & Do. Put on your finest threads for a night of New York fun in London with The Get Down. Free until 10pm, £3 after, just turn up

The Frog, The Fish & the Whale will be playing at Southbank Centre on Friday 13 Jan. Photo Source: Southbank Centre

Saturday 14 January

MYTHOLOGY BITES: Children can learn about Nordic myths with this short workshop at Southbank Centre. Explore mythology and powerful poetry in this whistle-stop tour, Mythology Bites. Free, just turn up, 11.15am/12.45pm/2.45pm

LEARNING THROUGH LEGO: Tap into your creative side with the Lego team at Southbank Centre. Learn about the value of play from experts and get hands on with those plastic bricks. Free, just turn up, from 11.30am

PICK ME UP: Be motivated in 2017 with Inner Space's Boost Your Motivation, a talk guiding to towards a more motivated and driven life. Takes place in Dalston. Free, book ahead, 11.30-12.45pm

COSY AND CRAFTY: Enjoy hot chocolate and other treats as you knit, craft flower crowns and relax in the story-telling corner at this family-friendly Hygge themed event at Southbank Centre. Free, just turn up, from 11.30am

Sunday 15 January

MYTHICAL BEASTS: Become one of the many mythical beasts in John Keats's poetry. Make head dresses and tails from natural materials in this family day at Keats House. Free, book ahead, 1pm-4pm

A WORLD OF STORIES: Journey to far-off lands with Horniman Museum's A World of Stories. Inspired by the museum's exhibitions, festivals and nature, the event is run by some of London's best story-tellers. Free, just turn up, 2pm-2.45pm/3.15pm-4pm