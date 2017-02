Londonist Staff

London's Most Londony Shop Signs

Here are some of the finest examples of shop signs in London, the capital of this nation of shopkeepers. Typos and spelling mistakes aside, you've got to give credit to the oddball sarcasm and downright hostility that spews forth. London is a city where you can buy pretty much anything in the world... including many thousands of things you really can't imagine anyone wanting.

Always tip. Always.

Source Getlivingldn

"Hello mate, do you sell shepes pie cips & bums?" *Notices sign* "Oh you do! I'll have that please"

Source Mr Vaughan

Bizarre / bazaar brilliance.

Source Shamikmorjaria

Is it here yet?

Source Stujaunce

That's just the way things roll on Brick Lane.

Source Pinterest

Do you have 'happy' on your CV?

Source Thegareth

Source Londonmunchies

A topical sign from Hook & Cleaver butchers in Ealing.

Source The Occupier

Brick Lane lolz.

Source Europe Travel Deals

No riff raff.

Source Ladydaventry

OK, Shoreditch Grind... can we have a mint tea instead?

Source Sybrighton

The most British sign ever.

Source Joel Willans

Get in line, London.

Source Katableyer

Of all the people needing ID...

Source Siobhaise

Wondering where that beer duty reduction went?

Source The Eagle Ale House

Silliness in Elephant and Castle shopping centre.

Source Sue Harding

An oldie but a goodie from Shoreditch Grind.

Source Decorbydelali

A brilliant sign from Kew Books.

Source Skint London Mag

This London butcher thinks he knows a thing or two about vegans...

Source Inhabitat