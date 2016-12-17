Londonist Out Loud: London's Pub Cats

Welcome to the latest episode of Londonist Out Loud, a podcast about London.

If you like cats, and you like pubs, you'll love this. This week's guests are Vicky Lane and Tim White, author and photographer of excellent book London Pubcats, "a travel guide to London's pubs from their cat residents". Hear about the pub which hosts cat weddings, and another which claims to be haunted by a former feline resident.

Please do let us know your thoughts via Twitter @londonistsound and @londonist or in the comments.

