This Is What London Looked Like In 1979
London in 1979 was a place of spending cuts, strikes, discontent, mods and punks.
In May, the Jubilee line was inaugurated; the same month, Margaret Thatcher became the UK's first female Prime Minister; it was also the year the first J D Wetherspoon pub was established, in Haringey.
Mods, London, 1979 Source Paulwrightuk It seems Boris Johnson wasn't the first Tory politician to take to a zipwire... Here's Maggie at the London Boat Show, 1979 Source Conservative History London, 1979 Source Vintageseveryday Joe Strummers handwritten lyrics for London Calling, 1979 Source History In Pictures Route 273 at Ealing Broadway, 1979 Source Megaanorak John Simon Ritchie aka Sid Vicious from Lewisham, London, died on this day, 1979 Source Pu Nk And Stuff Margaret Thatcher, the newly-elected British Prime Minister, receives Federal Chancellor Helmut Schmidt on an official visit to London, 10-11 May 1979 Source Cvce Punks in London, 1979 Source Pu Nk And Stuff Notting Hill Carnival, 1979 Source Old London Greenwich Pier, May, 1979 Source A London Inheritance Camden Market, 1979 Source Grahamfkerr Rubbish piles up in Leicester Square while refuse collectors were on strike, 1979 Source Flickriver Liza Minnelli, Regine’s, London, 1979 Source Thesundaytimes London, 1979 Source Flickriver Modculture Mod revival. London, 1979 Source Rob Webb Garbage Strike, London, 1979 Source Businessinsider Terminal 3, Heathrow airport, 1979 Source Old London London tourists in 1979 Source Lovegreatbritain London Speakers Corner, 1979 Source Georgkindbom Billy Idol, singer of new wave pop group Generation X, at the Lyceum, London, with a friend, 6 September, 1979 Source Seattlepi Famous punk clothing store "Boy" on the King's Road in London, 1979 Source Old Pics Archive Regent Street, London, 1979 Source Flickriver Marvin Gaye at the Royal Albert Hall, London, 1979 Source Art My Fire Mark Hamill painting a graffiti wall in London, 1979 Source Mark Hamill Things Lord Mountbatten's ceremonial funeral, 5 September 1979 Source Britishnobility Feminist graffiti, London, 1979 Source Old London At the Hope & Anchor pub in Islington, north London, 1979 Source Classic Alternative John Simon Ritchie aka Sid Vicious, May, Lewisham, London, 2 February 1979 Source Pu Nk And Stuff In 1979, the 'Knifeboard' Horse bus was back on the streets of London for the 'Omnibus 150' celebrations Source Londonbusmuseum Tony Allen being arrested at Speakers' Corner, 1979 Source Bbc Mods on Scooters in London, 1979 Source 1970s In Pictures Soho Market, London, 1979 Source Mcmorgan Central London from above: Hyde Park and South Kensington, 1979 Source 19787482@N04 Entrance to Selhurst Park home to Crystal Palace, 1979 Source Old London Sid Vicious memorial march, London, 1979 Source Pu Nk And Stuff Margaret Thatcher elected Prime Minister, 1979 Source News Sting, The Police, London, 1979 Source Photoshelter London has changed a lot since 1979! Source Cnn International The first ever train to run on the Jubilee line to Charing Cross, 1979 Source London Enthusiast Punks at Sid Vicious (of the Sex Pistols) memorial in London, March, 1979 Source Miepvonsydow Bruce Springsteen captured in 1979 outside Hammersmith Odeon Source Londongrrl Kings Cross, London, 1979 Source Blue Diesels Sham ’69 – Live At Paris Theatre, London, 1979 Source Pastdaily Garbage Strike, London, 1979 Source Businessinsider Train guard Julian Hows wears a skirt on his last day in the job, protesting that male staff weren't allowed to wear skirts, 1979. Source Feminist Pics U2 appeared at The Hope and Anchor in London. Mistakenly advertised as 'The U2s', they played to nine people, 1979 Source Eric Alper Traffic at Victoria on 24 January, 1979 Source 28083135@N06 Police clash with protestors in Southall, west London, 1979 Source Newstatesman
Christ Church, Spitalfields, 1979 Source 40630782@N07
