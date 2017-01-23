Londonist Staff
Here's What London Looked Like in 1967
It was a swinging time to be alive in London, 1967.
Jimi Hendrix and Twiggy were at the height of their powers; the new Queen Elizabeth Hall was opened on the South Bank; The Beatles opened their Apple Shop on Baker Street; and Carnaby Street was the place to be.
London, 1967 Source Aucharbon Twiggy at the Bertram Mills Circus in London, 1967 Source Theredlist Swinging London fashion, London, 1967 Source Retrogirly London, 1967 Source Lost In History The Canada Estate in Canada Water, 1967 Source This Brutal House Chalk Farm Road, looking south towards the Roundhouse, 1967 Source Hamhigh 1960s fashions on Regent Street, 1967 Source Newenglandwoodstock Sonny and Cher in Soho Square, promoting The Beat Goes On. Photo by Jan Olofsson. Source Theswinginsixties Interior of the Queen Elizabeth Hall, South Bank, 1967 Source Old Pics Archive Twiggy photographed in Battersea Park for British Vogue, 1967 Source Hauntedbystorytelling Painting the Beatles' Apple Boutique at 94 Baker Street, London 1967. Photo by Reuel Golden. Source Historyphotographed Cameo Royal Cinema, Great Windmill Street, 1967 Source Bfi Jimi Hendrix in Montagu Place, 1967 Source History Of Sound Portobello Road, 1967. Photo by Frank Habicht. Source Wunderbuzz London Bridge being taken apart to be sold in 1967. Source Rob Baker Jimi Hendrix, London, 1967 Source Music Nostalgia In 1967 a baby elephant called Gertie was ordered from Harrods by Ronald Reagan, the then governor of California and future President, who wanted one for a Republican party rally. The story goes that when Reagan rang Harrods to ask if they sold elephants, (the symbol of his political party), he received the answer 'Would that be African or Indian elephants, sir?' Source Londonhistorian Piccadilly Circus, June 1967 Source Youtube Two young men in Carnaby Street in 1967, by Henry Grant. Source Museumoflondonprints Batman making a road safety film in Kensington, 1967 Source Old London Jimi Hendrix and The Experience's bassist Noel Redding, backstage at the Saville Theatre in London. June 1967 Source Histi Pics Carnaby Street during the Swinging 60s. Photo by Henry Grant. Source Museumoflondonprints Portobello Road flea market, 1967 Source Old London Jimi Hendrix on Carnaby Street in 1967. Source Historical Pics Old Compton Street, Soho, 1967 Source Nika Garrett Schreiber House swimming pool, Hampstead, 1967 Source Thames Baths C.I.C. Christmas on Oxford Street, 1967 Source London Life
Last Updated 23 January 2017