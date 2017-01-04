Daan Deol

London In 1993

While 1993 saw the rise of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell— and new age hippies partying across the capital — it also saw the tragic murder of Stephen Lawrence and the Bishopsgate Bombing.

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, Elite Model Agency party, September 1993

Run DMC in West London, 1993

Sharpshooter Queen Elizabeth II with Chief Instructor Small Arms Corp LT Col George Harvey firing the last shot on a standard SA 80 rifle when she attended the centenary of the Army Rifle Association at Bisley on July 9 1993

Husband-and-wife team David Marks and Julia Barfield came up with the idea for the Eye in response to a 1993 competition asking Londoners to design a new landmark celebrating the millennium. The contest was a bust, but Marks and Barfield's idea caught on, and the wheel opened on March 9, 2000

Truck bomb detonates on Bishopsgate, killing one and injuring 44, 1993

Princess Diana, Spencer House, London, 1993

Carnaby Street, 1993

New Age rock festival, Stoke Newington, April 1993

Stephen Lawrence was murdered in an unprovoked attack, April 1993

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, London Fashion Week, 1993

Norfolk Square, 1993

Steffi Graf at Wimbledon in 1993

Coliseum Cinema, Green Lanes, 1993

1993

Man asleep on the underground, 1993

Pride, 1993

Interior of 205 St. John street EC1, 1993

Bomb damaged area of the City of London, after two blasts ripped through the buildings in the area, April 24, 1993

Andy Linighan scores the winner for Arsenal in the FA Cup Final, 1993

25th June 1993 - Princess Diana attending Child Health at Spencer House, London

22 April 1993 - Stephen Lawrence is murdered; the eighteen-year-old is stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack by a gang of white youths as he waits at a bus stop in Eltham, south-east London, with his friend Duwayne Brooks

London, 1993

The Queen and Princess Diana at the wedding of Lord Linley and Serena Stanhope, 1993

Notting Hill Carnival 1993

Galina Ulanova, Bolshoi Ballet, London, 1993

