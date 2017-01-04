04 January 2017 | 8 °C

London In 1993

London In 1993

While 1993 saw the rise of Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell— and new age hippies partying across the capital — it also saw the tragic murder of Stephen Lawrence and the Bishopsgate Bombing.

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, Elite Model Agency party, September 1993
Source: Old Pics Archive
Run DMC in West London, 1993
Source: Moveyourteeth
Sharpshooter Queen Elizabeth II with Chief Instructor Small Arms Corp LT Col George Harvey firing the last shot on a standard SA 80 rifle when she attended the centenary of the Army Rifle Association at Bisley on July 9 1993
Source: Dailymail
Husband-and-wife team David Marks and Julia Barfield came up with the idea for the Eye in response to a 1993 competition asking Londoners to design a new landmark celebrating the millennium. The contest was a bust, but Marks and Barfield's idea caught on, and the wheel opened on March 9, 2000
Source: Cntraveler
Truck bomb detonates on Bishopsgate, killing one and injuring 44, 1993
Source: Londonhistorian
Princess Diana, Spencer House, London, 1993
Source: Dailymail
Carnaby Street, 1993
Source: Cepatri55
New Age rock festival, Stoke Newington, April 1993
Source: London24
Stephen Lawrence was murdered in an unprovoked attack, April 1993
Source: Bbc
Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, London Fashion Week, 1993
Source: Harpersbazaarus
Norfolk Square, 1993
Source: Pinterest
Steffi Graf at Wimbledon in 1993
Source: Sporting Heroes
Coliseum Cinema, Green Lanes, 1993
Source: Cinematreasures
1993
Source: London24
Man asleep on the underground, 1993
Source: Philmaxwell
Pride, 1993
Source: Bbcamerica
Interior of 205 St. John street EC1, 1993
Source: British History
Bomb damaged area of the City of London, after two blasts ripped through the buildings in the area, April 24, 1993
Source: Classic Pics
Andy Linighan scores the winner for Arsenal in the FA Cup Final, 1993
Source: Arsenal
25th June 1993 - Princess Diana attending Child Health at Spencer House, London
Source: Skyrock
22 April 1993 - Stephen Lawrence is murdered; the eighteen-year-old is stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack by a gang of white youths as he waits at a bus stop in Eltham, south-east London, with his friend Duwayne Brooks
Source: Bbc
London, 1993
Source: Magnumphotos
The Queen and Princess Diana at the wedding of Lord Linley and Serena Stanhope, 1993
Source: Mirror
London, 1993
Source: 9190307@N05
Notting Hill Carnival 1993
Source: Gettyimages
Galina Ulanova, Bolshoi Ballet, London, 1993
Source: Jean Philippede Tonnac
Notting Hill Carnival, 1993
Source: Photo Zen

Last Updated 04 January 2017

Report a problem with this article