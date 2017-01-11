Daan Deol

In Pictures: London In The 19th Century

Despite the corsets, top hats and horse-drawn carriages of 19th century London, it's not all that different to today's city. Jubilee street parties, a congested Oxford Street and pioneering rail projects are just a few of the parallels.

King's Cross, 1800s

London Fire Brigade HQ, Southwark, 1890s

Church of St Andrew Undershaft, St Mary Axe, City of London, 1891

Princes Street London with Bank of England on the right, 1890s

A picture taken from Tower Bridge, 1890

St Paul's Cathedral, 1896

A rare photograph of the construction of the Holborn viaduct in London, September 1869

Future King Edward VII opens Stockwell Station, 1890

St Pauls Cathedral viewed from Southwark, across the River Thames, in 1859

Big Ben, 1890s

Construction of Tower Bridge, c.1886

The District Line underground construction outside Somerset House, 1869

Main line station indicator, Waterloo Station, 1898

The construction of Tower Bridge, 1889

Oxford Street, 1890s

Jumbo the first African elephant at London Zoo, circa 1870

View from Monument looking towards St Pauls Cathedral , 1890's

Waterloo Station, 1895

Oxford Street, late 19th century

Female street gang, 1880s

Blind busker, 1884

A fishmonger left talks to customers at his stall, 1877

Cheapside, 1892

London St. Pancras Railway Station, 1890s

Regent Street, London, 1896

Signal cabins above the tracks at Waterloo Station, 1892

A very early photograph of London showing Nelson's Column under construction, 1844

London, 1890s

Diamond Jubilee celebrations, St James's Street, Westminster, London, 1897

A young woman waits patiently whilst hoops to support her crinoline are prepared, London, 1860

Yeoman Gaoler and Yeoman Warders at the Tower of London, 1873

Construction on

Tower Bridge just after it opened, 1896

Inspection of the first underground line, 1862. William Gladstone is in the front row, near right

London boardmen, known as walking advertisements, 1877

Fleet Street, 1890

Henry Dixon and Sons shop, Macclesfield Street, Soho, 1883

London's 1st trail underground railway, 1862

View of the Egyptian Court inside the Crystal Palace, 1854

Baked potato seller, 1890

London Bridge, late 19th century

Little child leading home a drunken parent, 1877

Nelson's Funeral Procession on the Thames, 9 January 1806. Daniel Turner, 1807

West India Docks, 1890s

This scene from London Zoo is likely the first image ever taken of a hippo, 1852

Tower Bridge under construction, photos dating back to 1892

Covent Garden market in full swing, 1890

View of the South Bank of the Thames looking west from London Bridge, 19th century

The Royal observatory under construction, Greenwich, 1890

Trafalgar Square, 1892

St. Paul's from Southwark Bridge, 1850s

London, 1899

Consols Office at the Bank of England, 1894

Thames Embankment construction, 1865

