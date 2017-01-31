Zoe Craig

In Pictures: Anti-Trump Rallies In London

Photo by Are You Looking Closely.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of London last night to protest against President Trump's so-called 'travel ban.'

Photo by Alan Denney.

Protesters armed with banners headed to Downing Street, bringing Whitehall to a standstill, and blocking Westminster station in their efforts to join the crowds.

Photo by Are You Looking Closely.

The demonstration took place at 6pm last night, following a call from journalist Owen Jones.

Photo by Peter Balkus.

The rally was in protest at President Trump's controversial travel ban, which has targeted travellers to the US who are from seven Muslim-majority countries: Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iraq.

Photo by Are You Looking Closely.

Among the public figures who attended the march were Lily Allen and Gary Lineker, as well as Baroness Shami Chakrabarti and Diane Abbott who both spoke to the crowds.

Photo by Peter Balkus.

Photo by Peter Balkus.

If you have any more pictures from the protest, feel free to add them to the Londonist flickrpool.