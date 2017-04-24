Londonist Staff

In Pictures: London in 1983

The summer of 1983 saw a heatwave hit London. In September, the Docklands redevelopment in east London began with the opening of an Enterprise Zone on the Isle of Dogs.

1983 was the year CDs first went on sale in record shops. It was also the year a "white girl in her early twenties, known simply as Madonna" (from the Guardian), appeared at the Camden Palace; in the same year David Bowie undertook his longest, largest, and most successful concert tour, the Serious Moonlight Tour.

The Smiths at Dingwall's Club,1983

King's Road, 1983

Madonna at Camden Palace, 1983

1983

White Hart Lane, 4 April 1983

Bermondsey by-election, 1983

Odeon Cinema, Westbourne Grove, 1983

Club Row Animal Market just north of Bethnal Green Road, 1983

Tower Bridge, London Marathon, 1983.

Hammersmith Odeon, 1983

London Bridge Station, 1983.

Nelsons Column in Trafalgar Square, 1983

Piccadilly Circus in 1983.

The BT Tower, 1983.

Lesbian Strength March, London, 1983.

Kings Road, 1983

Cromwell road, 1983.

Aerial view of Canary Wharf, 1983

Chelsea, 1983

King's Road, 1983

Fulham v Chelsea, 1983

Buckingham Palace, 1983

London, 1983

Kings Road, 1983

AIR London studios, 1983

1983

Limehouse Studios, 1983. Demolished to make way for Canary Wharf

David Bowie, Wembley Arena, 1983

1983, skid bus at Chiswick works

Wapping, 1983

