Daan Deol

London In 1947

Despite the second world war being over, London life in 1947 wasn't easy. Some resorted to eating horse meat. Nonetheless, the city began to recreate itself, a new tradition with Norway began, and the standard of life slowly began to improve.

The Water Rats stage a charity show at Victoria Palace, London, starring Laurel & Hardy, 1947

Westminster Abbey

Wembley Stadium, 1947

London smog

Someone's had some fun

Disabled ex-servicemen working in the British Legion Poppy factory in Richmond

Trafalgar Square, 1947

Arsenal players Wally Barnes and Archie Macauley have a well-deserved ciggy

Wardour Street

Waterloo Station approach, 1947

St Paul's Cathedral and environs, London, 1947

Gants Hill Tube Station, 1947

Tower Bridge, 1947

London, 1947

A Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London, 1947

London Underground poster, 1947

The first Norwegian Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square

Brixton. Times were tough

The 'great freeze'

