London In 1993 By Daan Deol While 1993 saw the rise of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell— and new age hippies partying across the capital — it also saw the tragic murder of Stephen Lawrence and the Bishopsgate Bombing. Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, Elite Model Agency party, September 1993 Source: Old Pics ArchiveRun DMC in West London, 1993 Source: MoveyourteethSharpshooter Queen Elizabeth II with Chief Instructor Small Arms Corp LT Col George Harvey firing the last shot on a standard SA 80 rifle when she attended the centenary of the Army Rifle Association at Bisley on July 9 1993 Source: Dailymail Husband-and-wife team David Marks and Julia Barfield came up with the idea for the Eye in response to a 1993 competition asking Londoners to design a new landmark celebrating the millennium. The contest was a bust, but Marks and Barfield's idea caught on, and the wheel opened on March 9, 2000 Source: Cntraveler Truck bomb detonates on Bishopsgate, killing one and injuring 44, 1993 Source: LondonhistorianPrincess Diana, Spencer House, London, 1993 Source: DailymailCarnaby Street, 1993 Source: Cepatri55New Age rock festival, Stoke Newington, April 1993 Source: London24Stephen Lawrence was murdered in an unprovoked attack, April 1993 Source: BbcKate Moss and Naomi Campbell, London Fashion Week, 1993 Source: HarpersbazaarusNorfolk Square, 1993 Source: PinterestSteffi Graf at Wimbledon in 1993 Source: Sporting HeroesColiseum Cinema, Green Lanes, 1993 Source: Cinematreasures1993 Source: London24Man asleep on the underground, 1993 Source: PhilmaxwellPride, 1993 Source: BbcamericaInterior of 205 St. John street EC1, 1993 Source: British HistoryBomb damaged area of the City of London, after two blasts ripped through the buildings in the area, April 24, 1993 Source: Classic PicsAndy Linighan scores the winner for Arsenal in the FA Cup Final, 1993 Source: Arsenal25th June 1993 - Princess Diana attending Child Health at Spencer House, London Source: Skyrock 22 April 1993 - Stephen Lawrence is murdered; the eighteen-year-old is stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack by a gang of white youths as he waits at a bus stop in Eltham, south-east London, with his friend Duwayne Brooks Source: Bbc London, 1993 Source: MagnumphotosThe Queen and Princess Diana at the wedding of Lord Linley and Serena Stanhope, 1993 Source: MirrorLondon, 1993 Source: 9190307@N05Notting Hill Carnival 1993 Source: GettyimagesGalina Ulanova, Bolshoi Ballet, London, 1993 Source: Jean Philippede TonnacNotting Hill Carnival, 1993 Source: Photo Zen Last Updated 04 January 2017