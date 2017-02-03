04 February 2017 | 9 °C

London's Secret Passageways

London's busiest roads might be jam-packed with commuters, tourists and shoppers. But often, one quick turn to the left or right, takes you to the city's hidden shortcuts. Be honest — how many of these passageways did you know about?

Almeida Passage, Islington
Source Accidentallondoner
St Bride's Avenue, off Fleet Street
Source Gosling
Craven Passage, hidden behind Charing Cross station
Source Byrnephotography
St Chad's Place, near King's Cross
Source Londoncanals
Baltic Avenue, Westbourne Park
Source Balticavenue
Lodge of the curator of Dr Johnson's House, Gough Square
Source Wikimedia
Austin Friars Passage
Source Bleedinglondoncity
Bengal Court, in the City
Source Bleedinglondoncity
Wardrobe Terrace, near Blackfriars
Source Wirewiping
Brydges Place, Covent Garden
Source Nika Garrett
Change Alley, the City
Source Londonmatt
Hanway Street off Oxford Street
Source Welovefoodtweet
Simpsons Tavern, Ball Court, Cornhill
Source Beautifulengland
Magpie Alley, which houses an old crypt
Source Knowledgeoflondon
Goodwin's Court, central London
Source Aglimpseoflondon
Austin Friars Passage, the City
Source Thatpeachcreekbrit
Passing Alley, EC1
Source Sequinsandcherryblossom
Lovat Lane, near Monument
Source Maggiejones

