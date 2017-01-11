Daan Deol
In Pictures: London In The 19th Century
Despite the corsets, top hats and horse-drawn carriages of 19th century London, it's not all that different to today's city. Jubilee street parties, a congested Oxford Street and pioneering rail projects are just a few of the parallels.
King's Cross, 1800s Source Old London London Fire Brigade HQ, Southwark, 1890s Source Olde Britain Church of St Andrew Undershaft, St Mary Axe, City of London, 1891 Source Telegraph Princes Street London with Bank of England on the right, 1890s Source Bbc King's Cross, c.1885 Source Old Pics Archive A picture taken from Tower Bridge, 1890 Source Dailymail St Paul's Cathedral, 1896 Source Wikimedia A rare photograph of the construction of the Holborn viaduct in London, September 1869 Source Sir William Davenant Future King Edward VII opens Stockwell Station, 1890 Source Londonist St Pauls Cathedral viewed from Southwark, across the River Thames, in 1859 Source Theguardian Big Ben, 1890s Source Joe Flanagan Construction of Tower Bridge, c.1886 Source History Unseen The District Line underground construction outside Somerset House, 1869 Source Hilary Chaplin Main line station indicator, Waterloo Station, 1898 Source David Turner The construction of Tower Bridge, 1889 Source Historicengland Oxford Street, 1890s Source London24 Jumbo the first African elephant at London Zoo, circa 1870 Source Zsl View from Monument looking towards St Pauls Cathedral , 1890's Source Dailymail Waterloo Station, 1895 Source Rob Baker Oxford Street, late 19th century Source Londonhistorian Female street gang, 1880s Source Classic Pics Blind busker, 1884 Source A fishmonger left talks to customers at his stall, 1877 Source Dailymail Cheapside, 1892 Source Olde Britain London St. Pancras Railway Station, 1890s Source Olde Britain Regent Street, London, 1896 Source Olde Britain Source Ldn Met Archives Signal cabins above the tracks at Waterloo Station, 1892 Source Tim Dunn A very early photograph of London showing Nelson's Column under construction, 1844 Source Sir William Davenant London, 1890s Source Historical Pics Diamond Jubilee celebrations, St James's Street, Westminster, London, 1897 Source Telegraph A young woman waits patiently whilst hoops to support her crinoline are prepared, London, 1860 Source Old Pics Archive Yeoman Gaoler and Yeoman Warders at the Tower of London, 1873 Source Telegraph Construction on Source London24 Tower Bridge just after it opened, 1896 Source Old London Inspection of the first underground line, 1862. William Gladstone is in the front row, near right Source Telegraph London boardmen, known as walking advertisements, 1877 Source Dailymail Fleet Street, 1890 Source Dailymail Henry Dixon and Sons shop, Macclesfield Street, Soho, 1883 Source Dailymail London's 1st trail underground railway, 1862 Source History In Pictures View of the Egyptian Court inside the Crystal Palace, 1854 Source Classic Pics Baked potato seller, 1890 Source Old Pics Archive London Bridge, late 19th century Source Solarpatrick Little child leading home a drunken parent, 1877 Source Dailymail Nelson's Funeral Procession on the Thames, 9 January 1806.
Daniel Turner, 1807 Source The Unique Sphere West India Docks, 1890s Source Olde Britain This scene from London Zoo is likely the first image ever taken of a hippo, 1852 Source Theguardian Tower Bridge under construction, photos dating back to 1892 Source Dailymail Covent Garden market in full swing, 1890 Source Londonhistorian View of the South Bank of the Thames looking west from London Bridge, 19th century Source Sir William Davenant The Royal observatory under construction, Greenwich, 1890 Source Old London Trafalgar Square, 1892 Source Classic Pics St. Paul's from Southwark Bridge, 1850s Source Londonist London, 1899 Source History Pics Consols Office at the Bank of England, 1894 Source Bbc Thames Embankment construction, 1865 Source Londoninsight Piccadilly Circus, 1896 Source Olde Britain Source Burberry
Last Updated 11 January 2017