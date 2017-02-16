Londonist Staff

Here's What London Looked Like In 1975

London saw the explosion of punk in 1975. It was a big year for music: Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody was released for the first time; Led Zeppelin played five sold-out shows at Earls Court; and the Sex Pistols played their first gig at Saint Martins College in November of that year.

Elsewhere, the terrorist threat of the IRA was being felt very keenly: a series of bombs were planted throughout the capital, killing several people, and injuring many more.

The Moorgate Train crash saw the largest loss of life during peacetime on the London Underground: 43 people died and a further 74 were injured.

On a lighter note, this was the year Fawlty Towers first appeared on our TVs.

Trafalgar Square, 1975

Wimbledon Men's Tennis Final, July 5, 1975

Hackney Marshes in 1975

Moorgate Tube, Friday 28 February 1975

Tower Bridge

1970s fashions in the rain

The Balcombe Street siege, 1975

Liverpool Street station

The Balcombe Street siege, 1975. IRA members broke into a flat taking the residents hostage. The siege ended after six days with the gunmen giving themselves up

London, 1975

Notting Hill Carnival, London, 1975

Vivienne Westwood, Sex Boutique, 1975

A Punk on King's Road in 1975

A police constable welcomes Miss World contestants to the Palace of Westminster on 17 November 1975

Andalucia Star alongside HMS Belfast in 1975

A Teddy boy and a young woman jiving at London's Black Raven club

Highbury, Arsenal, 1975

Bobby Moore at Wembley, 1975

London, Middlesex Street, 1975

Boys mimicking police, 1975

A gridlocked Trafalgar Square, before pedestrianisation

King's Road in 1975

Heathrow Airport

Plough Lane, Wimbledon, 1975

London, 1975

The Tamil demonstration at the Kennington Oval on 7 June 1975

The Sex Pistols played their first live gig at Saint Martins College in 1975

Marks and Spencer and Chapel Street Market in Islington, 1975

A Vauxhall Chevette crosses Westminster Bridge

Flares and 'fros on Regent Street

The London Stock Exchange in 1975

West Croydon Bus Station 1975

London, 1975

Piccadilly Circus in 1975

Squatters in Tolmers Street in North London, 1975

When Routemasters dominated London

