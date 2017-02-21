Sponsor

Feeling Brave? Now's Your Chance To Ride The Slide

This is a sponsored article on behalf of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Forget The Shard for views of London and head out east to the ArcelorMittal Orbit, the UK's tallest sculpture, with the world's longest tunnel slide. Since opening this attraction has proved immensely popular —no wonder, then, that tickets for the slide which opened last year disappeared almost as fast as you can say Olympics. But hold tight, because on 21 February, a whopping 75,000 more slide tickets are being released for thrill seekers and view hunters alike.

In the heart of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the ArcelorMittal Orbit towers 114.5m tall. The summit of the striking, looping, sculpture not only offers stunning views of the city, but also an adrenalin-fuelled opportunity to get back down to the ground via the world's longest tunnel slide.

This is a thrill-seeker's dream —the 178m slide reaches speeds of up to 15 miles per hour through its curves, drops and 12 loops. The slide, however is just a part of the experience — atop the sculpture there are interactive screens, huge concave mirrors and incredible views of London — plenty for both sliders and non-riders to enjoy.

If, however, you are after a seriously scary experience, and the tunnel slide is simply not exciting enough, perhaps you'd like to try your hand at the UK's highest freefall abseil? Abseiling also happens to be the only way for a slide this long to get cleaned (don't worry — visitors aren't expected to help with the scrubbing).

Make a day of it and explore the Olympic Park; grab a bite to eat and enjoy the grassy parklands after experiencing the heights of the ArcelorMittal Orbit. Whether for sight-seeing or super-sliding, we'd recommend booking fast for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park's stunning sculpture — tickets for the ArcelorMittal Orbit slide won't be hanging around for long.