London In 1951

London in 1951 was still getting to its feet after the Blitz. But excitement was on the horizon: ground breaking changes in fashion, the festival of Britain... and, as always, football. Here is London in 1951.

Snoozing on Embankment
Source Old London
Newcastle United and Blackpool fans at Trafalgar Square before FA Cup Final at Wembley, 1951
Source Vintage Footy
Hackney Marshes, home of 88 football pitches
Source Classic Pics
Bob-a-job week
Source Old London
Putney Bridge tube station
Source Old London
Commuters crossing London Bridge, 1951
Source Aucharbon
London
Source Sir William Davenant
The Charlton 'Tramatorium'
Source London Life
Woolwich
Source London Life
South Bank, 1951
Source Old London
Dome of Discovery and Skylon for the Festival of Britain, Westminster
Source Old London
London from the air
Source Sir William Davenant
A man delivering sacks of coal in the City of London
Source Sir William Davenant
Whitechapel
Source Aucharbon
The Tower
Source Aucharbon
Dilapidated warehouses, bomb sites and hollow shells of buildings. London
Source Rob Baker
Winston Churchill greeting King George VI, May 1951
Source Happy And Glorious
Preparations for the Festival of Britain, Waterloo Road
Source London Life
Grosvenor Hotel, London, Christmas 1951
Source Feetapart
Skylon and Festival of Britain, 1951
Source Tim Dunn
A London commuter
Source Londonhistorian
Spa Green Estate, Finsbury
Source This Brutal House
Top hat in the City
Source Aucharbon
Hamleys
Source A London Inheritance
Festival of Britain, May 1951
Source London Life
London market, 1951
Source Sir William Davenant
Charing Cross Road
Source Old London
An aerial view of Arsenal's Highbury Stadium
Source Vintage Footy

