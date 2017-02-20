Explore Secret London With Airbnb Trips

Sponsor

This is a sponsored article on behalf of Airbnb.

Explore Notting Hill with local author Julian Mash.

Whether you're a life-long Londoner or a visitor to this great city, Airbnb Trips can take you to some special places. Secret places. The wonderful nooks and crannies that few people ever discover.

Simply tap in your location or interests and Airbnb Trips will bring up dozens of ideas. You might explore Brixton's best West African food shops with an expert on Cameroonian cooking, or learn about the honey bee hotspots in the city.

Take Notting Hill. Visitors flock there for the Hugh Grant connection, but there's much more to the area. Local author and guide Julian Mash explains: "I run a tour of Notting Hill, going beyond the usual Blue Door and Travel Bookshop locations to reveal the area to be the beating heart of countercultural London over the last 50+ years.

"Discover where Pink Floyd and the Clash started out; where independent record shop Rough Trade was founded; how the biggest street party in western Europe — the Notting Hill Carnival — was born and much, much more besides."

Julian is the perfect guide. For his book Portobello Road: Lives of a Neighbourhood, he interviewed over 100 locals from costermongers to musicians like Damon Albarn. You can tap into his unrivalled local knowledge through Airbnb Trips.

Or why not dip into the world of vintage and antique hunting? Guide Alys will lead you through Bermondsey Antiques Market, where you'll meet traders and learn to barter, before finishing off in a local greasy spoon cafe.

"London life is all encompassing, says Alys. " You can be anyone from anywhere and be a Londoner. No one is denied the time of day here, and I found the antique markets of south London to be so very accepting, and amusing."

Speaking of amusement, why not see the capital from a truly unique perspective by taking a penny farthing tour? Host Neil Laughton explains the appeal of these vintage vehicles. "Our passion stems from the challenge, excitement and uniqueness of riding these tall bicycles past thousands of incredulous Londoners and tourists alike," he says.

For these and dozens of other London experiences, download the app from Airbnb.