Harry Rosehill

Love Classical Music? Hate Classical Music? Watch This Video

One of LSO's other projects with a new technology, VR

A new video by London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) is simply hypnotic.

Motion capture is used on LSO's music director Simon Rattle, as he conducts to excerpts of Elgar's Variations on an Original Theme 'Enigma'.

You can but gawp at Rattle's movements — performed at the Barbican — as he creates and shapes a performance, filmed at a rapid 120 frames per second.

It's a new form of visual language through which to understand — and fall in love with — classical music.

The video should get you pumped for LSO's 2017 season, which has a special focus on young people. All under-18s tickets for LSO's concerts at the Barbican are just £5.

Find out more about how the video was made and see what LSO has planned.