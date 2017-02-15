Londonist Staff

Here's What London Looked Like In 1944

In 1944, the second world war was at its height in London. Blackout restrictions were in place for most of the year (only ending in September), and bomb damage was seen in streets across the capital.

By August, the Germans V-1 flying bomb campaign in London reached its 60th day, with more than 6,000 deaths, 17,000 injuries and damage or destruction to around one million buildings. In the same month, the first V-2 rocket attack on London took place, striking Chiswick and resulting in the deaths of three people.

But life in London carried on, as can be seen from these fascinating photos.

Tube travel advice: plus ca change, London?

Source Tim Dunn

A Bermondsey Boys Club singalong.

Source Pinterest

A salute to the Red Army at the Royal Albert Hall.

Source Classic Pics

Cow Lane Bridge, Peckham was hit by a V2 missile, and repaired within two days.

Source Old London

An Ironmongers' shop at 37 Carnaby Street.

Source Rob Baker

This underground shelter was used for Londoners who had lost their homes, 7 July 1944

Source Old Pics Archive

Correspondents at the Ministry of Information busy typing the first invasion stories on 6 June 1944 (D-Day).

Source Huffingtonpost

Crowds at Stamford Bridge.

Source Old London

Charles de Gaulle inspects commando troops in London.

Source Londonhistorian

Part of the Mulberry artificial harbour constructed in Surrey Docks, 1944

Source Old London

Hazelhurst Road in Wandsworth.

Source London Fire Brigade

A V-1 bomb lands in a street off Drury Lane.

Source Old Pics Archive

'The spirit of the people burned like a bright flame.' The King's Message, June 1944

Source The Times Of London

A candid snap of the District line, complete with smoker.

Source Pinterest

Bomb damage to terraced houses in Sandmere Road, Brixton, 1 July 1944

Source Old London

After five years in the dark, the nightly blackout ended on 20 November 1944.

Source Prof.Frank Mc Donough

Piccadilly Circus looked rather different.

Source London Life

ATS girls from the West Indies in London.

Source Imperial War Museums

Londoners were breathing a small sigh of relief as the 'blackout' conditions were lifted after five years of pitch black nights. The white stripes had guided Londoners around the city in the darkness.

Source Londonhistorian

When a bomb hit the London Library in 1944, 16,000 books were destroyed.

Source The London Library

The London Fire Brigade treats children from Hackney and Shoreditch to a pantomime show.

Source The Ripper

Eros had been removed from Piccadilly Circus to Coopers Hill in Egham for safe keeping.

Source Formerdays

Piccadilly Circus, 1944.

Source Londonhistorian

Roald Dahl and Ernest Hemmingway in London, 1944.

Source Rob Baker

An American soldier and his English girlfriend on the lawn in Hyde Park.

Source History In Pictures

A new musical play, Jenny Jones, was running at the Hippodrome Theatre.

Source Old London

Oxford Street in 1944.

Source Yesteryear

Great Windmill Street in Soho.

Source Michael Warburton