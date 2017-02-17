Daan Deol

London In 1974

London in 1974 was anything but boring. David Bowie was making his mark on the world, a dashing Al Pacino was a star on the rise, while Jill Viner made history as the first woman bus driver in the capital

It wasn't all fun and games though, as shown by the Parliament bombing in June and the Worsley Hotel fire that took seven lives in December that year. Here is London in 1974.

Hoxton, 1974

Source This Brutal House

Hunting for a bargain on Notting Hill

Source Wikimedia

Stevie Wonder, London, 1974

Source Classic Pics

London, 1974

Source Flickriver

Weeks after the attack on the Houses of Parliament, the Tower of London was bombed, 1974

Source Londonhistorian

Sme lovely flare action here

Source Wikimedia

London, 1974

Source Rob Baker

Windy on Waterloo Bridge

Source Flashbak.Com

London, 1974

Source Wikimedia

Covent Garden, 1974

Source Old London

Moorhouse Road, Notting Hill, 1974

Source London Life

Fans queue outside The Den for the first game played on a Sunday, 1974.

Source Old London

Piccadilly Circus

Source Flickriver

Covent Garden, 1974

Source Rob Baker

Covent Garden, 1974

Source London Life

A very quiet Covent Garden

Source Rob Baker

Crews attending the bombing of Houses of Parliament that injured 11 people

Source London Fire Brigade

Abba at Waterloo station

Source Rob Baker

Al Pacino, London, 1974

Source Historyphotographed

Queen photo session. Oh the hair

Source Queenphotos

Standing to attention outside the War Office

Source Panoramio

Bowie at Olympic Studio 2

Source 25.Media

Laycock Primary School

Source Playgroundology

Chelsea, 1974

Source Old London

Chris Evert winning Wimbledon, 1974

Source Townandcountrymag

Tube map, 1974

Source Qz

Jill Viner, first female bus driver in London, 1974

Source Transport For London

Michael Palin and Graham Chapman on Westminster Bridge

Source Old London

Cutler and Gross, Knightsbridge, 1974

Source Cutlerandgross

Worsley Hotel blaze in Maida Vale, 1974. Sadly, seven people died in the fire.

Source London Fire Brigade

Portobello Road, 1974

Source Pinterest