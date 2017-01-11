11 January 2017 | 10 °C

In Pictures: London In The 19th Century

Despite the corsets, top hats and horse-drawn carriages of 19th century London, it's not all that different to today's city. Jubilee street parties, a congested Oxford Street and pioneering rail projects are just a few of the parallels.

King's Cross, 1800s
Source Old London
London Fire Brigade HQ, Southwark, 1890s
Source Olde Britain
Church of St Andrew Undershaft, St Mary Axe, City of London, 1891
Source Telegraph
Princes Street London with Bank of England on the right, 1890s
Source Bbc
King's Cross, c.1885
Source Old Pics Archive
A picture taken from Tower Bridge, 1890
Source Dailymail
St Paul's Cathedral, 1896
Source Wikimedia
A rare photograph of the construction of the Holborn viaduct in London, September 1869
Source Sir William Davenant
Future King Edward VII opens Stockwell Station, 1890
Source Londonist
St Pauls Cathedral viewed from Southwark, across the River Thames, in 1859
Source Theguardian
Big Ben, 1890s
Source Joe Flanagan
Construction of Tower Bridge, c.1886
Source History Unseen
The District Line underground construction outside Somerset House, 1869
Source Hilary Chaplin
Main line station indicator, Waterloo Station, 1898
Source David Turner
The construction of Tower Bridge, 1889
Source Historicengland
Oxford Street, 1890s
Source London24
Jumbo the first African elephant at London Zoo, circa 1870
Source Zsl
View from Monument looking towards St Pauls Cathedral , 1890's
Source Dailymail
Waterloo Station, 1895
Source Rob Baker
Oxford Street, late 19th century
Source Londonhistorian
Female street gang, 1880s
Source Classic Pics
Blind busker, 1884
Source
A fishmonger left talks to customers at his stall, 1877
Source Dailymail
Cheapside, 1892
Source Olde Britain
London St. Pancras Railway Station, 1890s
Source Olde Britain
Regent Street, London, 1896
Source Olde Britain
Source Ldn Met Archives
Signal cabins above the tracks at Waterloo Station, 1892
Source Tim Dunn
A very early photograph of London showing Nelson's Column under construction, 1844
Source Sir William Davenant
London, 1890s
Source Historical Pics
Diamond Jubilee celebrations, St James's Street, Westminster, London, 1897
Source Telegraph
A young woman waits patiently whilst hoops to support her crinoline are prepared, London, 1860
Source Old Pics Archive
Yeoman Gaoler and Yeoman Warders at the Tower of London, 1873
Source Telegraph
Construction on
Source London24
Tower Bridge just after it opened, 1896
Source Old London
Inspection of the first underground line, 1862. William Gladstone is in the front row, near right
Source Telegraph
London boardmen, known as walking advertisements, 1877
Source Dailymail
Fleet Street, 1890
Source Dailymail
Henry Dixon and Sons shop, Macclesfield Street, Soho, 1883
Source Dailymail
London's 1st trail underground railway, 1862
Source History In Pictures
View of the Egyptian Court inside the Crystal Palace, 1854
Source Classic Pics
Baked potato seller, 1890
Source Old Pics Archive
London Bridge, late 19th century
Source Solarpatrick
Little child leading home a drunken parent, 1877
Source Dailymail
Nelson's Funeral Procession on the Thames, 9 January 1806. Daniel Turner, 1807
Source The Unique Sphere
West India Docks, 1890s
Source Olde Britain
This scene from London Zoo is likely the first image ever taken of a hippo, 1852
Source Theguardian
Tower Bridge under construction, photos dating back to 1892
Source Dailymail
Covent Garden market in full swing, 1890
Source Londonhistorian
View of the South Bank of the Thames looking west from London Bridge, 19th century
Source Sir William Davenant
The Royal observatory under construction, Greenwich, 1890
Source Old London
Trafalgar Square, 1892
Source Classic Pics
St. Paul's from Southwark Bridge, 1850s
Source Londonist
London, 1899
Source History Pics
Consols Office at the Bank of England, 1894
Source Bbc
Thames Embankment construction, 1865
Source Londoninsight
Piccadilly Circus, 1896
Source Olde Britain
Source Burberry

