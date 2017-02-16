Londonist Staff
Here's What London Looked Like In 1975
London saw the explosion of punk in 1975. It was a big year for music: Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody was released for the first time; Led Zeppelin played five sold-out shows at Earls Court; and the Sex Pistols played their first gig at Saint Martins College in November of that year.
Elsewhere, the terrorist threat of the IRA was being felt very keenly: a series of bombs were planted throughout the capital, killing several people, and injuring many more.
The Moorgate Train crash saw the largest loss of life during peacetime on the London Underground: 43 people died and a further 74 were injured.
On a lighter note, this was the year Fawlty Towers first appeared on our TVs.
Trafalgar Square, 1975 Source Vintag Wimbledon Men's Tennis Final, July 5, 1975 Source Manoftheworld Hackney Marshes in 1975
Source Geograph Moorgate Tube, Friday 28 February 1975 Source London Fire Brigade Tower Bridge Source Geograph 1970s fashions in the rain Source Flickriver The Balcombe Street siege, 1975 Source Londonhistorian Liverpool Street station Source Blue Pelican Railways The Balcombe Street siege, 1975. IRA members broke into a flat taking the residents hostage. The siege ended after six days with the gunmen giving themselves up Source Londonhistorian London, 1975 Source Vintag Notting Hill Carnival, London, 1975 Source Alt London Tours Vivienne Westwood, Sex Boutique, 1975 Source Old London A Punk on King's Road in 1975 Source Pinterest A police constable welcomes Miss World contestants to the Palace of Westminster on 17 November 1975 Source Hillview7 Andalucia Star alongside HMS Belfast in 1975 Source Bluestarline A Teddy boy and a young woman jiving at London's Black Raven club Source Flashbak.Com Highbury, Arsenal, 1975 Source Old Football Grounds Moorgate Tube, Friday 28 February 1975 Source Londonhistorian Bobby Moore at Wembley, 1975 Source Old London London, Middlesex Street, 1975 Source Geograph Boys mimicking police, 1975 Source Rita Hunter A gridlocked Trafalgar Square, before pedestrianisation Source Old Pics Archive King's Road in 1975 Source Pinterest Heathrow Airport Source Geograph Plough Lane, Wimbledon, 1975 Source Old London London, 1975 Source Vintag The Tamil demonstration at the Kennington Oval on 7 June 1975 Source Cricketique The Sex Pistols played their first live gig at Saint Martins College in 1975 Source Pu Nk And Stuff Marks and Spencer and Chapel Street Market in Islington, 1975 Source Islington London A Vauxhall Chevette crosses Westminster Bridge Source Vauxhall Flares and 'fros on Regent Street Source Adewale Oshineye The London Stock Exchange in 1975 Source Adewale Oshineye West Croydon Bus Station 1975 Source Old London London, 1975 Source Vintag Piccadilly Circus in 1975 Source Wikimedia Squatters in Tolmers Street in North London, 1975 Source Socialistworker When Routemasters dominated London Source History In Moments 'Common sense, not Common Market.' Women's anti-Common Market march, London, June 1975 Source Rob Baker
