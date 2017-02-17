18 February 2017 | 6 °C

London In 1943

Constantly under threat of attack, the London of 1943 was a dangerous place to be. However, this was also a time of social change as more women began to enter the workplace and the capital became more culturally integrated — paving way for the London that we live in today.

Frith Street, Soho
Source Nika Garrett
Mothers protest to demand day nurseries for their children so that they could engage in war work, Hampstead
Source Home Front Museum
Home Guard march
Source Museumoflondonprints
Members of the escort trawler, HMS Turquoise, putting up their tree in Harwich, Essex, December 1943
Source Imperial War Museum London
Clapton FC return to the Old Spotted Dog ground, 1943
Source Old London
Lyric Theatre
Source Old London
Mrs Nancy Marchant at work in a sack recovery plant, London, 1943
Source Ww2today
Source Ww2 Tweets From 1945
A winter's view of London, still full of ruins from 1942's vicious Blitz of bombing
Source Ww2 Tweets From 1945
Women in the London Fire Brigade
Source London Fire Brigade
A woman delivers boxes of fish to traders at Billingsgate Market, 10 September 1943
Source Mirrorpix
Oxford Street
Source Old London
St Paul's Cathedral
Source Old London
Winston Churchill with his daughter Mary
Source Historical Images
A Ministry of Food Domestic Front exhibition, Bethnal Green Road
Source Ww2today
A visit by Chelsea Pensioners to the Tower of London
Source Dickie Dover
Twin anti-aircraft guns, Primrose Hill, 27 August 1943
Source Ww2today
St Paul's from the Thames, by Charles Cundall, 1943
Source John Constable
A bombed out London hospital, 1943
Source Helen Carey Books
London homes damaged by overnight bombing, May 1943
Source
Hermit Road School, Canning Town
Source
An unexploded bomb
Source
The show must go on
Source

