07 February 2017 | 7 °C

Here's What London Looked Like In 1971

Here's What London Looked Like In 1971

Change was afoot in London in 1971.

Decimalisation had just come into force; unemployment reached a post-world war high of nearly 815,000; and the House of Commons voted in favour of joining the EEC.

In London, the first Pride parade took place ending with a demonstration in Trafalgar Square; the first Hard Rock Cafe opened in Hyde Park Corner; and Glenda Jackson won an Oscar for her role in Women in Love.

In 1971, Portobello Road and Carnaby Street were still the places to be. It also marked the end of the (highly congested) road for Covent Garden Market; the era of fruit and veg stalls by the Actor's Church was over, as the New Covent Garden market opened in Nine Elms.

Paul Wilkins, President of the Devils Henchmen motorcycle gang, delivers mail for the YMCA during a London postal strike
Source London24
Lovecraft Sex Shop, Tottenham Court Road
Source 11189692@N07
Tower Bridge
Source 65309933@N02
Carnaby Street
Source Panoramio
London's last steam powered underground train chuffs off into the history books
Source Tim Dunn
Source London Life
Arsenal win the double, 1971
Source Old London
The Good Mixer in Camden, before it was frequented by Amy Winehouse
Source Rob Baker
Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin
Source Rob Baker
Young onlooker during the Miss TV Times Beauty Contest finals, 1971
Source Classic Pics
Henry Cooper face to face with his opponent Joe Bugner at the weigh in for the British Heavyweight title, 1971
Source Iconicphotogalleries
Portobello Road Market
Source Old London
Queen play at the Imperial College London
Source Fanpop
Photographers crowd around a topless model posing on a car at the Racing Car Show in the Olympia
Source Reddit
Portobello Road
Source Old London
Trader Rosa at the old Covent Garden
Source Share The City
Double-decker bus being unloaded in the docks, 1971
Source Old London
Excellent mothering in Hyde Park
Source Old London
Police constables at Speakers' Corner
Source Hillview7
The first Pride march through London took place, ending with a rally in Trafalgar Square, 1971
Source Stonewall
Gerrard Street
Source Rob Baker
Powis Square graffiti
Source Rbkclocalstudies
Britannia up by St Pancras clock tower looking to King's Cross, 1971
Source Tim Dunn
Arrival of the Apollo 15 astronauts at College Building, City University, 1971
Source City
Milkshakes at Hard Rock Cafe
Source Rob Baker
Alfred Hitchcock directing Frenzy in London, 1971
Source Behind The Scenes
Notting Hil Carnivall, 1971
Source Old London
Glenda Jackson at The Dorchester holding the Oscar she won for Best Actress in Women in Love, 1971
Source Dorchestercollection
Albert Embankment
Source Flashbak.Com
Ringo Starr in October 1971 at the Command Studios, London
Source Keithmorrisphoto
Irvine Sellar went on the build The Shard. Carnaby Street, 1971
Source Dandyinaspic
The top end of Brick Lane
Source David

Last Updated 07 February 2017

Report a problem with this article