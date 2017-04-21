Londonist Staff

This Is What London Looked Like In 1979

London in 1979 was a place of spending cuts, strikes, discontent, mods and punks.

In May, the Jubilee line was inaugurated; the same month, Margaret Thatcher became the UK's first female Prime Minister; it was also the year the first J D Wetherspoon pub was established, in Haringey.

Mods, London, 1979

Source Paulwrightuk

It seems Boris Johnson wasn't the first Tory politician to take to a zipwire... Here's Maggie at the London Boat Show, 1979

Source Conservative History

London, 1979

Source Vintageseveryday

Joe Strummers handwritten lyrics for London Calling, 1979

Source History In Pictures

Route 273 at Ealing Broadway, 1979

Source Megaanorak

John Simon Ritchie aka Sid Vicious from Lewisham, London, died on this day, 1979

Source Pu Nk And Stuff

Margaret Thatcher, the newly-elected British Prime Minister, receives Federal Chancellor Helmut Schmidt on an official visit to London, 10-11 May 1979

Source Cvce

Punks in London, 1979

Source Pu Nk And Stuff

Notting Hill Carnival, 1979

Source Old London

Greenwich Pier, May, 1979

Source A London Inheritance

Camden Market, 1979

Source Grahamfkerr

Rubbish piles up in Leicester Square while refuse collectors were on strike, 1979

Source Flickriver

Liza Minnelli, Regine’s, London, 1979

Source Thesundaytimes

London, 1979

Source Flickriver

Modculture Mod revival. London, 1979

Source Rob Webb

Garbage Strike, London, 1979

Source Businessinsider

Terminal 3, Heathrow airport, 1979

Source Old London

London tourists in 1979

Source Lovegreatbritain

London Speakers Corner, 1979

Source Georgkindbom

Billy Idol, singer of new wave pop group Generation X, at the Lyceum, London, with a friend, 6 September, 1979

Source Seattlepi

Famous punk clothing store "Boy" on the King's Road in London, 1979

Source Old Pics Archive

Regent Street, London, 1979

Source Flickriver

Marvin Gaye at the Royal Albert Hall, London, 1979

Source Art My Fire

Mark Hamill painting a graffiti wall in London, 1979

Source Mark Hamill Things

Lord Mountbatten's ceremonial funeral, 5 September 1979

Source Britishnobility

Feminist graffiti, London, 1979

Source Old London

At the Hope & Anchor pub in Islington, north London, 1979

Source Classic Alternative

John Simon Ritchie aka Sid Vicious, May, Lewisham, London, 2 February 1979

Source Pu Nk And Stuff

In 1979, the 'Knifeboard' Horse bus was back on the streets of London for the 'Omnibus 150' celebrations

Source Londonbusmuseum

Tony Allen being arrested at Speakers' Corner, 1979

Source Bbc

Mods on Scooters in London, 1979

Source 1970s In Pictures

Soho Market, London, 1979

Source Mcmorgan

Central London from above: Hyde Park and South Kensington, 1979

Source 19787482@N04

Entrance to Selhurst Park home to Crystal Palace, 1979

Source Old London

Sid Vicious memorial march, London, 1979

Source Pu Nk And Stuff

Margaret Thatcher elected Prime Minister, 1979

Source News

Sting, The Police, London, 1979

Source Photoshelter

London has changed a lot since 1979!

Source Cnn International

The first ever train to run on the Jubilee line to Charing Cross, 1979

Source London Enthusiast

Punks at Sid Vicious (of the Sex Pistols) memorial in London, March, 1979

Source Miepvonsydow

Bruce Springsteen captured in 1979 outside Hammersmith Odeon

Source Londongrrl

Kings Cross, London, 1979

Source Blue Diesels

Sham ’69 – Live At Paris Theatre, London, 1979

Source Pastdaily

Garbage Strike, London, 1979

Source Businessinsider

Train guard Julian Hows wears a skirt on his last day in the job, protesting that male staff weren't allowed to wear skirts, 1979.

Source Feminist Pics

U2 appeared at The Hope and Anchor in London. Mistakenly advertised as 'The U2s', they played to nine people, 1979

Source Eric Alper

Traffic at Victoria on 24 January, 1979

Source 28083135@N06

Police clash with protestors in Southall, west London, 1979

Source Newstatesman