Daan Deol

London In 1943

Constantly under threat of attack, the London of 1943 was a dangerous place to be. However, this was also a time of social change as more women began to enter the workplace and the capital became more culturally integrated — paving way for the London that we live in today.

Frith Street, Soho

Source Nika Garrett

Mothers protest to demand day nurseries for their children so that they could engage in war work, Hampstead

Source Home Front Museum

Home Guard march

Source Museumoflondonprints

Members of the escort trawler, HMS Turquoise, putting up their tree in Harwich, Essex, December 1943

Source Imperial War Museum London

Clapton FC return to the Old Spotted Dog ground, 1943

Source Old London

Lyric Theatre

Source Old London

Mrs Nancy Marchant at work in a sack recovery plant, London, 1943

Source Ww2today

A winter's view of London, still full of ruins from 1942's vicious Blitz of bombing

Source Ww2 Tweets From 1945

Women in the London Fire Brigade

Source London Fire Brigade

A woman delivers boxes of fish to traders at Billingsgate Market, 10 September 1943

Source Mirrorpix

Oxford Street

Source Old London

St Paul's Cathedral

Source Old London

Winston Churchill with his daughter Mary

Source Historical Images

A Ministry of Food Domestic Front exhibition, Bethnal Green Road

Source Ww2today

A visit by Chelsea Pensioners to the Tower of London

Source Dickie Dover

Twin anti-aircraft guns, Primrose Hill, 27 August 1943

Source Ww2today

St Paul's from the Thames, by Charles Cundall, 1943

Source John Constable

A bombed out London hospital, 1943

Source Helen Carey Books

London homes damaged by overnight bombing, May 1943

Hermit Road School, Canning Town

An unexploded bomb

