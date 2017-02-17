18 February 2017 | 6 °C

London In 1974

London In 1974

London in 1974 was anything but boring. David Bowie was making his mark on the world, a dashing Al Pacino was a star on the rise, while Jill Viner made history as the first woman bus driver in the capital

It wasn't all fun and games though, as shown by the Parliament bombing in June and the Worsley Hotel fire that took seven lives in December that year. Here is London in 1974.

Hoxton, 1974
Source This Brutal House
Hunting for a bargain on Notting Hill
Source Wikimedia
Stevie Wonder, London, 1974
Source Classic Pics
London, 1974
Source Flashbak.Com
London, 1974
Source Flickriver
Weeks after the attack on the Houses of Parliament, the Tower of London was bombed, 1974
Source Londonhistorian
Sme lovely flare action here
Source Wikimedia
London, 1974
Source Rob Baker
Windy on Waterloo Bridge
Source Flashbak.Com
London, 1974
Source Wikimedia
Covent Garden, 1974
Source Old London
Moorhouse Road, Notting Hill, 1974
Source London Life
Fans queue outside The Den for the first game played on a Sunday, 1974.
Source Old London
Piccadilly Circus
Source Flickriver
Covent Garden, 1974
Source Rob Baker
Covent Garden, 1974
Source London Life
A very quiet Covent Garden
Source Rob Baker
Crews attending the bombing of Houses of Parliament that injured 11 people
Source London Fire Brigade
Abba at Waterloo station
Source Rob Baker
Al Pacino, London, 1974
Source Historyphotographed
Queen photo session. Oh the hair
Source Queenphotos
London, 1974
Source Flashbak.Com
Standing to attention outside the War Office
Source Panoramio
Bowie at Olympic Studio 2
Source 25.Media
Laycock Primary School
Source Playgroundology
Chelsea, 1974
Source Old London
Chris Evert winning Wimbledon, 1974
Source Townandcountrymag
Tube map, 1974
Source Qz
Jill Viner, first female bus driver in London, 1974
Source Transport For London
Michael Palin and Graham Chapman on Westminster Bridge
Source Old London
Cutler and Gross, Knightsbridge, 1974
Source Cutlerandgross
Worsley Hotel blaze in Maida Vale, 1974. Sadly, seven people died in the fire.
Source London Fire Brigade
Portobello Road, 1974
Source Pinterest
Renee Russo and Cheryl Tiegs pose for Vogue
Source Ctilburymakeup

Last Updated 15 February 2017

Report a problem with this article