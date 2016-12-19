Tabish Khan

Winter Lights Festival Is Returning To Canary Wharf

Mads Christensen's Cathedral of Mirrors looks fantastic. The towers of light will react to your movements.

We were lucky enough to catch the dazzling Winter Lights festival in Canary Wharf in early 2016, but fear not if you missed it — it's returning in January 2017.

Marcus Lyall's works relies on brainwaves to create patterns of light.

The good news is that it's free to see the luminous artworks. You'll find them scattered across the Canary Wharf Estate.

Light art meets performance in this dreamlike piece by Nanotak.

There will be 30 artworks in total, ranging from glowing spheres bobbing in the wind to words formed out of neon.

Massive reeds bend above visitors heads in this work by Pitaya.

We're certain it's going to look spectacular again this year, and we can't wait to pay it a visit.

Winter Lights Festival 2017 will be on display across Canary Wharf from 16-27 January 2017. All works are free to see and will be on from dusk until 9pm every day.