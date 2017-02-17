Daan Deol
London In 1943
Constantly under threat of attack, the London of 1943 was a dangerous place to be. However, this was also a time of social change as more women began to enter the workplace and the capital became more culturally integrated — paving way for the London that we live in today.
Frith Street, Soho Source Nika Garrett Mothers protest to demand day nurseries for their children so that they could engage in war work, Hampstead Source Home Front Museum Home Guard march Source Museumoflondonprints Members of the escort trawler, HMS Turquoise, putting up their tree in Harwich, Essex, December 1943 Source Imperial War Museum London Clapton FC return to the Old Spotted Dog ground, 1943 Source Old London Lyric Theatre Source Old London Mrs Nancy Marchant at work in a sack recovery plant, London, 1943 Source Ww2today Source Ww2 Tweets From 1945 A winter's view of London, still full of ruins from 1942's vicious Blitz of bombing Source Ww2 Tweets From 1945 Women in the London Fire Brigade Source London Fire Brigade A woman delivers boxes of fish to traders at Billingsgate Market, 10 September 1943 Source Mirrorpix Oxford Street Source Old London St Paul's Cathedral Source Old London Winston Churchill with his daughter Mary Source Historical Images A Ministry of Food Domestic Front exhibition, Bethnal Green Road Source Ww2today A visit by Chelsea Pensioners to the Tower of London Source Dickie Dover Twin anti-aircraft guns, Primrose Hill, 27 August 1943 Source Ww2today St Paul's from the Thames, by Charles Cundall, 1943 Source John Constable A bombed out London hospital, 1943 Source Helen Carey Books London homes damaged by overnight bombing, May 1943 Source Hermit Road School, Canning Town Source An unexploded bomb Source
