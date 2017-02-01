Daan Deol

London In 1989

The capital in 1989 had a booming music and fashion scene. Alongside this, the anti-Apartheid movement was in full swing. See how much of London you recognise.

Dingwalls, Utramagnetic MC gig, 1989

Source Jocksandnerdsmagazine

Picketing the South African Embassy, 1989

Source Nonstopagainstapartheid

South Africa House, 1989

Source Wikimedia

London route guides and timetables, 1989

Source Delcampe

London fire brigade near Victoria station, 1989

Source Fire Engine Photos

Simon Millington's first window display for Liberty of London, 1989

Source Liberty London

Kurt Cobain signing autographs at the Rough Trade record shop, 1989

Source History Of Sound

Tower Bridge from the south side of the Thames, 1989

Source Yourlocalweb

Middlesex Street, 1989

Source Philmaxwell