Daan Deol

London's Hidden Gems

Most people who visit London make it to the London Eye, Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace. There are, however, some beautiful places around the capital that are just as interesting. Here are London's hidden gems.

Down House

Hornets, Kensington

Take the stairs at Heals department store, on Tottenham Court Road - don't get dizzy though.

Explore the deep dark spaces of Chislehurst Caves - Jimi Hendrix played underground gigs there.

Highgate Cemetery

Syon Park

Danson Park, Bexleyheath

Horniman Museum, Forest Hill

Old Operating Theatre Museum, St Thomas Street, SE1

Discount Suit cocktail bar, Petticoat Lane

Queen Mary’s Steps at the end of the Ministry of Defence Gardens

Kingly Court, Soho

The Painted Hall, Greenwich

CitizenM Hotel, Bankside

Canal in Angel

Have tea at Alexandra Nurseries, Sydenham

The Brompton Oratory, South Kensington

No, it's not Hogwarts - it's Southwark Cathedral

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden, E8

Daunt Books is a must-visit for any book-lover.

The former KPMG buildings at 1-2 Dorset Rise, now a Premier Inn

The Coal Hole, Strand

Wilton's Music Hall is a traditional Victorian music hall in Tower Hamlets.

Ye Old Mitre Pub - Real-life film set for Snatch and The Deep Blue Sea

Southwark Bridge tunnel

Catherine Wheel Alley, in Bishopsgate

Neal's Yard, Covent Garden

Wellcome Collection

Trent Park, Enfield

Ravenscourt Park, Hammersmith

London Wetland Centre, Barnes

The King of Ladies Man, Battersea Road

Whitehall Gardens, Westminster

Gunnersbury Park

Newbury Park bus station

Leighton House Museum, Holland Park

Little Venice - Home to various waterside cafes, pubs and restaurants

Kenwood House - Perched on the edge of Hampstead Heath is another hidden piece of London heritage to explore

Callooh Callay, Rivington Street

The Wapping Project

Petersham Nurseries

Lazenby Court

Kidding Chelsea Prayer Room

Muriel's Kitchen, Soho

The Parkland Walk

