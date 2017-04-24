24 April 2017 | 13 °C

In Pictures: London in 1983

The summer of 1983 saw a heatwave hit London. In September, the Docklands redevelopment in east London began with the opening of an Enterprise Zone on the Isle of Dogs.

1983 was the year CDs first went on sale in record shops. It was also the year a "white girl in her early twenties, known simply as Madonna" (from the Guardian), appeared at the Camden Palace; in the same year David Bowie undertook his longest, largest, and most successful concert tour, the Serious Moonlight Tour.

The Smiths at Dingwall's Club,1983
Source Mozfor Every Occasion
King's Road, 1983
Source Euronomad
Madonna at Camden Palace, 1983
Source Madonna Scrapbook
1983
Source Pu Nk And Stuff
White Hart Lane, 4 April 1983
Source Spursofficial
Bermondsey by-election, 1983
Source London Se1
Odeon Cinema, Westbourne Grove, 1983
Source Old London
Club Row Animal Market just north of Bethnal Green Road, 1983
Source Londonhistorian
Tower Bridge, London Marathon, 1983.
Source The Ripper
Hammersmith Odeon, 1983
Source Old London
London Bridge Station, 1983.
Source Wikimedia
Nelsons Column in Trafalgar Square, 1983
Source Classic Pics
Piccadilly Circus in 1983.
Source Aceanorak
The BT Tower, 1983.
Source Flickriver
Lesbian Strength March, London, 1983.
Source Wikimedia
Kings Road, 1983
Source Pu Nk And Stuff
Cromwell road, 1983.
Source Old London
Aerial view of Canary Wharf, 1983
Source Old Pics Archive
Chelsea, 1983
Source Oldskoolawaydays
King's Road, 1983
Source Amytastley
Fulham v Chelsea, 1983
Source Oldskoolawaydays
Buckingham Palace, 1983
Source Flickriver
London, 1983
Source Newfolder
Kings Road, 1983
Source Pu Nk And Stuff
AIR London studios, 1983
Source Paulmccartney
1983
Source Pu Nk And Stuff
Limehouse Studios, 1983. Demolished to make way for Canary Wharf
Source Adam Nathaniel Furman
David Bowie, Wembley Arena, 1983
Source London Historians
1983, skid bus at Chiswick works
Source Old London
Wapping, 1983
Source Richie Rich
Mick Jones of The Clash photographed on Portobello Road, 1983
Source Theunderestimator

