Londonist Staff

Here's What London Looked Like in 1967

It was a swinging time to be alive in London, 1967.

Jimi Hendrix and Twiggy were at the height of their powers; the new Queen Elizabeth Hall was opened on the South Bank; The Beatles opened their Apple Shop on Baker Street; and Carnaby Street was the place to be.

London, 1967

Source Aucharbon

Twiggy at the Bertram Mills Circus in London, 1967

Source Theredlist

Swinging London fashion, London, 1967

Source Retrogirly

London, 1967

Source Lost In History

The Canada Estate in Canada Water, 1967

Source This Brutal House

Chalk Farm Road, looking south towards the Roundhouse, 1967

Source Hamhigh

1960s fashions on Regent Street, 1967

Source Newenglandwoodstock

Sonny and Cher in Soho Square, promoting The Beat Goes On. Photo by Jan Olofsson.

Source Theswinginsixties

Interior of the Queen Elizabeth Hall, South Bank, 1967

Source Old Pics Archive

Twiggy photographed in Battersea Park for British Vogue, 1967

Source Hauntedbystorytelling

Painting the Beatles' Apple Boutique at 94 Baker Street, London 1967. Photo by Reuel Golden.

Source Historyphotographed

Cameo Royal Cinema, Great Windmill Street, 1967

Source Bfi

Jimi Hendrix in Montagu Place, 1967

Source History Of Sound

Portobello Road, 1967. Photo by Frank Habicht.

Source Wunderbuzz

London Bridge being taken apart to be sold in 1967.

Source Rob Baker

Jimi Hendrix, London, 1967

Source Music Nostalgia

In 1967 a baby elephant called Gertie was ordered from Harrods by Ronald Reagan, the then governor of California and future President, who wanted one for a Republican party rally. The story goes that when Reagan rang Harrods to ask if they sold elephants, (the symbol of his political party), he received the answer 'Would that be African or Indian elephants, sir?'

Source Londonhistorian

Piccadilly Circus, June 1967

Source Youtube

Two young men in Carnaby Street in 1967, by Henry Grant.

Source Museumoflondonprints

Batman making a road safety film in Kensington, 1967

Source Old London

Jimi Hendrix and The Experience's bassist Noel Redding, backstage at the Saville Theatre in London. June 1967

Source Histi Pics

Carnaby Street during the Swinging 60s. Photo by Henry Grant.

Source Museumoflondonprints

Portobello Road flea market, 1967

Source Old London

Jimi Hendrix on Carnaby Street in 1967.

Source Historical Pics

Old Compton Street, Soho, 1967

Source Nika Garrett

Schreiber House swimming pool, Hampstead, 1967

Source Thames Baths C.I.C.