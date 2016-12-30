Tabish Khan

There's A New Banksy Gallery On The South Bank

The new Banksy gallery from the outside. Image courtesy Lazarides.

It's always hard to spot a Banksy on the street in London, as they are often taken down soon after they go up. We've pulled together a list of where you can still see his work on the streets of London, and how a bunker full of Banksy works is now free to visit in Stoke Newington.

Now there's even more for Banksy fans to see with a shop opening on the South Bank, focusing on editioned prints.

Some classic Banksy images are on show in the new gallery. Image courtesy Lazarides.

This centrally located gallery is the brainchild of Steve Lazarides — the dealer who has a Fitzrovia gallery and first rose to prominence by selling works by Banksy.

For fans of Banksy and street art in general this feels like a must-visit new gallery.

The Banksy Print Gallery is at 22 Upper Ground (inside the Mondrian London hotel), SE1 9PD. It's open Tuesday to Saturday, 11am-7pm, and is free to visit.