Daan Deol

London In 1973

The 1970s was an interesting decade for London, from political unrest to an incredibly vibrant music scene and the structural developments the capital was undergoing. The year of 1973 was particularly interesting; David Bowie took to the stage as Ziggy Stardust for the last time, the new London Bridge was officially opened, and roughly 1.6m workers marched on London with the TUC on May Day that year. Here is London in 1973.

Lou Reed, Mick Jagger and David Bowie in London after the final Ziggy Stardust gig at Hammersmith, 1973

Carnaby Street, 1973

Shaftesbury Avenue, 1973

Fruit and vegetables market - Soho, 1973

Aerial view of London, 1973

Millfields Road, 1973

Amanda Lear on Peter Schlesinger's London terrace, 1973

Strand Underground station, 1973

Queen Elizabeth II opening the new London Bridge, 1973.

Brick Lane area, 1973

Westferry Road, Millwall, 1973

Eviction of squatters from private rented property that was being kept empty in Myrdle Strreet and Parfett Street, Whitechapel, 1973

London, 1973

From Wapping down the Thames from Shadwell basin lock, 13 October 1973

Chelsea, 1973

Gerrard Street, 1973

Carnaby Street, 1973

Soho, 1973

Brixton Market, 1973

Old Compton Street, Soho, 1973

Soho Square, 1973

Piccadilly Circus, 1973

Mobile Homes on Ivy Street, Hoxton, 1973

Amnesty International Office, 1973

Covent Garden, 1973

Brixton, Desmonds record shop, 1973

Terminal 3 Heathrow Airport, 1973

Marvin Gaye, Notting Hill, 1973

The tube, 1973

Piccadilly Circus, 1973

Sir Bobby Moore, Carlos Alberto & Mrs Alberto at Upton Park, 1973

May Day - "Stop the Pay Freeze" 1973

London Bridge, 1973

Freddie Mercury, Imperial College London, 26 October 1973

London, 1973

David Bowie with Amanda Lear during a show as Ziggy Stardust. The Marquee Club, 1973

