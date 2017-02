Daan Deol

The London Music Scene In The 1980s

With the emergence of the New Romanticism movement and daring fashion choices, the 1980s was a defining era for the music. From Bowie to Cobain to Mercury, here is London's 1980s music scene.

The Asylum Club, 1986

Source Pu Nk And Stuff

HMV Records, 1987

Source Si Wolstencroft

Live Aid, Wembley, 1985

Source Vintag

Peckings Studio, Askew Road, 1984

Source Flashbak.Com

The stage at Live Aid, Wembley, 1985

Source Vintag

Reggae record sleeves on the wall at Dub Vendor, Clapham Junction, 1988

Source Flashbak.Com

My Bloody Valentine’s Joe Dilworth, 1988

Source Bfi

Boy George

Source Haberdashernyc

Pet Shop Boys, King's Cross, 1987

Source Electric Pet Shop Boys

Freddie Mercury at Wembley Stadium, 1986

Source Blendergallery

New Romantics at The Blitz Club, 1980

Source Flashbak.Com

Guns n Roses made their UK live debut at a sold out Marquee Club, 19 June 1987

Source This Day In Metal

Sir Jules Sound Table, Gossips, Dean Street, 1982

Source Rob Baker

Bauhaus film their Ziggy Stardust video at The Roundhouse, 1982

Source Playlist Ist

Bono, Paul McCartney, and Freddie Mercury. Live Aid, 1985

Source Lost In History

Debbie Harry, Viv Albertine, Siouxsie Sioux, Pauline Black, Poly Styrene, and Chrissie Hynde, August 1980

Source Pu Nk And Stuff

David Bowie, Wembley Arena, 1983

Source London Historians

Kurt Cobain signing autographs at the Rough Trade record shop, 1989

Source History Of Sound

Camden Palace, 1983

Source Madonna Scrapbook

Mods dancing to Etta James' Mellow Fellow, 1984

Source Tony Schokman

Groove Records on Greek Street, 1988

Source Rob Baker

U2, Hammersmith Palais, 1981

Source Old London

Jesus and Mary Chain at the Ambulance Station, 1984

Source Playlist Ist

The Batcave Club, 1982

Source Iramakeup

Club Hell, Steve Strange, 1980

Source Redbullmusicacademy

Ska twins, Chuka & Dubem, 1981

Source Rbma

Happy people at the Land of Oz party, at Heaven nightclub, 1988

Source Mashable

Bowie checks out a fan's music collection in Park Royal, 1982

Source Bowiesongs

Ray's Jazz Shop on Shaftesbury Avenue, 1988

Source Rob Baker