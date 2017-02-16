17 February 2017 | 11 °C

London In 1947

Despite the second world war being over, London life in 1947 wasn't easy. Some resorted to eating horse meat. Nonetheless, the city began to recreate itself, a new tradition with Norway began, and the standard of life slowly began to improve.

The Water Rats stage a charity show at Victoria Palace, London, starring Laurel & Hardy, 1947
Source Laurel And Hardy
Westminster Abbey
Source Historyphotographed
Wembley Stadium, 1947
Source Old London
London smog
Source Old London
Someone's had some fun
Source Old Pics Archive
Disabled ex-servicemen working in the British Legion Poppy factory in Richmond
Source Old London
Trafalgar Square, 1947
Source Nika Garrett
Arsenal players Wally Barnes and Archie Macauley have a well-deserved ciggy
Source Flashbak.Com
Soho, 1947
Source Flashbak.Com
Wardour Street
Source Old London
Waterloo Station approach, 1947
Source Rob Baker
St Paul's Cathedral and environs, London, 1947
Source Buzzfeed
Gants Hill Tube Station, 1947
Source Tim Dunn
Tower Bridge, 1947
Source Olde Britain
London, 1947
Source Aucharbon
A Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London, 1947
Source Historicroyalpalaces
London Underground poster, 1947
Source Huffingtonpost
The first Norwegian Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square
Source Old London
Brixton. Times were tough
Source London Life
The 'great freeze'
Source Aucharbon
Kids queue for a Santa's grotto
Source Old London

