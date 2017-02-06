Daan Deol
London's Hidden Gems
Most people who visit London make it to the London Eye, Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace. There are, however, some beautiful places around the capital that are just as interesting. Here are London's hidden gems. Down House Source Buzzfeed Hornets, Kensington Source Mellerobot Take the stairs at Heals department store, on Tottenham Court Road - don't get dizzy though. Source Aaronyeomanphotography Explore the deep dark spaces of Chislehurst Caves - Jimi Hendrix played underground gigs there. Source Wow247 Highgate Cemetery Source Buzzfeed Syon Park Source Buzzfeed Danson Park, Bexleyheath Source Buzzfeed Horniman Museum, Forest Hill Source Fashitect Old Operating Theatre Museum, St Thomas Street, SE1 Source Wow247 Discount Suit cocktail bar, Petticoat Lane Source Hyhoi Queen Mary’s Steps at the end of the Ministry of Defence Gardens Source Footprintsoflondon Kingly Court, Soho Source Jeera The Painted Hall, Greenwich Source Samgeuter CitizenM Hotel, Bankside Source Aaronyeomanphotography Canal in Angel Source Buzzfeed Have tea at Alexandra Nurseries, Sydenham Source Exploringlondon The Brompton Oratory, South Kensington Source Styleslicker No, it's not Hogwarts - it's Southwark Cathedral Source Peppyhere Dalston Eastern Curve Garden, E8 Source Londonist Dalston Eastern Curve Garden, E8 Source Londonist Daunt Books is a must-visit for any book-lover. Source Fashitect The former KPMG buildings at 1-2 Dorset Rise, now a Premier Inn Source Footprintsoflondon The Coal Hole, Strand Source Jeera Wilton's Music Hall is a traditional Victorian music hall in Tower Hamlets. Source Visitlondon Ye Old Mitre Pub - Real-life film set for Snatch and The Deep Blue Sea Source Wow247 Southwark Bridge tunnel Source Mattscutt Catherine Wheel Alley, in Bishopsgate Source Geolocation Neal's Yard, Covent Garden Source Alanisko Wellcome Collection Source Wow247 Trent Park, Enfield Source Buzzfeed Ravenscourt Park, Hammersmith Source Exploringlondon Highgate Cemetery Source Buzzfeed London Wetland Centre, Barnes Source Buzzfeed The King of Ladies Man, Battersea Road Source Barmagazine Whitehall Gardens, Westminster Source Iamkristabel Gunnersbury Park Source Buzzfeed Newbury Park bus station Source Mumhad1ofthose Leighton House Museum, Holland Park Source Candidsbyjo Little Venice - Home to various waterside cafes, pubs and restaurants Source Visitlondon Kenwood House - Perched on the edge of Hampstead Heath is another hidden piece of London heritage to explore Source Visitlondon Callooh Callay, Rivington Street Source Thrillist The Wapping Project Source Wow247 Petersham Nurseries Source Buzzfeed Lazenby Court Source Tigergrowl Kidding Chelsea Prayer Room Source Style Card Danson Park, Bexleyheath Source Buzzfeed Muriel's Kitchen, Soho Source Exploringlondon The Parkland Walk Source Buzzfeed
