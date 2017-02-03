Daan Deol
London's Secret Passageways
London's busiest roads might be jam-packed with commuters, tourists and shoppers. But often, one quick turn to the left or right, takes you to the city's hidden shortcuts. Be honest — how many of these passageways did you know about?
Almeida Passage, Islington Source Accidentallondoner St Bride's Avenue, off Fleet Street Source Gosling Craven Passage, hidden behind Charing Cross station Source Byrnephotography St Chad's Place, near King's Cross Source Londoncanals Baltic Avenue, Westbourne Park Source Balticavenue Lodge of the curator of Dr Johnson's House, Gough Square Source Wikimedia Austin Friars Passage Source Bleedinglondoncity Bengal Court, in the City Source Bleedinglondoncity Wardrobe Terrace, near Blackfriars Source Wirewiping Brydges Place, Covent Garden Source Nika Garrett Change Alley, the City Source Londonmatt Hanway Street off Oxford Street Source Welovefoodtweet Simpsons Tavern, Ball Court, Cornhill Source Beautifulengland Magpie Alley, which houses an old crypt Source Knowledgeoflondon Goodwin's Court, central London Source Aglimpseoflondon Austin Friars Passage, the City Source Thatpeachcreekbrit Passing Alley, EC1 Source Sequinsandcherryblossom
Lovat Lane, near Monument Source Maggiejones
Last Updated 03 February 2017