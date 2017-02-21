Daan Deol
London In 1973
The 1970s was an interesting decade for London, from political unrest to an incredibly vibrant music scene and the structural developments the capital was undergoing. The year of 1973 was particularly interesting; David Bowie took to the stage as Ziggy Stardust for the
last time, the new London Bridge was officially opened, and roughly 1.6m workers marched on London with the TUC on May Day that year. Here is London in 1973. Lou Reed, Mick Jagger and David Bowie in London after the final Ziggy Stardust gig at Hammersmith, 1973 Source Le Cinéma Carnaby Street, 1973 Source Finepixxler Shaftesbury Avenue, 1973 Source Geograph Fruit and vegetables market - Soho, 1973 Source Panoramio Aerial view of London, 1973 Source Rob Baker Millfields Road, 1973 Source Geograph Amanda Lear on Peter Schlesinger's London terrace, 1973 Source Thecut Strand Underground station, 1973 Source Adewale Oshineye Queen Elizabeth II opening the new London Bridge, 1973. Source Londonhistorian Brick Lane area, 1973 Source Photoshelter Westferry Road, Millwall, 1973 Source Adewale Oshineye Eviction of squatters from private rented property that was being kept empty in Myrdle Strreet and Parfett Street, Whitechapel, 1973 Source Spitalfieldslife London, 1973 Source Historyphotographed From Wapping down the Thames from Shadwell basin lock, 13 October 1973 Source Adewale Oshineye Chelsea, 1973 Source Old London Gerrard Street, 1973 Source Mosoho Carnaby Street, 1973 Source Geograph Soho, 1973 Source Mosoho Brixton Market, 1973 Source Vintageblack2 Old Compton Street, Soho, 1973 Source Rob Baker Soho Square, 1973 Source London Life Piccadilly Circus, 1973 Source Panoramio Mobile Homes on Ivy Street, Hoxton, 1973 Source Sam Jacob Amnesty International Office, 1973 Source Amnesty International Covent Garden, 1973 Source London Life Brixton, Desmonds record shop, 1973 Source Old London Terminal 3 Heathrow Airport, 1973 Source Old London Marvin Gaye, Notting Hill, 1973 Source My Minimal Art The tube, 1973 Source London Enthusiast Piccadilly Circus, 1973 Source Panoramio Sir Bobby Moore, Carlos Alberto & Mrs Alberto at Upton Park, 1973 Source Old London May Day - "Stop the Pay Freeze" 1973 Source Ourhistory Hayes London Bridge, 1973 Source Londonist Freddie Mercury, Imperial College London, 26 October 1973 Source Old Pics Archive London, 1973 Source Adewale Oshineye David Bowie with Amanda Lear during a show as Ziggy Stardust. The Marquee Club, 1973 Source Thats The Way It Was
Frith Street, Soho, 1973 Source Mosoho
Last Updated 21 February 2017