London's Secret Passageways

London's busiest roads might be jam-packed with commuters, tourists and shoppers. But often, one quick turn to the left or right, takes you to the city's hidden shortcuts. Be honest — how many of these passageways did you know about?

Almeida Passage, Islington

St Bride's Avenue, off Fleet Street

Craven Passage, hidden behind Charing Cross station

St Chad's Place, near King's Cross

Baltic Avenue, Westbourne Park

Lodge of the curator of Dr Johnson's House, Gough Square

Austin Friars Passage

Bengal Court, in the City

Wardrobe Terrace, near Blackfriars

Brydges Place, Covent Garden

Change Alley, the City

Hanway Street off Oxford Street

Simpsons Tavern, Ball Court, Cornhill

Magpie Alley, which houses an old crypt

Goodwin's Court, central London

Austin Friars Passage, the City

Passing Alley, EC1

