London In 1973

The 1970s was an interesting decade for London, from political unrest to an incredibly vibrant music scene and the structural developments the capital was undergoing. The year of 1973 was particularly interesting; David Bowie took to the stage as Ziggy Stardust for the last time, the new London Bridge was officially opened, and roughly 1.6m workers marched on London with the TUC on May Day that year. Here is London in 1973.

Lou Reed, Mick Jagger and David Bowie in London after the final Ziggy Stardust gig at Hammersmith, 1973
Source Le Cinéma
Carnaby Street, 1973
Source Finepixxler
Shaftesbury Avenue, 1973
Source Geograph
Fruit and vegetables market - Soho, 1973
Source Panoramio
Aerial view of London, 1973
Source Rob Baker
Millfields Road, 1973
Source Geograph
Amanda Lear on Peter Schlesinger's London terrace, 1973
Source Thecut
Strand Underground station, 1973
Source Adewale Oshineye
Queen Elizabeth II opening the new London Bridge, 1973.
Source Londonhistorian
Brick Lane area, 1973
Source Photoshelter
Westferry Road, Millwall, 1973
Source Adewale Oshineye
Eviction of squatters from private rented property that was being kept empty in Myrdle Strreet and Parfett Street, Whitechapel, 1973
Source Spitalfieldslife
London, 1973
Source Historyphotographed
From Wapping down the Thames from Shadwell basin lock, 13 October 1973
Source Adewale Oshineye
Chelsea, 1973
Source Old London
Gerrard Street, 1973
Source Mosoho
Carnaby Street, 1973
Source Geograph
Soho, 1973
Source Mosoho
Brixton Market, 1973
Source Vintageblack2
Old Compton Street, Soho, 1973
Source Rob Baker
Soho Square, 1973
Source London Life
Piccadilly Circus, 1973
Source Panoramio
Mobile Homes on Ivy Street, Hoxton, 1973
Source Sam Jacob
Amnesty International Office, 1973
Source Amnesty International
Covent Garden, 1973
Source London Life
Brixton, Desmonds record shop, 1973
Source Old London
Terminal 3 Heathrow Airport, 1973
Source Old London
Marvin Gaye, Notting Hill, 1973
Source My Minimal Art
The tube, 1973
Source London Enthusiast
Piccadilly Circus, 1973
Source Panoramio
Sir Bobby Moore, Carlos Alberto & Mrs Alberto at Upton Park, 1973
Source Old London
May Day - "Stop the Pay Freeze" 1973
Source Ourhistory Hayes
London Bridge, 1973
Source Londonist
Freddie Mercury, Imperial College London, 26 October 1973
Source Old Pics Archive
London, 1973
Source Adewale Oshineye
David Bowie with Amanda Lear during a show as Ziggy Stardust. The Marquee Club, 1973
Source Thats The Way It Was
Frith Street, Soho, 1973
Source Mosoho

