Daan Deol
London In 1947
Despite the second world war being over, London life in 1947 wasn't easy. Some resorted to eating horse meat. Nonetheless, the city began to recreate itself, a new tradition with Norway began, and the standard of life slowly began to improve.
The Water Rats stage a charity show at Victoria Palace, London, starring Laurel & Hardy, 1947 Source Laurel And Hardy Westminster Abbey Source Historyphotographed Wembley Stadium, 1947 Source Old London London smog Source Old London Someone's had some fun Source Old Pics Archive Disabled ex-servicemen working in the British Legion Poppy factory in Richmond Source Old London Trafalgar Square, 1947 Source Nika Garrett Arsenal players Wally Barnes and Archie Macauley have a well-deserved ciggy Source Flashbak.Com Soho, 1947 Source Flashbak.Com Wardour Street Source Old London Waterloo Station approach, 1947 Source Rob Baker St Paul's Cathedral and environs, London, 1947 Source Buzzfeed Gants Hill Tube Station, 1947 Source Tim Dunn Tower Bridge, 1947 Source Olde Britain London, 1947 Source Aucharbon A Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London, 1947 Source Historicroyalpalaces London Underground poster, 1947 Source Huffingtonpost The first Norwegian Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square Source Old London Brixton. Times were tough Source London Life The 'great freeze' Source Aucharbon
Kids queue for a Santa's grotto Source Old London
