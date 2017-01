Daan Deol

Alternative Maps Of London

Chuck out that A-Z. These maps show the capital from alternative, personal and interactive angles.

A simple hand drawn map showing Regent's Park, ZSL London Zoo and Primrose Hill

Source Londonist

A hand drawn map of Westminster

Source Londonist

An intricate and frantic map of London by Gareth Wood (Fuller)

Source Wired

London mapped by the type of passports residents hold

Source Theinformationcapital

A hand drawn map of London's rivers

Source Londonist

A hand drawn map showing various parts of London, including Kensington Gardens, Paddington, Regent's Park and Mayfair

Source Londonist

A minimalist map of London

Source Brilliant Maps

Jenni Spark's Olympic Park

Source Transportdesigned

How long you can expect to live, sorted by nearest tube station

Source Buzzfeed

Adam Dant illustrates the coffee houses of the City of London in the 1700s

Source Futurecity

Jenni Sparks' incredible map of London

Source Transportdesigned

This map showing how you get the hell out of London when you have to

Source Buzzfeed

Great Little Place's map of London, with a pink Thames

Source Great Little Place