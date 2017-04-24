Londonist Staff
In Pictures: London in 1983
The summer of 1983 saw a heatwave hit London. In September, the Docklands redevelopment in east London began with the opening of an Enterprise Zone on the Isle of Dogs.
1983 was the year CDs first went on sale in record shops. It was also the year a "white girl in her early twenties, known simply as Madonna" (from the
Guardian), appeared at the Camden Palace; in the same year David Bowie undertook his longest, largest, and most successful concert tour, the Serious Moonlight Tour. The Smiths at Dingwall's Club,1983 Source Mozfor Every Occasion King's Road, 1983 Source Euronomad Madonna at Camden Palace, 1983 Source Madonna Scrapbook 1983 Source Pu Nk And Stuff White Hart Lane, 4 April 1983 Source Spursofficial Bermondsey by-election, 1983 Source London Se1 Odeon Cinema, Westbourne Grove, 1983 Source Old London Club Row Animal Market just north of Bethnal Green Road, 1983 Source Londonhistorian Tower Bridge, London Marathon, 1983. Source The Ripper Hammersmith Odeon, 1983 Source Old London London Bridge Station, 1983. Source Wikimedia Nelsons Column in Trafalgar Square, 1983 Source Classic Pics Piccadilly Circus in 1983. Source Aceanorak The BT Tower, 1983. Source Flickriver Lesbian Strength March, London, 1983. Source Wikimedia Kings Road, 1983 Source Pu Nk And Stuff Cromwell road, 1983. Source Old London Aerial view of Canary Wharf, 1983 Source Old Pics Archive Chelsea, 1983 Source Oldskoolawaydays King's Road, 1983 Source Amytastley Fulham v Chelsea, 1983 Source Oldskoolawaydays Buckingham Palace, 1983 Source Flickriver London, 1983 Source Newfolder Kings Road, 1983 Source Pu Nk And Stuff AIR London studios, 1983 Source Paulmccartney 1983 Source Pu Nk And Stuff Limehouse Studios, 1983. Demolished to make way for Canary Wharf Source Adam Nathaniel Furman David Bowie, Wembley Arena, 1983 Source London Historians 1983, skid bus at Chiswick works Source Old London Wapping, 1983 Source Richie Rich
Mick Jones of The Clash photographed on Portobello Road, 1983 Source Theunderestimator
