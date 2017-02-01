04 February 2017 | 9 °C

London In 1989

The capital in 1989 had a booming music and fashion scene. Alongside this, the anti-Apartheid movement was in full swing. See how much of London you recognise.

Dingwalls, Utramagnetic MC gig, 1989
Source Jocksandnerdsmagazine
Picketing the South African Embassy, 1989
Source Nonstopagainstapartheid
South Africa House, 1989
Source Wikimedia
London route guides and timetables, 1989
Source Delcampe
London fire brigade near Victoria station, 1989
Source Fire Engine Photos
Simon Millington's first window display for Liberty of London, 1989
Source Liberty London
Kurt Cobain signing autographs at the Rough Trade record shop, 1989
Source History Of Sound
Tower Bridge from the south side of the Thames, 1989
Source Yourlocalweb
Middlesex Street, 1989
Source Philmaxwell
Prince William and Prince Harry, Harry's first day at Wetherby School, September 1989
Source History In Pictures

