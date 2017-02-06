07 February 2017 | 7 °C

London's Hidden Gems

Most people who visit London make it to the London Eye, Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace. There are, however, some beautiful places around the capital that are just as interesting. Here are London's hidden gems.

Down House
Source Buzzfeed
Hornets, Kensington
Source Mellerobot
Take the stairs at Heals department store, on Tottenham Court Road - don't get dizzy though.
Source Aaronyeomanphotography
Explore the deep dark spaces of Chislehurst Caves - Jimi Hendrix played underground gigs there.
Source Wow247
Highgate Cemetery
Source Buzzfeed
Syon Park
Source Buzzfeed
Danson Park, Bexleyheath
Source Buzzfeed
Horniman Museum, Forest Hill
Source Fashitect
Old Operating Theatre Museum, St Thomas Street, SE1
Source Wow247
Discount Suit cocktail bar, Petticoat Lane
Source Hyhoi
Queen Mary’s Steps at the end of the Ministry of Defence Gardens
Source Footprintsoflondon
Kingly Court, Soho
Source Jeera
The Painted Hall, Greenwich
Source Samgeuter
CitizenM Hotel, Bankside
Source Aaronyeomanphotography
Canal in Angel
Source Buzzfeed
Have tea at Alexandra Nurseries, Sydenham
Source Exploringlondon
The Brompton Oratory, South Kensington
Source Styleslicker
No, it's not Hogwarts - it's Southwark Cathedral
Source Peppyhere
Dalston Eastern Curve Garden, E8
Source Londonist
Daunt Books is a must-visit for any book-lover.
Source Fashitect
The former KPMG buildings at 1-2 Dorset Rise, now a Premier Inn
Source Footprintsoflondon
The Coal Hole, Strand
Source Jeera
Wilton's Music Hall is a traditional Victorian music hall in Tower Hamlets.
Source Visitlondon
Ye Old Mitre Pub - Real-life film set for Snatch and The Deep Blue Sea
Source Wow247
Southwark Bridge tunnel
Source Mattscutt
Catherine Wheel Alley, in Bishopsgate
Source Geolocation
Neal's Yard, Covent Garden
Source Alanisko
Wellcome Collection
Source Wow247
Trent Park, Enfield
Source Buzzfeed
Ravenscourt Park, Hammersmith
Source Exploringlondon
London Wetland Centre, Barnes
Source Buzzfeed
The King of Ladies Man, Battersea Road
Source Barmagazine
Whitehall Gardens, Westminster
Source Iamkristabel
Gunnersbury Park
Source Buzzfeed
Newbury Park bus station
Source Mumhad1ofthose
Leighton House Museum, Holland Park
Source Candidsbyjo
Little Venice - Home to various waterside cafes, pubs and restaurants
Source Visitlondon
Kenwood House - Perched on the edge of Hampstead Heath is another hidden piece of London heritage to explore
Source Visitlondon
Callooh Callay, Rivington Street
Source Thrillist
The Wapping Project
Source Wow247
Petersham Nurseries
Source Buzzfeed
Lazenby Court
Source Tigergrowl
Kidding Chelsea Prayer Room
Source Style Card
Muriel's Kitchen, Soho
Source Exploringlondon
The Parkland Walk
Source Buzzfeed
