Daan Deol

London In 1951

London in 1951 was still getting to its feet after the Blitz. But excitement was on the horizon: ground breaking changes in fashion, the festival of Britain... and, as always, football. Here is London in 1951.

Snoozing on Embankment

Source Old London

Newcastle United and Blackpool fans at Trafalgar Square before FA Cup Final at Wembley, 1951

Source Vintage Footy

Hackney Marshes, home of 88 football pitches

Source Classic Pics

Bob-a-job week

Source Old London

Putney Bridge tube station

Source Old London

Commuters crossing London Bridge, 1951

Source Aucharbon

London

Source Sir William Davenant

The Charlton 'Tramatorium'

Source London Life

Woolwich

Source London Life

South Bank, 1951

Source Old London

Dome of Discovery and Skylon for the Festival of Britain, Westminster

Source Old London

London from the air

Source Sir William Davenant

A man delivering sacks of coal in the City of London

Source Sir William Davenant

Whitechapel

Source Aucharbon

The Tower

Source Aucharbon

Dilapidated warehouses, bomb sites and hollow shells of buildings. London

Source Rob Baker

Winston Churchill greeting King George VI, May 1951

Source Happy And Glorious

Preparations for the Festival of Britain, Waterloo Road

Source London Life

Grosvenor Hotel, London, Christmas 1951

Source Feetapart

Skylon and Festival of Britain, 1951

Source Tim Dunn

A London commuter

Source Londonhistorian

Spa Green Estate, Finsbury

Source This Brutal House

Top hat in the City

Source Aucharbon

Hamleys

Source A London Inheritance

Festival of Britain, May 1951

Source London Life

London market, 1951

Source Sir William Davenant

Charing Cross Road

Source Old London