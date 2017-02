M@

There's A Secret Dangling Queen In Google Street View

Here's a neat little 'easter egg' hidden in Google Maps. Head over to Buckingham Palace and watch what happens to the little yellow Street View person.

It changes into a miniature version of the Queen. You can drag Her Miniature Majesty around like a rag doll. Her limbs flail in a right royal flap. It's very satisfying, and possibly treasonous.

The so-called PegMa'am has been hanging around on Google Maps since 2015, when QEII became this country's longest reigning monarch.