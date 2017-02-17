Daan Deol
London In 1974
London in 1974 was anything but boring. David Bowie was making his mark on the world, a dashing Al Pacino was a star on the rise, while Jill Viner made history as the first woman bus driver in the capital
It wasn't all fun and games though, as shown by the Parliament bombing in
June and the Worsley Hotel fire that took seven lives in December that year. Here is London in 1974. Hoxton, 1974 Source This Brutal House Hunting for a bargain on Notting Hill Source Wikimedia Stevie Wonder, London, 1974 Source Classic Pics London, 1974 Source Flashbak.Com London, 1974 Source Flickriver Weeks after the attack on the Houses of Parliament, the Tower of London was bombed, 1974 Source Londonhistorian Sme lovely flare action here Source Wikimedia London, 1974 Source Rob Baker Windy on Waterloo Bridge Source Flashbak.Com London, 1974 Source Wikimedia Covent Garden, 1974 Source Old London Moorhouse Road, Notting Hill, 1974 Source London Life Fans queue outside The Den for the first game played on a Sunday, 1974. Source Old London Piccadilly Circus Source Flickriver Covent Garden, 1974 Source Rob Baker Covent Garden, 1974 Source London Life A very quiet Covent Garden Source Rob Baker Crews attending the bombing of Houses of Parliament that injured 11 people Source London Fire Brigade Abba at Waterloo station Source Rob Baker Al Pacino, London, 1974 Source Historyphotographed Queen photo session. Oh the hair Source Queenphotos London, 1974 Source Flashbak.Com Standing to attention outside the War Office Source Panoramio Bowie at Olympic Studio 2 Source 25.Media Laycock Primary School Source Playgroundology Chelsea, 1974 Source Old London Chris Evert winning Wimbledon, 1974 Source Townandcountrymag Tube map, 1974 Source Qz Jill Viner, first female bus driver in London, 1974 Source Transport For London Michael Palin and Graham Chapman on Westminster Bridge Source Old London Cutler and Gross, Knightsbridge, 1974 Source Cutlerandgross Worsley Hotel blaze in Maida Vale, 1974. Sadly, seven people died in the fire. Source London Fire Brigade Portobello Road, 1974 Source Pinterest
Last Updated 15 February 2017