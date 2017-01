Daan Deol

London In 1985

1985 saw Live Aid come to Wembley, with the likes of Paul McCartney, Queen and David Bowie performing. It was also the year of Tottenham's Broadwater Farm Riots. Take a look at the year in photos.

Bono, Paul McCartney, and Freddie Mercury. Live Aid, 1985

Source Lost In History

Graffiti in Tufnell Park, 1985

Source Feminist Pics

Looking down on Wembley during Live Aid, 1985

Source Vintag

Ladbroke Grove, 1985

Source Johndavies

A sign of the times in 1985, as Chelsea roll out an electric fence at Stamford Bridge

Source Terrace Images

Participants in the London Marathon, 1985

Source Run247

Broadwater Farm riots, 1985

Source Working Class History

Mods in Carnaby Street, 1985

Source Modshoes

The stage at Live Aid, Wembley, 1985

Source Vintag

Michael Caine and Bob Hoskins, London, 1985

Source Meredith Frost

Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Bob Geldof at Live Aid, 1985

Source Histi Pics

The lights of Piccadilly Circus, 1985

Source Creamglobal

Welcome to Millwall. Entrance to the away end at the Den 1985

Source Old London

HMV at 363 Oxford Street, 1985

Source Hmvgetcloser

Commercial Street, 1985

Source Philmaxwell

Broad Street station, 1985

Source 50256734@N05

A burnt out house and cars on the Broadwater Farm housing estate in Tottenham, the day after the riot of 6th October 1985

Source Gagdaily

Fans at Live Aid, Wembley, 1985

Source Vintag

Political billboards, London, 1985

Source Souciant

Billboard from 1985 at Richmond station

Source Iclondon

1985 Broadwater Farm riot

Source Bbc

Freddie Mercury at Live Aid, 1985

Source Retro Co

Crowds at Live Aid, Wembley, 1985

Source Vintag