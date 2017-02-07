Londonist Staff

Here's What London Looked Like In 1971

Change was afoot in London in 1971.

Decimalisation had just come into force; unemployment reached a post-world war high of nearly 815,000; and the House of Commons voted in favour of joining the EEC.

In London, the first Pride parade took place ending with a demonstration in Trafalgar Square; the first Hard Rock Cafe opened in Hyde Park Corner; and Glenda Jackson won an Oscar for her role in Women in Love.

In 1971, Portobello Road and Carnaby Street were still the places to be. It also marked the end of the (highly congested) road for Covent Garden Market; the era of fruit and veg stalls by the Actor's Church was over, as the New Covent Garden market opened in Nine Elms.

Paul Wilkins, President of the Devils Henchmen motorcycle gang, delivers mail for the YMCA during a London postal strike

Source London24

Lovecraft Sex Shop, Tottenham Court Road

Source 11189692@N07

Tower Bridge

Source 65309933@N02

Carnaby Street

Source Panoramio

London's last steam powered underground train chuffs off into the history books

Source Tim Dunn

Arsenal win the double, 1971

Source Old London

The Good Mixer in Camden, before it was frequented by Amy Winehouse

Source Rob Baker

Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin

Source Rob Baker

Young onlooker during the Miss TV Times Beauty Contest finals, 1971

Source Classic Pics

Henry Cooper face to face with his opponent Joe Bugner at the weigh in for the British Heavyweight title, 1971

Source Iconicphotogalleries

Portobello Road Market

Source Old London

Queen play at the Imperial College London

Source Fanpop

Photographers crowd around a topless model posing on a car at the Racing Car Show in the Olympia

Source Reddit

Portobello Road

Source Old London

Trader Rosa at the old Covent Garden

Source Share The City

Double-decker bus being unloaded in the docks, 1971

Source Old London

Excellent mothering in Hyde Park

Source Old London

Police constables at Speakers' Corner

Source Hillview7

The first Pride march through London took place, ending with a rally in Trafalgar Square, 1971

Source Stonewall

Gerrard Street

Source Rob Baker

Powis Square graffiti

Source Rbkclocalstudies

Britannia up by St Pancras clock tower looking to King's Cross, 1971

Source Tim Dunn

Arrival of the Apollo 15 astronauts at College Building, City University, 1971

Source City

Milkshakes at Hard Rock Cafe

Source Rob Baker

Alfred Hitchcock directing Frenzy in London, 1971

Source Behind The Scenes

Notting Hil Carnivall, 1971

Source Old London

Glenda Jackson at The Dorchester holding the Oscar she won for Best Actress in Women in Love, 1971

Source Dorchestercollection

Albert Embankment

Source Flashbak.Com

Ringo Starr in October 1971 at the Command Studios, London

Source Keithmorrisphoto

Irvine Sellar went on the build The Shard. Carnaby Street, 1971

Source Dandyinaspic