Art: Sewell, Key And Ritter Give Old Masterpiece A Fresh Lick Of Paint

Art, The Old Vic

Paul Ritter and Rufus Sewell in Art. Photo by Manuel Harlan.

The set-up of Art — this 20th anniversary revival of Yasmina Reza's award-winning hit — is simple. After Serge (Rufus Sewell) buys a five foot by four painting of white stripes on a white background by a well-known contemporary artist for a hundred thousand euros, it brings him into conflict with his friend Marc (Paul Ritter). Marc regards it as "shit". Mutual buddy Yvan (Yim Key) tries to mollify them but becomes embroiled in a bitter argument that threatens to break up their long-term friendship.

Rufus Sewell and Tim Key in Art. Photo by Manuel Harlan.

Reza elaborates the initial premise with beautiful, almost geometrical precision in a series of short scenes involving monologues and duologues with asides, followed a longer final scene featuring all three character together, before a brief epilogue. This tragicomic 'big small play' of 90 interval-less minutes is deceptively accessible but packs in quite a lot of serious ideas.

Contemporary art is touched on, with so much depending on the viewer's subjective perspective (Serge represents the pretentious end of the scale, Marc is the philistine). So too is contemporary art's over-inflated market prices, which soared in the 90s (and remain absurdly high today).

But the main theme is friendship; in particular, male friendship with its tensions, rivalries and awkward intimacy. A sort of power struggle with possible homoerotic undertones develops between Serge and his erstwhile mentor Marc, while the haplessly vacillating Yvan is caught in the middle, acting sometimes as a peacemaker, others as punch bag.

Rufus Sewell in Art. Photo by Manuel Harlan.

Director Matthew Warchus captures the subtleties of the psychological interplay as well as getting the maximum amount of laughs out of what is a very funny play. Mark Thompson's minimalist set changes just the artwork for each friend's apartment (a traditional landscape for Marc, a still life painted by his father for Yvan, in addition to Serge's notorious white abstract), while Hugh Vanstone's slanted light beams project shadows on the unadorned walls.

The cast superbly convey the shifting dynamics between the characters. It's ambivalent whether Sewell's coolly detached divorcee is buying into the painting itself or just fancies himself as a collector. Ritter's hilariously angry and cynical Marc openly admits he "believes in nothing", though he is evidently emotionally involved with Serge. Both turn on the neurotically complaisant and indecisive Yvan, given a scene-stealing performance by Tim Key, as they advise him not to go through with his imminent wedding... but are they motivated by true friendship?

Art is on at the Old Vic Theatre, The Cut, SE1 8NB until 18 February. Tickets £12‒£65.