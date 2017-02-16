16 February 2017 | 11 °C

Here's What London Looked Like In 1975

London saw the explosion of punk in 1975. It was a big year for music: Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody was released for the first time; Led Zeppelin played five sold-out shows at Earls Court; and the Sex Pistols played their first gig at Saint Martins College in November of that year.

Elsewhere, the terrorist threat of the IRA was being felt very keenly: a series of bombs were planted throughout the capital, killing several people, and injuring many more.

The Moorgate Train crash saw the largest loss of life during peacetime on the London Underground: 43 people died and a further 74 were injured.

On a lighter note, this was the year Fawlty Towers first appeared on our TVs.

Trafalgar Square, 1975
Source Vintag
Wimbledon Men's Tennis Final, July 5, 1975
Source Manoftheworld
Hackney Marshes in 1975
Source Geograph
Moorgate Tube, Friday 28 February 1975
Source London Fire Brigade
Tower Bridge
Source Geograph
1970s fashions in the rain
Source Flickriver
The Balcombe Street siege, 1975
Source Londonhistorian
Liverpool Street station
Source Blue Pelican Railways
The Balcombe Street siege, 1975. IRA members broke into a flat taking the residents hostage. The siege ended after six days with the gunmen giving themselves up
Source Londonhistorian
London, 1975
Source Vintag
Notting Hill Carnival, London, 1975
Source Alt London Tours
Vivienne Westwood, Sex Boutique, 1975
Source Old London
A Punk on King's Road in 1975
Source Pinterest
A police constable welcomes Miss World contestants to the Palace of Westminster on 17 November 1975
Source Hillview7
Andalucia Star alongside HMS Belfast in 1975
Source Bluestarline
A Teddy boy and a young woman jiving at London's Black Raven club
Source Flashbak.Com
Highbury, Arsenal, 1975
Source Old Football Grounds
Moorgate Tube, Friday 28 February 1975
Source Londonhistorian
Bobby Moore at Wembley, 1975
Source Old London
London, Middlesex Street, 1975
Source Geograph
Boys mimicking police, 1975
Source Rita Hunter
A gridlocked Trafalgar Square, before pedestrianisation
Source Old Pics Archive
King's Road in 1975
Source Pinterest
Heathrow Airport
Source Geograph
Plough Lane, Wimbledon, 1975
Source Old London
London, 1975
Source Vintag
The Tamil demonstration at the Kennington Oval on 7 June 1975
Source Cricketique
The Sex Pistols played their first live gig at Saint Martins College in 1975
Source Pu Nk And Stuff
Marks and Spencer and Chapel Street Market in Islington, 1975
Source Islington London
A Vauxhall Chevette crosses Westminster Bridge
Source Vauxhall
Flares and 'fros on Regent Street
Source Adewale Oshineye
The London Stock Exchange in 1975
Source Adewale Oshineye
West Croydon Bus Station 1975
Source Old London
London, 1975
Source Vintag
Piccadilly Circus in 1975
Source Wikimedia
Squatters in Tolmers Street in North London, 1975
Source Socialistworker
When Routemasters dominated London
Source History In Moments
'Common sense, not Common Market.' Women's anti-Common Market march, London, June 1975
Source Rob Baker

