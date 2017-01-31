Daan Deol
London In 1951
London in 1951 was still getting to its feet after the Blitz. But excitement was on the horizon: ground breaking changes in fashion, the festival of Britain... and, as always, football. Here is London in 1951.
Snoozing on Embankment Source Old London Newcastle United and Blackpool fans at Trafalgar Square before FA Cup Final at Wembley, 1951 Source Vintage Footy Hackney Marshes, home of 88 football pitches Source Classic Pics Bob-a-job week Source Old London Putney Bridge tube station Source Old London Commuters crossing London Bridge, 1951 Source Aucharbon London Source Sir William Davenant The Charlton 'Tramatorium' Source London Life Woolwich Source London Life South Bank, 1951 Source Old London Dome of Discovery and Skylon for the Festival of Britain, Westminster Source Old London London from the air Source Sir William Davenant A man delivering sacks of coal in the City of London Source Sir William Davenant Whitechapel Source Aucharbon The Tower Source Aucharbon Dilapidated warehouses, bomb sites and hollow shells of buildings. London Source Rob Baker Winston Churchill greeting King George VI, May 1951 Source Happy And Glorious Preparations for the Festival of Britain, Waterloo Road Source London Life Grosvenor Hotel, London, Christmas 1951 Source Feetapart Skylon and Festival of Britain, 1951 Source Tim Dunn A London commuter Source Londonhistorian Spa Green Estate, Finsbury Source This Brutal House Top hat in the City Source Aucharbon Hamleys Source A London Inheritance Festival of Britain, May 1951 Source London Life London market, 1951 Source Sir William Davenant Charing Cross Road Source Old London An aerial view of Arsenal's Highbury Stadium Source Vintage Footy
Last Updated 31 January 2017