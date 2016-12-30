There's A New Banksy Gallery On The South Bank

It's always hard to spot a Banksy on the street in London, as they are often taken down soon after they go up. We've pulled together a list of where you can still see his work on the streets of London, and how a bunker full of Banksy works is now free to visit in Stoke Newington.
Now there's even more for Banksy fans to see with a shop opening on the South Bank, focusing on editioned prints.
This centrally located gallery is the brainchild of Steve Lazarides — the dealer who has a Fitzrovia gallery and first rose to prominence by selling works by Banksy.
For fans of Banksy and street art in general this feels like a must-visit new gallery.
The Banksy Print Gallery is at 22 Upper Ground (inside the Mondrian London hotel), SE1 9PD. It's open Tuesday to Saturday, 11am-7pm, and is free to visit.