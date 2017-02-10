Quiz: Which Landmarks Have We Turned Our Backs On?

Below are five views taken next to famous London museums or landmarks. The twist is, we've turned our backs to the well-known building and are looking the other way. How many of the locations can you work out? All images via Google Street View.
Please add your answers to the comments. If any remain unguessed, we'll reveal the answers a week after publication.
The last one has to be the V&A Museum of Childhood in Bethnal Green.
St Paul's Cathedral
Albert Hall
The Shard
Tower Bridge
V&A Museum of Childhood