Here's What London Looked Like In 1971

Londonist StaffHere's What London Looked Like In 1971
Change was afoot in London in 1971.
Decimalisation had just come into force; unemployment reached a post-world war high of nearly 815,000; and the House of Commons voted in favour of joining the EEC.
In London, the first Pride parade took place ending with a demonstration in Trafalgar Square; the first Hard Rock Cafe opened in Hyde Park Corner; and Glenda Jackson won an Oscar for her role in Women in Love.
In 1971, Portobello Road and Carnaby Street were still the places to be. It also marked the end of the (highly congested) road for Covent Garden Market; the era of fruit and veg stalls by the Actor's Church was over, as the New Covent Garden market opened in Nine Elms.